DIAdem 2020 Release Notes

May 2020

This file contains information on DIAdem 2020:

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Installation Instructions

Notes on DIAdem 2020

Notes on Future DIAdem Versions

Compatibility of DIAdem 2020 and DIAdem 2019

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features in DIAdem 2020

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

DIAdem Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021

Legal Information

DIAdem is the NI software for analyzing and documenting data from various sources.

For correct DIAdem performance, the following minimum requirements must be met:

Hardware

CPU x64 compatible processor, 1.6 GHz or more Amount of memory 2 GB or more Hard disk memory Depending on the operating system, up to 6 GB free storage space on the system partition Graphic card Color depth at least 16-bit (High Color), 24-bit, or 32-bit (True Color) recommended Screen resolution From 1280x800 with a scaling step of 100%

Windows 10 64-bit 1

Windows 8.1 Update 1 64-bit 1

Windows 7 64-bit with Service Pack 1 2

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2 Update 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 with Service Pack 12

Note For automatic evaluation on server operating systems, NI recommends the use of the SystemLink module Analysis Automation instead of DIAdem.

1 NI software installs VC2015 runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these software products. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with an SHA-256 certificate. Under Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 Microsoft updates are required for the support of SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note DIAdem runs only with restrictions on the N or KN edition of Windows because the multimedia support is missing. You can obtain this as "Media Feature Pack" from Microsoft and install it later.

Under Windows Server 2012 R2 you cannot play videos in DIAdem VIEW.

Administration

Firewall The firewall displays warnings while DIAdem installs and while DIAdem launches, for the following reasons:

The usireg component executes during the installation of DataPlugins. The DataFinder, which you use for searching and navigating in files, then starts. When DIAdem launches, a DNS query determines whether to license locally or whether to use a license server. If you want to be able to use all the DIAdem functions, National Instruments recommends that you select "Do not block" for all programs listed. This also applies when you want to evaluate DIAdem. Refer to ni.com/info under the winxpsp2 info code for more information. Windows User Permissions DIAdem and its components are basically executable under the pre-configured Microsoft Windows user accounts from User upwards. DIAdem must be installed with full administrator permissions. If you operate various DIAdem versions on one computer, you only have the entire range of functions in each version if you have administrator rights.

Miscellaneous

Internet Explorer: For the map display in DIAdem VIEW and DIAdem DAC, you need Internet Explorer version 11 or later.

Recommended:

- Adobe Reader to display manual files

NI installs DIAdem using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, DIAdem installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Help for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.



Notes

Known Issues

If you additionally install earlier versions of DIAdem after installing DIAdem 2020, you will not be prompted to restart your computer. To ensure that the My DataFinder DataFinder can also run in earlier DIAdem versions, please restart the computer manually after each DIAdem installation.

DataFinder can also run in earlier DIAdem versions, please restart the computer manually after each DIAdem installation. Uninstalling DIAdem 2018 or an earlier version removes the file association of uri files with usiReg.exe

In DIAdem 2020, the installation of C++ DataPlugins may not be complete.

You can only call the Run for Calculation and Validate for Calculation methods in Python scripts without the empty parentheses that are otherwise common in Python scripts.

Notes on DIAdem 2020

DIAdem 2019 and later versions no longer support the projection of data with color shading or with deformation onto a 3D model of the test object.

As of the DIAdem 2019 installation, the 64-bit version of My DataFinder replaces earlier 32-bit installations. The configuration of My DataFinder takes place in DIAdem versions 2019 or later in DIAdem. In DIAdem versions later than 19.0, you configure My DataFinder using the tray icon in the Windows taskbar. C ++ DataPlugins, which are only available in a 32-bit version, need to upgrade to a 64-bit version.

As of DIAdem 2018, you can no longer connect to My DataFinder from a remote computer.

For the MyDataFinder in DIAdem 2020, any index files from earlier DIAdem versions must be regenerated. This occurs automatically when you launch DIAdem. Depending on how many files are to be indexed, this may take quite some time.

Scripts written for the use on SystemLink analysis automation are subject to certain restrictions. Refer to Analysis Automation, General in the Help, for further information.

in the Help, for further information. Under Windows 7 or Windows Server 2008 R2, there are issues displaying character strings when printing or exporting to PDF and XPS documents if you control the system via remote desktop. DIAdem prints character strings without or with too little character spacing. This is a Microsoft issue described at http://support.microsoft.com/kb/2768741. There Microsoft offers a solution in form of a hotfix. In case you cannot install this hotfix, you can also work around this issue using the setting Output print data as graphic under Settings»DIAdem Settings»REPORT .

under . If you change the size of the text displayed on the screen (DPI scale), for example, from 100% to 150%, under Windows 8.1 (minimum) and you do not restart the computer, display errors might occur in the curve selection in DIAdem REPORT and DIAdem VIEW.

