NI-568x 19.0 Readme

May 2019
This file contains important information about NI-568x, including new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
Product Security and Critical Updates
IVI Compliance Pacakge Functionality
Automating the Installation of NI Products
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
NI-568x Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit) and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021
This software installation provides support for customers using RF power sensor devices, as specified in the Supported Hardware section. To program your RF power sensor device, use the NI-568x instrument driver or the NI-568x Soft Front Panel (SFP).
The getting started guide for your device provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using an RF power sensor device.
NI-568x 19.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2019
NI-568x 18.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2018
NI-568x 17.0 includes the following new features:
The NI-568x instrument driver supports the following RF power sensor devices:
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the RF Power Sensor Devices Help.
NI-568x 19.0 has the following requirements:
Note The minimum USB port requirement for USB-5683 and USB-5684 devices is USB 2.0.
Note NI recommends that you disable Windows power management modes, such as sleep, standby, and hibernate when using this product. These modes terminate any operation in progress. On a laptop computer, the default power management settings are likely to enable sleep mode.
NI-568x 19.0 supports Windows 10/8.11/7 SP12.
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
Note Refer to NI-568x Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit) and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.
NI-568x 19.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install application software, such as LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™ or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-568x. To add support for application software installed after installing NI-568x, modify your NI-568x installation or launch the NI-568x installer again.
|Application Software
|Versions Supported by NI-568x
|LabVIEW
|2016, 2017 SP1, 2018 SP1, or 2019
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2012 to current
|Microsoft Visual C++ (MSVC)
|2008 to current
Note If you are running your application on an RT target, 128 MB of memory or more is required.
To use the .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.
NI installs NI-568x using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI-568x installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.
NI-568x VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»Instrument I/O»Instrument Drivers»NI-568x palette.
To access the LabVIEW sample projects and templates from the New Project dialog, select Sample Projects in the left pane and navigate to the project that best matches your application requirements.
NI-568x functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI-568x function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers\ni568x\ni568x.fp.
You can use the NI-568x C dynamically linked library by adding a reference to:
Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-568x»NI-568x Soft Front Panel to launch the NI-568x Soft Front Panel.
Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI to launch the NI Example Finder, and click the Browse tab to locate examples by task at Hardware Input and Output»Modular Instruments»NI-568x (RF Power Meter). You can also select the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword.
All installed NI-568x examples for LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, and C are accessible from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-568x»NI-568x Examples.
Documentation for RF power sensor devices is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-568x»NI-568x Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.
|Document
|Format
|Description
|RF Power Sensor Devices Help
|HTML/Windows Help
|Contains primary help content for RF power sensor devices. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information:
|Getting started guide for your device
|Printed and PDF
|Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device.
|Specifications for your device
|Lists technical specifications for your device.
|NI-568x Readme
|HTML (this document)
|Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.
|NI-568x IVI Compliance Document
|TXT
|Contains information about IVI compliance.
|Introduction to ni568x
|HTML
|Contains information about driver documentation, examples, connecting to your instrument, configuring instrument settings, and known issues.
For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.
Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
NI-568x no longer installs IVI Compliance Package (ICP). NI-568x supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer installs the following IVI components:
To use these features, you must install ICP separately. ICP is included in the Software Platform Bundle media. A stand-alone web distribution is available from ni.com/downloads.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-568x 19.0.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between NI-568x instrument driver revisions. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-568x.
NI-568x 18.0
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|666625
|Fixed an issue where installing NI-568x 17.0 with default LabVIEW settings prevented calling NI-568x VIs when using LabVIEW 2016 (64-bit).
|575648
|Fixed an issue where NI-568x returned an error if more than one VISA was enabled and available on the system.
NI-568x 15.1
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|601287
|Fixed an issue where the serial number could not be read from a USB-5680 or USB-5681 power meter.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
NI-568x will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit) and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.
For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:
|Product
|Info Code
|LabVIEW
|lifecycle
|LabWindows/CVI
|cvi_lifecycle
|Measurement Studio
|mstudiolifecycle
|TestStand
|tslcp
|DIAdem
|ddlcp
|SignalExpress
|selcp
|VeriStand
|nivslifecycle
Copyright
© 2007–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.
Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.
NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.
End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices
You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:
U.S. Government Restricted Rights
If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.
IVI Foundation Copyright Notice
Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.
The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.
Trademarks
Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.
Patents
For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.
375452E-01