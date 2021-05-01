LabVIEW 2019 Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office Readme

March 2019

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office, including system requirements, installation instructions, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The LabVIEW Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office provides VIs you can use to create and edit reports in Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel formats. You can use the Report Generation VIs to perform the following tasks:

Create and edit Word documents and Excel worksheets.

Use Word and Excel templates to create reports with a consistent style.

Insert, format, and edit text, tables, images, and graphs within Word documents and Excel worksheets.

Run Microsoft Visual Basic for Applications macros from Word documents and Excel worksheets.

In addition to the system requirements for the LabVIEW Development System, the Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office has the following requirements.

32-Bit Version

Windows 10 (version 1809)/8.1 (32-bit and 64-bit) 1 /7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) 2

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (64-bit) 2

LabVIEW 2019 Base, Full, or Professional Development System (32-bit)

At least 40 MB of disk space

Microsoft Office 2016/2013/2010/2007/2003/XP (32-bit) (Microsoft Office 2013 is also included in Microsoft Office 365)

64-Bit Version

Windows 10 (version 1809)/8.1 (64-bit) 1 /7 SP1 (64-bit) 2

/7 SP1 (64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (64-bit) 2

LabVIEW 2019 Base, Full, or Professional Development System (64-bit)

At least 40 MB of disk space

Microsoft Office 2016/2013/2010/2007/2003 (32-bit) (Microsoft Office 2013 is also included in Microsoft Office 365)

Note You must have both Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel installed before installing the Report Generation Toolkit.

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2019.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Notes

Refer to Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

In 2016 the Report Generation Toolkit dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. Report Generation Toolkit 2016 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use Report Generation Toolkit 2019 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing Report Generation Toolkit 2019, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio™ on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

You can also install the Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office using the LabVIEW 2019 Platform media. To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the NI website.

Notes If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code lv2019toolkitski for an up-to-date list of known issues in the Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about the Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for the Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office are located in the labview\examples\office directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

The Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2009–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375405F-01