When you activate DIAdem, you must create a National Instruments user profile at ni.com . The evaluation period is now 7 days without a user profile. If you create a user profile, this period is extended to 45 days.

. The evaluation period is now 7 days without a user profile. If you create a user profile, this period is extended to 45 days. When using the OPC UA server, a missing Windows update can lead to error messages because functions or DLLs are missing. If this error occurs, check the logfile as to whether a message describes an error in the search path extension. To eliminate this error, install the Windows Update KB2533623 at https://www.microsoft.com/download/details.aspx?id=26767.

When loading a DAC block diagram, DIAdem now checks whether the block diagram contains outdated blocks. The block diagram can still run with these blocks, however the outdated blocks are identified with a label. Please replace these by up-to-date blocks because in future versions the earlier blocks will no longer be supported.

In order to use the following DIAdem drivers the following NI software components must be installed: Driver Components Version ADCS Automotive Diagnostic Command Set >= 18.0 DAQmx driver NI-DAQmx >= 9.4 ECU MC ECU Measurement and Calibration Toolkit >= 18.0 XNET NI-XNET >= 15.0

Very old commands and variables, which have been replaced by new technologies, are marked as obsolete in DIAdem. This means that these commands and variables are no longer supported in one of the upcoming DIAdem versions. On the DIAdem help page DIAdem»Searching for Obsolete Commands and Variables you can find a script which checks your scripts for obsolete identifiers.

you can find a script which checks your scripts for obsolete identifiers. The previously obsolete commands DataCheckChnls and DataSelChn have been permanently removed from DIAdem. Use the Selection collection instead.

If you install an earlier DIAdem version after you have installed the current DIAdem version, the PDF export of the earlier version might not function correctly. You can solve the issue by copying the files acfpdf*.* and cdintf*.dll from the current DIAdem program folder into the program folder of the earlier DIAdem version.

From version 2018 onwards, DIAdem imports VBS DataPlugins in encrypted form by default. You can only import and then process a DataPlugin unencrypted if you select Import DataPlugin in the DataPlugin Settings dialog box.

in the dialog box. The images you use in the Picture for Tree SUD property must have a minimum size of 16*16 pixels.

for SUD property must have a minimum size of 16*16 pixels. You cannot use VIs that require .NET assemblies from DIAdem through the LVRuntime object.

Starting with DIAdem 2020, you can hide the toolbars for all VIEW areas individually, so DIAdem also saves the corresponding ToolbarVisible property in the VIEW layout.

property in the VIEW layout. In the curve and axis definition of 2D axis systems in DIAdem 2019 SP1 and later, you can use the Interval setting to specify the number of intervals between two ticks for broken grid lines. This makes the definition of grid lines easier and more intuitive. As a result, layouts may look slightly different than in previous versions.

setting to specify the number of intervals between two ticks for broken grid lines. This makes the definition of grid lines easier and more intuitive. As a result, layouts may look slightly different than in previous versions. Access to the result channels of the WfChnToChn command is different in DIAdem 2019 SP1 and later than in previous versions, because the command returns the channels as an element list like all other ANALYSIS commands.

As of DIAdem 2019 SP1, DIAdem REPORT offers additional options in the settings of 2D axis systems that simplify the positioning of axis scales. If you use one of these new options, you can no longer load these layouts in DIAdem 2018 and earlier versions. Moreover, DIAdem 2019 may display the layout differently than DIAdem 2019 SP1. For more information, refer to the help page Save REPORT Layout Compatibly , which you can find in the help index under the search term Compatibility, Layout Files .

, which you can find in the help index under the search term . The implicit conversion of strings to VBS scripts, for example, MyText = "Value" & 123 , can lead to errors if the numeric values are high. To avoid this problem, explicitly convert numeric values using the Str-command, such as MyText = "Value" & Str(123) .

, can lead to errors if the numeric values are high. To avoid this problem, explicitly convert numeric values using the Str-command, such as . As of DIAdem 2020, DIAdem manages the result channels of the curve transformation differently than in earlier versions. This means you can no longer access the result channels of the curve transformation through the Root <Data> object. However, access through the GetChannel for Data method and the use in ANALYSIS commands is still possible.

