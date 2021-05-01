NI-488.2 for Windows 20.0 Readme

April 2020

This file contains important information about NI-488.2, including installation instructions, new features, and a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-488.2.

If you plan to use LabVIEW NXG, refer to LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations.

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Supported Hardware

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Enhancements and Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI-488.2 Will Drop Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

NI-488.2 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 2

NI Linux® Real-Time

NI Real-Time Phar Lap ETS

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to NI-488.2 Will Drop Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Known Compatibility Issues with Windows 8

NI-488.2 has known compatibility issues with the Fast Startup feature introduced in Windows 8. Leaving Fast Startup enabled can cause GPIB hardware and NI-488.2 driver software to function improperly. To prevent problems with installing or removing hardware, National Instruments recommends disabling Fast Startup. The NI-488.2 for Windows, Version 15.5 installer disables Fast Startup by default. For more information about this issue, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code Win8FastStartup.

Known Driver Issues with Windows Upgrade

Upgrading Windows on a system with NI-488.2 already installed renders DOS Support unusable. To fix this issue, run installation repair. If the driver cannot attach to GPIB hardware, run installation repair a second time.

Win16 and DOS Support

Win16 and DOS support are available on 32-bit Windows operating systems.

Note In 2016 NI-488.2 dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-488.2 20.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-488.2 20.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-488.2 20.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, visit ni.com/r/OSSupport2016.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

Application Software Support

NI-488.2 20.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-488.2 NI-VISA 20.01 LabVIEW 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 LabVIEW NXG 5.0 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 Measurement Studio 2012, 2013, 2015 1 Any version of NI-VISA prior to 5.1 on your system may cause NI-488.2 usability issues. Upgrade to NI-VISA version 5.1 or later before using any NI-488.2 devices.

Note: NI I/O Trace 17.0 and later support NI-488.2 17.0. Previous versions of NI I/O Trace do not support NI-488.2 17.0 or later.

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the NI-488.2 .NET Class Library, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The NI-488.2 .NET Class Library can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0 or .NET Framework 4.5.

To use the .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to National Instruments .NET Support.

Microsoft Visual Basic 6.0 Support

NI-488.2 supports 32-bit Visual Basic 6.0 application development. For more information, refer to the Language-Specific Programming Instructions topic in the NI-488.2 Help.

Unmanaged C/C++ Support

NI-488.2 supports 32-bit and 64-bit GPIB applications using Microsoft Visual C++ 2005 and later. Microsoft Visual C/C++ 6.0 and Microsoft Visual Studio .NET 2003 only support 32-bit GPIB applications. For more information, refer to the Language-Specific Programming Instructions topic in the NI-488.2 Help.

The following list details the hardware models supported in NI-488.2:

GPIB Hardware Windows 10/8.1/7 SP1/Server 2012 R2/Server 2008 R2 SP1 LabVIEW Real-Time GPIB-ENET/1000 Yes No GPIB-USB-HS Yes No GPIB-USB-HS+ Yes No NI ExpressCard-GPIB2 Yes No NI PCIe-GPIB Yes Yes NI PCIe-GPIB+ Yes Yes1 NI PCI-GPIB Yes Yes NI PCI-GPIB+ Yes Yes1 NI PCI-GPIB/LP Yes Yes NI PCI-8232 Yes Yes NI PMC-GPIB Yes Yes NI PXI controller with built-in GPIB Yes Yes NI PXI-GPIB Yes Yes NI PXI-8232 Yes Yes

1Analyzer functionality is not supported.

2 This hardware is end-of-life and not recommended for new designs.

Installing NI-488.2 for LabVIEW

You can install all of your LabVIEW products—including NI-488.2—using the LabVIEW Platform media.

To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the NI website.

Note

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue. If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Installing NI-488.2 for LabVIEW NXG

NI automates LabVIEW NXG installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Known Issues

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-488.2.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 20.0

Improved GPIB-ENET/1000 support for LabVIEW NXG 5.0.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 19.5

Improved GPIB-ENET/1000 support for LabVIEW NXG 4.0.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 19.0

Added support for 32-bit Package Manager and deprecated the previous install process.

The Following Issues Were Resolved in NI-488.2 19.0

730438: In some rare cases, the GPIB Hardware Enumeration Service does not start after rebooting the system, which could cause the GPIB hardware not to be usable.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 18.5

The Following Issues Were Resolved in NI-488.2 18.5

373478: In a multicontroller application, all controllers used in the application would report EPWR error if one of the controllers lost power resulting in an EPWR error.

