VeriStand 2019 R3 f1

February 2020

This file contains important information about VeriStand 2019 R3 f1, including system requirements and installation instructions.

VeriStand is configuration-based testing software, allowing you to develop, prototype, and test control systems using hardware I/O and your simulation models. The VeriStand software framework enables you to perform real-time or PC-based test configuration and execution that can be customized and extended with LabVIEW, NI TestStand, and other software tools.

VeriStand includes a run-time editable user interface and a test manager you can use to configure and implement triggered multi-file data logging, stimulus generation and playback, and real-time test sequencing.

VeriStand has the following requirements:

Windows 64-bit Operating System Real-Time Targets RAM/Processor 4 GB of RAM

Pentium 4 G1 equivalent (Intel i5 equivalent or higher recommended) PXI controller/desktop PC —At least 256 MB of RAM 1 2

—At least 256 MB of RAM CompactRIO/Single-Board RIO—At least 128 MB of RAM1 Required Software (Required) NI-DAQmx 19.6

(Required) NI-VISA 19.5

(Required) NI-SLSC 19.5

(Recommended) NI-RIO 19.6, used by NI FPGA targets

(Recommended) NI-XNET 19.6, used by NI-XNET vehicle bus interface cards VeriStand software, which you can install from NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) 1 You can achieve higher Primary Control Loop rates by using targets with higher-performance specifications.

2 Using custom devices, such as the Scan Engine Custom Device, will require at least 512MB of RAM.

Note The following sections describe system requirements that apply if you use models, LabVIEW functionality, and .NET APIs in your system.

Simulation Models

To configure and run a simulation using your existing compiled model, you need only VeriStand installed. You need additional software to perform other tasks with models, as the following list describes:

To develop a model using The MathWorks, Inc. Simulink ® application software, you must be a licensed user of and have the following software installed on the host computer: The MathWorks, Inc. MATLAB ® software (32-bit or 64-bit version) and The MathWorks, Inc. Simulink software.

application software, you must be a licensed user of and have the following software installed on the host computer: The MathWorks, Inc. MATLAB software (32-bit or 64-bit version) and The MathWorks, Inc. Simulink software. To compile a model developed using The MathWorks, Inc. Simulink software for use on a Microsoft Windows or LabVIEW real-time target, you must be a licensed user of and have the following software installed on the host computer: The MathWorks, Inc. Real-Time Workshop ® (Simulink Coder ® ). Refer to the NI website for a list of compilers that are tested and supported.

(Simulink Coder ). Refer to the NI website for a list of compilers that are tested and supported. The VeriStand Model Framework supports only certain versions of The MathWorks, Inc. Simulink® software. If the VeriStand Model Framework is used with an unsupported version of The MathWorks, Inc. Simulink®, VeriStand cannot initialize it.

If you use other modeling environments, contact your model vendor for requirements for developing a model and converting it into a compiled model.

LabVIEW

To create custom devices, menu items, workspace controls and indicators, or timing and sync devices, you must have LabVIEW 2019. The LabVIEW functionality in VeriStand always requires like-numbered versions.

The VeriStand .NET APIs require the following Microsoft software:

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2, which uses Microsoft .NET Common Language Runtime (CLR) 4.6.2.

A .NET environment capable of interacting with .NET Framework 4.6.2-based assemblies, such as Microsoft Visual Studio 2015 or LabVIEW 2019.

VeriStand supports the following operating systems:

Windows Systems1 Real-Time Targets 64-bit version of Windows 10 (version 1903)/8.1 Update 1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R21 Phar Lap ETS

NI Linux Real-Time Note In 2016, VeriStand dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. VeriStand 2019 R3 f1 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use VeriStand 2019 R3 f1 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing VeriStand 2019 R3 f1, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2019, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?. 1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates. 2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Recommended PXI Linux RT System Image

When formatting a disk with a PXI Linux RT system image for VeriStand 2019 R3 f1, select PXI System Image for Q4. This feed contains the same driver versions included with the VeriStand 2019 R3 f1 installer and avoids driver version conflicts while deploying XNET to a real-time target.

VeriStand will drop support for the Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit) operating system starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on Windows 7. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

To install VeriStand, you must log on as an administrator or as a user with administrator privileges. You can activate VeriStand when prompted by the installer or activate later using NI License Manager. To use LabVIEW with VeriStand, install the like-numbered version of LabVIEW on the host computer.

You should also disable any automatic virus detection programs before you install. Some virus detection programs interfere with the installer. Be sure to check your computer for viruses and enable your virus detection programs after installing VeriStand.

You can install VeriStand 2019 R3 f1 by using NI Package Manager or by going to ni.com/downloads.