As of DIAdem 2020, the GetChannelGroups method returns an empty list instead of an error if the reference string is invalid.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe in order to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

DIAdem NAVIGATOR, DataFinder, Data Portal

You can sort channels and channel groups alphabetically in the Data Portal.

If you drag one or more channels from DIAdem NAVIGATOR into a group of the Data Portal, you can insert the selected channels into this channel group by hovering over a channel group for a short time.

Creating custom properties in the Data Portal has become easier, as it is now possible to create custom properties for multiple channels in a clearly arranged dialog box.

The DataPlugin wizard has been enhanced to let you specify the first channel as the x-channel for all channels in this group.

To simplify the transfer of a configuration file in the Bus Log Converter, you can also place the corresponding database file next to the TCC file. If DIAdem does not find the specified folder of the database file, DIAdem also searches for the file in folder of the TCC file.

The units catalog was extended by a new quantity "mass per length" for exhaust gas analysis.

DIAdem VIEW

By default DIAdem now uses the curve cursor instead of the free cursor. This makes cursor synchronization between different curve and table areas easier.

You can hide the toolbar of each area to provide more space for the data you want to analyze in the various VIEW areas. However, all functions of the toolbar are still available in a menu that you open through the title bar. Each toolbar also has a gear button that you can use to open the associated Settings dialog box.

The area outside of the band or frame cursor is displayed in a light gray color to give focus to the area under investigation.

DIAdem ANALYSIS

All functions that work with channel pairs also support xy-channels.

The "Concatenate Channels" function has been extended by the setting "Groupwise with NoValue padding". When you select this setting, DIAdem adds all channels of selected groups to the channels of the base group. DIAdem concatenates channels with the same name. To bring all channels to the same length, DIAdem adds NoValues to the channels that are not contained in all groups.

The "Linear Mapping" function can now map several signals to a new x-range.

The “Resampling” function can now map several signals to a new time channel.

The performance of the "Remove Duplicates" function has been increased. The function has also been extended to include an optional parameter that you can use to determine which value DIAdem accepts from the dependent channels.

The following commands have been extended by adding return values that contain the result channels as text with the channel name or as channel list objects: ChnApprXYCalc, ChnApprYCalc, ChnConvexHull, ChnD3Appr, ChnD3Interp, ChnDeriveCalc, ChnDurPosCalc, ChnDurPosInjCalc, ChnDurPosNegCalc, ChnDurationCalc, ChnGaussFitXY, ChnGaussFitXYWeighted, ChnGaussFitY, ChnGaussFitYWeighted, ChnGenLSFit, ChnGenLSFitWeighted, ChnInverseFFT, ChnMapLinCalc, ChnMatConvert, ChnNConvexHull, ChnNonLinearFitXY, ChnNonLinearFitXYWeighted, ChnNonLinearFitY, ChnNonLinearFitYWeighted, ChnPhaseUnwrap, ChnPhaseWrap, ChnRegrYCalc, ChnResampleChnBased, ChnResampleFreqBased, ChnTHIVCalc, CircleConcCalc, CircleExtremCalc, MatChnConvert, MatD3Appr, MatD3Interp, MatIntegrate, MatSort, MatSum, MatTranspose, MatVAlgebr, and SubMat.

DIAdem REPORT

When you drop channels from the Data Portal onto an empty area in a REPORT worksheet, DIAdem opens the Chart Wizard.

The Chart Wizard has been completely revised and enhanced with new display types.

When you create a new curve in 2D axis systems, you also define the default curve type for the curves you create later on.

The function group bar of REPORT has been revised so that the default curve type is defined when you create the axis system.

In layouts, you can search and replace text in labels, free texts, and channel names.

You can assign axes to different groups in 2D axis systems. DIAdem synchronizes the scaling of all axes in a group, so if you change the scaling of one axis, DIAdem automatically adjusts the scaling of the other axes.

The legends of 2D axis systems have a simplified mode in which DIAdem automatically determines the best possible display of the legend.

The axis scaling of 2D axis systems has been extended by additional options.

You can now align the scale labels of the y-axes of 2D axis systems to the right, the center, or the left.

DIAdem always plots a cross at the crossing points of dashed grid lines.

DIAdem now displays headers in 2D tables, even if the channel reference is invalid.

In 2D tables, you can specify for individual columns that DIAdem does not expand these columns.

You can define the sort order of expanded columns by groups or channels individually for each table.

2D tables have been extended with footers that have the same formatting options as the header.