568289: Removing GPIB USB controllers from the system while saving configuration in MAX resulted the GPIB USB controllers not being removed in MAX.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 17.6

The Following Issues Were Resolved in NI-488.2 17.6

670170: A hang might occur during an I/O operation if a Service Request is stuck when Autopolling is happening.

647895: As a result of an issue introduced in a previous version of NI-488.2, ibnotify for a Service Request may cause a hang when the service request event occurs.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 17.0

Support for HLK signing for Windows 10.

Support for Borland C dropped.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 16.0

The following issues were resolved in NI-488.2 16.0

582112: In rare cases, connecting a GPIB-USB-HS+ interface to a system could cause the computer to crash.

569142: Installer indicates that NI I/O Trace is required for NI-488.2.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 15.5

The Following Issues Were Resolved in NI-488.2 15.5

433395: Extra delay on ibwait and ibstop was removed for GPIB Ethernet-based hardware.

538997: An NI4882 API call in a multithreaded or multiprocess application results in an unexpected error due to unprotected API calls when opening a device handle.

542306: When an application exits while there is asynchronous IO pending on ENET interfaces, the application crashes.

557236: GPIB Analyzer crashes when exporting a large capture to a text file.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 15.0.1

The following issues were resolved in NI-488.2 15.0.1

547340: GPIB ports may not be reported in NI MAX, Web Configuration, and System Configuration API with NI-488.2 15.0.0.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 15.0

Updated Experience in NI-MAX

The configuration experience in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) has been updated to improve consistency with other NI products. Significant changes include:

GPIB properties have been moved to the Settings page for GPIB interfaces.

It is no longer necessary to run MAX as Administrator to change GPIB settings.

Reset and Self-Test features are now available for all GPIB interfaces from within MAX.

NI-488.2 DOS Support is no longer configurable through MAX; DOS Support is enabled by default on all compatible systems. Refer to the NI-488.2 documentation for instructions to manually disable NI-488.2 DOS Support.

Scan for Instruments no longer displays instruments at the bottom of the properties page, which has been removed. Discovered instruments only appear in the Devices & Interfaces tree beneath the GPIB interface.

GPIB-ENET/100 and GPIB-ENET/1000 interfaces now display additional information such as IP address and serial number.

Performance of MAX has been improved during startup and when expanding Devices & Interfaces tree.

GPIB-ENET/100 and GPIB-ENET/1000 interfaces which cannot be reached are marked as unavailable; some operations are disabled while they are offline. (386556)

Windows display language can now be changed without adverse affecting GPIB labels as they appear in MAX. (428596)

MAX now displays network info for GPIB-ENET/1000 interface that is configured with .local address. (409559)

Web Configuration

GPIB interfaces are now fully configurable through the NI Web Configuration interface. Self-Test has also been added.

Removed Troubleshooting Utility

The NI-488.2 Troubleshooting Utility has been removed. GPIB interfaces may be tested using the Self-Test feature in Measurement & Automation Explorer, or programmatically through the System Configuration API.

Improved Behavior When USB Transaction Errors Occur

506688: The NI-488.2 driver is unable to recover from certain types of USB errors. These errors may occur on some systems when other USB devices are added or removed from the system while a GPIB operation is in progress. In prior versions of NI-488.2, this could lead to a hang in the process using a USB-to-GPIB interface. It could also result in a hang or blue screen error on system shutdown. This scenario now results in an EDVR error when an unrecoverable USB error occurs. To restore operation, the USB connection to the GPIB interface should be removed and reinserted, and the GPIB handle should be closed and re-opened.

The Following Issues Were Resolved in NI-488.2 15.0

518983: As a result of an issue introduced in NI-488.2 14.0, GPIB-USB-B or GPIB-USB-HS I/O bus communication can hang until the handle to the GPIB interface is closed when all of the following conditions are true:

The affected interface is not CIC (Controller in Charge)

A read or write is in progress

An ibwait including the DCAS bit is in progress

including the DCAS bit is in progress A device clear is received during the I/O transfer

507376: Installer hang might occur during installation of NI software on systems with NI-488.2 14.0 already installed.

478063: GPIB-USB-HS+ might become unresponsive upon rebooting in a virtual machine.

121091: Calling ibonl when a board level ibwait is in progress could result in application crash.

121181: A deadlock might occur when attempting to use a board handle with pending ibonl call on another thread.