NI Package Manager

NI automates VeriStand installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The following sections describe issues to be aware of when you upgrade to VeriStand 2019 R3 f1.

Note NI recommends that you also review the Upgrade and Compatibility Issues in the readme files for each VeriStand version between the version from which you are upgrading and VeriStand 2019 R3 f1. To access the documents, refer to the NI website at ni.com/info and enter the Info Code for the appropriate VeriStand version from the following list:

VeriStand 2019 R3 readme—NIVeriStand2019R3RM

VeriStand 2019 R2 readme—NIVeriStand2019R2RM

VeriStand 2019 readme—NIVeriStand2019RM

VeriStand 2018 SP1 readme—NIVeriStand2018SP1RM

VeriStand 2018 readme—NIVeriStand2018RM

VeriStand 2017 readme—NIVeriStand2017RM

VeriStand 2016 readme—NIVeriStand2016RM

VeriStand 2015 SP1 readme—NIVeriStand2015SP1RM

VeriStand 2015 readme—NIVeriStand2015RM

VeriStand 2014 readme—NIVeriStand2014RM

Uncompiled Models

VeriStand 2019 R3 f1 does not support communication with uncompiled models.

Models Created from LabVIEW VIs

Models compiled from LabVIEW VIs (.lvmodel or .lvmodelso files) using earlier versions of LabVIEW must be recompiled using LabVIEW 2019. The LabVIEW functionality in VeriStand requires like-numbered versions.

Models Compiled for Previous Versions

The VeriStand Model Framework contains changes to the files you use to develop and compile models in C/C++ and third-party modeling environments. If your system contains models compiled with previous versions of the Model Framework, choose from the following options to continue to use the models in VeriStand 2019 R3 f1:

If you do not need to update your model, you can continue to use the model as-is.

If you need to update functionality of your model that does not require the changes in the latest version of the Model Framework, you can recompile the model against the deprecated Model Framework files. These files are installed at <RootDrive>\VeriStand\version\ModelInterface\custom\src\obsolete .

Migrating Files from VeriStand 2009 and Earlier

The mutation tool is not available in VeriStand 2019 R3 f1. All rig files and in4 files must be migrated using VeriStand 2014 or earlier.

Migrating Files from VeriStand 2010 and Later

VeriStand 2019 R3 f1 can open projects from VeriStand 2010 and later using the Open Legacy Project option in the Welcome tab.

Select Built-In Custom Devices Not Included

In VeriStand 2015 and later, you cannot add new instances of the Lambda Genesys and Pickering custom devices. Systems that already contain these custom devices can continue to use them.

Refer to the NI website for details on how to access the source code for the Lambda Genesys and Pickering custom devices.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in VeriStand 2019 R3 f1.

Known Conflict with .NET 4.6.2 and MSVC 2010

To run the VeriStand editor, the .NET Framework 4.6.2 must be installed. However, installing the .NET Framework 4.6.2 can break the Microsoft Visual C++ 2010 compilers, which are used to compile models for PharLap VeriStand targets. Using broken compilers results in error LNK1123. To resolve this Microsoft compiler issue, apply all service packs and updates for your version of Microsoft Visual Studio or Windows SDK. Refer to Microsoft Support Article 2757355 for more information.

Note If you install VeriStand with the compatible version of LabVIEW, you also can access a subset of the VeriStand Help, including information about the VeriStand VIs and extending VeriStand functionality with LabVIEW, from the LabVIEW Help. From LabVIEW, select Help»LabVIEW Help.

For a complete list of the IDs and titles of the issues fixed in VeriStand 2019 R3 f1, see VeriStand 2019 R3 Bug Fixes. If you have a Bug or Legacy ID, you can search the list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

VeriStand includes the following types of examples:

VeriStand Project —An example VeriStand project, including related items such as a system definition, a Workspace screen file, compiled models, and NI-XNET files, are located in the <Public Documents>\National Instruments\NI VeriStand\Projects\Example directory.

—An example VeriStand project, including related items such as a system definition, a Workspace screen file, compiled models, and NI-XNET files, are located in the directory. Stimulus Profile Editor —NI VeriStand Stimulus Profile Editor examples are located in the <Public Documents>\National Instruments\NI VeriStand\Examples directory. Tip On Windows 7, the default location of the <Public Documents> directory is C:\Users\Public\Public Documents.

—NI VeriStand Stimulus Profile Editor examples are located in the directory. LabVIEW API—LabVIEW examples that use the VeriStand API are located in the <Program Files>\National Instruments\LabVIEW 2019\examples\NI Veristand directory.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2009–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375380M-01