LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 5.0 Readme

May 2020

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 5.0, and known issues.

LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite combines LabVIEW NXG with tools that are specifically created to help you rapidly prototype wireless communications systems. LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite helps you design, develop, and deploy wireless communications systems to multiple hardware targets, such as general-purpose processors, NI Linux Real-Time operating systems, and FPGAs all in the same environment.

LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 5.0 has the following requirements:

Pentium 4 G1 equivalent (Intel i5 equivalent or higher recommended)

64-bit version of Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 /Server 2012

/7 SP1 /Server 2012 10 GB disk space (20 GB or higher recommended)

To improve performance, installing LabVIEW NXG on a solid state drive (SSD) is recommended

2 GB RAM (8 GB or higher recommended)

.NET Framework 4.6.2

1024 x 768 resolution (1366 x 768 or higher recommended)

LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (version 1909)/8.1 Update 1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2 Update 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note On Windows 8.1/Server 2012 R2/Server 2008 R2 SP1, some features, such as local compile, Optimized FPGA VIs, simulation of FPGA code that includes Xilinx IP or HDL code, are not supported because these features require the Xilinx compilation tools which do not support these OSes. Using these features on these OSes may result in unpredictable results.

Note Refer to LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite 5.0 Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 (32- and 64-Bit), and All 32-Bit Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

NI installs LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Notes

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Use the serial number that is included with your software to activate LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite. For more information on LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite activation, refer to National Instruments Software Activation.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

You can access the issues fixed online. Visit LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite Bug Fixes for an up-to-date list of issues fixed.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite window.

View context help in LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object. Refer to the LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite Manual, accessible from Help»Online Manual, for more information about LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite.

To learn the theory behind the code, use interactive lessons in the Learning tab that contain example code within the environment.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

LabVIEW Communications System Design Suite will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