Headers and footers in 2D tables enable the display of statistical values like column total, mean, maximum, and more.

2D tables were extended by the curve transformation.

3D axis systems have been extended by the curve transformation, with the exception of the display modes that expect data in matrix structure.

In 3D axis systems, you can now assign a unit to the axes, to which DIAdem converts the channels to be displayed.

DIAdem SCRIPT

The recording mode displays an additional dialog box. This allows you to pause the recording mode and then continue recording. If you click the corresponding button, DIAdem also records the settings of the active dialog box without you having to press <Ctrl-Shift-C>.

Python is now also available in the SCRIPT module as an alternative scripting language to VBS. In the DIAdem settings, you can enable Python as the scripting language if you prefer to use this language. Even if you are using Python syntax, you can use the record mode and the integrated script editor that provides auto-completion and a tooltip with syntax information and a short command description.

You can use Python to create DataPlugins.

DIAdem provides new commands for working with SQLite databases: SQLiteAddExtension, SQLiteClose, SQLiteOpen, and SQLiteQuery. The SQLite database is included.

The new ResetModified method in the script API units catalog resets the changed state of the current units catalog.

DIAdem can now also profile user commands. The times are recorded regardless of whether they are executed from a script or, for example, as an event or @@ syntax.

You activate profiling by starting DIAdem with the parameter /PROFILING , for example, "C:\Programs\National Instruments\DIAdem\DIAdem.exe" /PROFILING .

You can then use the script profiler to measure and analyze the execution times of user commands.

Preview Feature

The preview features give an outlook on features in future versions. The functions to be unlocked are still under development and the user interface, the API, or the scope of functions may change. To enable this function the dialog box Settings»DIAdem Settings»General.

You can create calculation channels by executing mathematical operations on the channels of an existing channel group using a simple formula, or by using a calculation from the calculation manager. Calculation channels always calculate non-quantity-based.

The data storage in DIAdem DAC can also create xy-channel references.

The functions for calculating real driving performance data based on measurements with a portable emission measurement system in accordance with the "COMMISSION REGULATION (EU) 2016/646" of April 20, 2016 and the "COMMISSION REGULATION (EU) 2016/427" of March 10, 2016 have been extended.

In the Bus Log Converter the ID mode NMEA2000 has been added in the database configuration. This mode is standard for serial data networking of electronic devices in naval vessels and is also frequently used by GPS hardware on commercial vehicles or agricultural machinery. For more information, visit the National Marine Electronics Association website.

Corrected Errors in DIAdem 2020

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in DIAdem 2020. This is a list of the most important issues fixed. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. The DIAdem Knowledgebase contains a list of fixed issues from earlier DIAdem versions under the search term Fixed Issues.

ID Description

General

901665 DIAdem does not save in the desktop file whether underscore or tilde is used as separator for the inheritance of properties.

Data Portal

336429 Copying text channels leads to an error if the output channel contains the text "NoValue". 336411 You cannot pin channels in the structure view of the Data Portal to always display these channels regardless of the enabled filters.

NAVIGATOR

336476 In the Bus Log Converter, DIAdem does not write special properties of PCAN files to the root. 902370 A file with the text "%s" in the filename cannot be opened by the DataPlugin Wizard. 903229 In the Bus Log Converter, J1939 messages sent from all addresses to all other addresses are not processed correctly. 943420 The Bus Log Converter may crash when there are ByteArray type signals. 951880 Appended loading using the LoadData method for Navigator does not work if the third parameter has the value Nothing. 962457 When the Bus Log Converter converts vector BLF files with CAN-FD formats, signals are missing. 975367 When processing multiplexer frames, the Bus Log Converter may not process shorter frames.

VIEW

221472 Searching for a time value in tables leads to an error. 221455 The frame zoom creates an incorrect section in the Cascade display if you drag open the frame from the front and left across the axis origin. 959813 DIAdem crashes when you change the first value of a specific channel already displayed in VIEW to NOVALUE in a dialog box and then refresh the VIEW display. 971958 The map display does not show a map if you use a cache for the map material.

