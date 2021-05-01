NI-568x 19.0 Readme

May 2019

This file contains important information about NI-568x, including new features, bug fixes, and known issues.

Overview

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Accessing the API

Finding Examples

Accessing the Documentation

Product Security and Critical Updates

IVI Compliance Pacakge Functionality

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI-568x Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit) and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

This software installation provides support for customers using RF power sensor devices, as specified in the Supported Hardware section. To program your RF power sensor device, use the NI-568x instrument driver or the NI-568x Soft Front Panel (SFP).

The getting started guide for your device provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using an RF power sensor device.

NI-568x 19.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2019

NI-568x 18.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2018

NI-568x 17.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2017

Support for LabVIEW 2016

The NI-568x instrument driver supports the following RF power sensor devices:

USB-5680

USB-5681

USB-5683

USB-5684

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the RF Power Sensor Devices Help.

NI-568x 19.0 has the following requirements:

Processor—Pentium III/Celeron 600 MHz or equivalent

512 MB RAM

Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5 or later

A screen resolution of 1,024 × 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

USB port

Note The minimum USB port requirement for USB-5683 and USB-5684 devices is USB 2.0.

Note NI recommends that you disable Windows power management modes, such as sleep, standby, and hibernate when using this product. These modes terminate any operation in progress. On a laptop computer, the default power management settings are likely to enable sleep mode.

NI-568x 19.0 supports Windows 10/8.11/7 SP12.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to NI-568x Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit) and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

NI-568x 19.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install application software, such as LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™ or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-568x. To add support for application software installed after installing NI-568x, modify your NI-568x installation or launch the NI-568x installer again.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-568x LabVIEW 2016, 2017 SP1, 2018 SP1, or 2019 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012 to current Microsoft Visual C++ (MSVC) 2008 to current

Note If you are running your application on an RT target, 128 MB of memory or more is required.

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

To use the .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to the National Instruments .NET Driver Support document at ni.com/info and enter Info Code NETAPIdriversupport.

NI installs NI-568x using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI-568x installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Accessing the API

LabVIEW

NI-568x VIs are available in LabVIEW from the Functions»Instrument I/O»Instrument Drivers»NI-568x palette.

To access the LabVIEW sample projects and templates from the New Project dialog, select Sample Projects in the left pane and navigate to the project that best matches your application requirements.

LabWindows/CVI

NI-568x functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the NI-568x function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers

i568x

i568x.fp.

C

You can use the NI-568x C dynamically linked library by adding a reference to:

(32-bit): Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

i568x.dll

(64-bit): Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

i568x.dll for 32-bit development or Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\Bin

i568x_64.dll for 64-bit development

NI-568x Soft Front Panel

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-568x»NI-568x Soft Front Panel to launch the NI-568x Soft Front Panel.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI to launch the NI Example Finder, and click the Browse tab to locate examples by task at Hardware Input and Output»Modular Instruments»NI-568x (RF Power Meter). You can also select the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword.

All installed NI-568x examples for LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, and C are accessible from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-568x»NI-568x Examples.

Documentation for RF power sensor devices is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-568x»NI-568x Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description RF Power Sensor Devices Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for RF power sensor devices. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to RF power sensor devices

Hardware device information

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all NI-568x programming functions and VIs Getting started guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. NI-568x Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices. NI-568x IVI Compliance Document TXT Contains information about IVI compliance. Introduction to ni568x HTML Contains information about driver documentation, examples, connecting to your instrument, configuring instrument settings, and known issues.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

NI-568x no longer installs IVI Compliance Package (ICP). NI-568x supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer installs the following IVI components:

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class drivers for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

To use these features, you must install ICP separately. ICP is included in the Software Platform Bundle media. A stand-alone web distribution is available from ni.com/downloads.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-568x 19.0.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed between NI-568x instrument driver revisions. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI-568x.

NI-568x 18.0