476357: GPIB Ethernet Wizard can incorrectly add GPIB-ENET/1000 with hostname even if it is not reachable.

476487: GPIB Ethernet Wizard icon does not appear on Windows task bar.

Enhancements and Bug Fixes in Version 14.0

New Hardware Support

This release adds support for the GPIB-USB-HS+ GPIB controller and Analyzer. Along with this, the NI GPIB Analyzer utility has undergone changes to allow it to work with the new analyzer hardware. The NI GPIB Analyzer utility allows simultaneous use of multiple GPIB-USB-HS+ analyzers, along with up to one non-USB GPIB analyzer.

Windows Server Support

This release adds support for Windows Server 2012 R2. Refer to the Supported Hardware section for the list of supported hardware.

API Integer Type Changes

The integer types used in the NI4882 API (ni4882.h) have been updated. All uses of unsigned long have been replaced with unsigned int. These types are functionally identical with all supported compilers, and this change improves the portability of 64-bit GPIB applications to other platforms. Users of ibnotify will need to update the function prototypes for callback functions. In most other cases applications will compile cleanly. This change is fully binary-compatible with applications built against previous versions of NI-488.2 and does not impact users of the GPIB-32 API (ni488.h).

Runtime Installer

NI-488.2 for Windows is now available in a smaller Runtime form. The NI-488.2 Runtime is a minimal installation which does not include many of the utilities and supporting software included with the full NI-488.2 distribution. When building installers from LabVIEW or other NI development environments, you will now have the option of including this smaller subset of NI-488.2 in your distribution.

The Following Issues Were Resolved in NI-488.2 14.0

319093: Attempting to bring a non-existent device online after setting the IbcSendLLO board configuration option causes an ENOL error instead of EBUS. This problem impacted all USB based GPIB interfaces. This has been fixed.

122997: The EOIP status bit could remain set incorrectly if an ibwrta or ibrda call returned an EDVR error.

171688: An ibnotify callback could fail to be triggered by END if the notify condition included END but not CMPL.

205182: Asynchronous transfers could sometimes report EABO even though the transfer completed successfully.

372832: A callback from ibnotify might not be invoked after an asynchronous transfer was completed if the notify mask only contained END.

374822: Calling ibonl while ibnotify is pending could cause the process to crash under some circumstances.

380705: Aborting an ibrda very quickly after starting it could allow a PCI-based GPIB interface to receive data when addressed as a listener, without a read in progress. This data was lost, and could not be recovered.

404267: In some situations, the GPIB-ENET/1000 could hang while performing asynchronous transfers. This included fixes in both the NI-488.2 driver and the GPIB-ENET/1000 firmware. Users of the GPIB-ENET/1000 should update the GPIB-ENET/1000 firmware to version 1.1.0 to receive the full benefit of this fix.

405414: In some cases the DCAS bit was not correctly cleared after being reported, causing it to be reported with subsequent calls.

418661: In some situations, when an ibnotify callback function was triggered due to the completion of an asynchronous transfer, the ibcnt and ibcntl variables would be incorrect.

425931: Calling ibstop with an asynchronous operation in progress would sometimes not report an EABO error as expected.

464114: When using a GPIB-USB-B controller, the call immediately following an ibstop call could be incorrectly aborted.

463966: Severe performance degradation when performing large writes to GPIB-USB-HS hardware through USB 3.0 ports on Windows 7.

332479: On GPIB-USB-B and GPIB-USB-HS controllers, the first I/O operation after device insertion could be terminated prematurely.

240000: On GPIB-USB-B and GPIB-USB-HS controllers, ibwait and ibnotify could fail to detect the CIC, LACS, and TACS bits.

191044: The GPIB Analyzer did not automatically append the correct file extension when saving a capture.

87073: The GPIB Analyzer did not prompt to save if the application is closed while capturing data.

Refer to the NI-488.2 Help, accessible by selecting National Instruments»NI-488.2»GPIB Help from the Windows menu bar.

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with NI-488.2.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support

Support differs for the following devices in LabVIEW NXG:

GPIB-ENET/1000 must be manually added to your system. To discover the GPIB-ENET/1000 on the local subnet, use LabVIEW NXG's Add Hardware to discover and then add it to your system. To add the GPIB-ENET/1000 using its IP Address or Hostname, use LabVIEW NXG's Add hardware by address.



LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-488.2 will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

Copyright

© 1995–2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375742J-01