ANALYSIS

221441 If you use a waveform channel as signal channel in the "FFT (one time signal)" function and have selected Octave for Third/Octave on the "FFT Functions" tab, DIAdem does not generate the result channel CenterFrequencyOctaveFrequency. 221451 The corridor violations detection algorithm for the ChnCorridorCheck command does not work properly and may cause a crash. 336468 When using the functions PulseDetectedRevolution and PulseDetectedRevolutionTime, the last value of the result channel is unusable if the specified number of pulses per revolution is greater than 1. 336496 Bit operations do not correctly include the highest bit (bit 31). 451844 If you select "Store result in original channel" in the “Detrend” dialog box, DIAdem does not store the results in the original channel but creates a new result channel. 336428 The ChnEventCreateFilteredTrueChn function does not consider the first value of an event during an inplace operation. 336471 The ChnOrderBodeCalc function miscalculates if the time signal contains an offset. 336479 The ChnResampleFreqBasedXOffsetCalc2 function cannot correctly synchronize certain data sets. 336414 Using the ChnDifferentiate function causes a crash if empty channels or channels with a channel length shorter than 2 are used in the function. 902342 If you apply the "Remove Duplicates" function to a time channel, the result channel is no longer a time channel. 962516 If you apply the "Remove Duplicates" function to a channel with only one value, the result channel will be empty. 956900 The ChnXMSCalc function gives nonsensical results for size-based calculations if the function is called with the "Calculation including all peaks" parameter and the unit of the x-axis is not seconds. 963907 If you use the statistical parameter "Anderson-Darling-Test" (eStatsNormDistB) in "Descriptive Statistics" and save the statistical results in data channels, DIAdem crashes. 968673 When converting waveform channels to numeric channels, unnecessary time channels may occur. 987380 Compound classification using the Time-at-level 1 classification method according to DIN 45667 gives incorrect results if at least one of the input channels contains only NoValues. 987383 The "Resampling" dialog box does not allow the anti-aliasing filter if you use two waveform channels as y-channels. 987389 If you want to calculate the FFT across more than one time interval, DIAdem does not display a warning that this is only possible for the first signal pair.

REPORT

221374 In 2D tables with the "Auto row height" formatting, DIAdem incorrectly interprets the "Start at row" setting. 221454 DIAdem does not plot bars of height 0 in 2D and 3D axis systems. 452731 The value of the axis begin and axis end in a 2D axis system may change if you used Cancel to exit the dialog box. 452725 The configuration of a REPORT object through a dialog box does not work correctly if VBScript fields are stored in the TagTemporary properties. 452727 The text effects of labels in a 2D axis system cannot be used correctly. 903758 When you transfer the format of table columns that use a DIAdem expression, variable, or text list, DIAdem also changes the displayed data. 937971 Some curve transformations in 2D axis system lead to an error. 950039 The Chart Wizard does not include the channels selected in the Data Portal if you do not access it through the Data Portal. 956329 The isolines color in characteristic diagrams is incorrect if the value of the extended isoline is outside the displayed measured values. 961656 The height of the y-axes of 2D axis systems with several y-axes cannot be adjusted with the mouse. 961658 DIAdem may not display the mini tick grid correctly in 2D axis systems. 972583 Copying and pasting axis systems will interrupt axis synchronization. 986831 DIAdem calculates the number of intervals for the miniticks using the labeled ticks instead of the number of miniticks.

DAC

336425 Some variables of the NI-DAQ driver cannot be accessed. 944359 Measurements with Ethernet chassis for CompactDAQ no longer work.

SCRIPT

452724 The elements selected in a pie chart cannot be edited with a script using the SelectedElements property. 939037 When you call the AddElementList method within the script profiler, DIAdem crashes. 957464 If you create a new tab in user dialog boxes, the changed font of the dialog box is not taken into account. 961989 The WndShow command generates an error message in worker objects without a user interface. 965729 The obsolete function UserVarCompile() changes the variable type and the variable content when called with the "append" parameter. 974132 After executing the WndShow command, DIAdem may stop displaying error messages when errors occur.

For more information on DIAdem, go to the DIAdem help Help»Contents.

Use Help»Examples in DIAdem to start the DIAdem ExampleFinder. You can find DIAdem examples in the examples directory below the program directory. You can modify examples to suit your needs, or you can copy and paste parts of the examples into your own files.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Online or Offline Installer in the NI Package Manager Help.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system. Windows 10 features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. Moreover, the operating system introduces several new capabilities. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

DIAdem will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021 may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information on NI operating system support , visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

Copyright

© 2003— 2020 National Instruments Ireland Resources Limited. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, This includes photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Legal notices: <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs: <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license

Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products:

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

For government agencies, government agencies, or other US government entities ("Government"), the use, reproduction, reproduction, publication, modification, distribution, or transmission of the technical data in this manual is further limited by the following federal agency regulations: Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for Civil Authorities and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 for Military Authorities.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

For more information on National Instruments trademarks, refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375399H-01