NI-DCPower 20.1 Readme

July 2020

This file contains important information about NI-DCPower, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed, and known issues.

If you plan to use LabVIEW NXG, refer to LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

IVI Compliance Package Functionality

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI-DCPower Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

NI Software Drops Support for Phar Lap ETS Real-Time Operating System in 2022

Legal Information

NI-DCPower is an NI instrument driver that communicates with all NI programmable power supplies and SMUs. NI-DCPower is an interchangeable virtual instrument (IVI)–compliant instrument driver, and it features a set of operations and properties that exercise the functionality of the power supply or SMU and includes an interactive soft front panel and examples.

NI-DCPower 20.1 has the following requirements:

Minimum System Requirements

Processor—2.53 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor or equivalent

RAM—1 GB, 800 MHz DDR2 RAM

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Recommended System

Processor—2.3 GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 or equivalent

RAM—4 GB, dual-channel 1600 MHz DDR3 RAM

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW.

NI-DCPower 20.1 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 and KB3125574 for more information about how to install these updates.

Note In 2016, NI-DCPower dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-DCPower 20.1 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-DCPower 20.1 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-DCPower 20.1, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, refer to NI Software Fails When Physical Address Extension is Enabled.

NI-DCPower 20.1 supports the following application software versions, including service packs. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-DCPower LabVIEW 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 LabVIEW Real-Time Module3 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 LabVIEW NXG 5.0 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 and later LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module3 2013 and later

3No support for PXIe-4162/4163 source measure units.

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the NI-DCPower .NET Class Library, the .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The NI-DCPower .NET Class Library can be used with the Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET programming languages in any Visual Studio version that can target the .NET Framework 4.0 or the .NET Framework 4.5.

To use the .NET API, you must select the .NET Framework 4.0 Languages Support or the .NET Framework 4.5 Languages Support packages in the NI-DCPower installer to install the .NET class libraries in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to National Instruments .NET Driver Support.

Install an ADE, such as LabVIEW or LabWindows™/CVI™. Visit ni.com/downloads and search for NI-DCPower 20.1 . Click NI-DCPower 20.1 and then the download link and run the executable ( .exe ) file. Follow the instructions in the installation prompts. You may see access and security prompts during installation. Accept the prompts to complete the installation. When the installer completes, select Restart in the dialog box that prompts you to restart, shut down, or restart later.

Note

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. For more information and steps to resolve this issue, refer to NI Installer Hangs While Installing Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time.

If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Installing NI-DCPower 20.1 for LabVIEW NXG

NI automates LabVIEW NXG installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Added support for the PXIe-4147 source measure unit.

Added support for LabVIEW 2020 (64-bit).

Added support for LabVIEW NXG 5.0.

The following list details the hardware models supported in NI-DCPower 20.1:

NI-DAQmx-Based Power Supplies and SMUs

PXI-4110

PXIe-4112

PXIe-4113

PXI-4130

PXI-4132

PXIe-4135

PXIe-4136

PXIe-4137

PXIe-4138

PXIe-4139

PXIe-4140

PXIe-4141

PXIe-4142

PXIe-4143

PXIe-4144

PXIe-4145

PXIe-4154

Non-NI-DAQmx-Based Power Supplies and SMUs

PXIe-4147

PXIe-4162

PXIe-4163

NI‑DCPower 19.0 dropped support for Express VIs in LabVIEW. Existing code created with earlier versions of NI‑DCPower and that contains Express VIs will continue to execute, but the Express VI cannot be reconfigured from a dialog box. To reconfigure an Express VI, right-click the Express VI and select Open Front Panel»Convert. This will convert the Express VI to code that you can configure on the block diagram. NI recommends converting Express VIs to code before using the Code Conversion Utility in LabVIEW NXG to convert code for LabVIEW NXG.

You can access NI-DCPower known issues online at NI-DCPower 20.1 Known Issues.

You can access the NI-DCPower bug fix list online at NI-DCPower 20.1 Bug Fixes. This list describes a subset of issues fixed in NI-DCPower. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

Refer to the NI DC Power Supplies and SMUs Help, accessible from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DCPower»NI-DCPower Documentation, for information about NI-DCPower.

You can access all the installed NI-DCPower examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-DCPower»NI-DCPower Examples and online at ni.com/examples.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for NI-DCPower are located in the LabVIEW XXXX\examples\instr

iDCPower directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs and their descriptions:

Click the Browse tab to locate modulation examples by task at Hardware Input and Output » Modular Instruments » NI–DCPower or by directory structure at instr » niDCPower .

tab to locate modulation examples by task at » » or by directory structure at » . Click the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword. For example, search for "DCPower" to locate all NI-DCPower examples.

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with NI-DCPower.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support

NI 411x, 413x, 414x, and 4154 Power Supplies and SMUs

PXI-4110

PXIe-4112

PXIe-4113

PXI-4130

PXI-4132

PXIe-4135

PXIe-4136

PXIe-4137

PXIe-4138

PXIe-4139

PXIe-4140

PXIe-4141

PXIe-4142

PXIe-4143

PXIe-4144

PXIe-4145

PXIe-4147

PXIe-4154

NI 416x SMUs

PXIe-4162

PXIe-4163

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

NI-DCPower no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. NI-DCPower supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

If you want to use the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately, either from ni.com/downloads or from the NI Device Drivers 2018 DVD.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-DCPower will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

NI Software will drop support for Phar Lap ETS Real-Time Operating System starting in 2022. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2022, may not install or execute correctly on this operating system. For high-level information on the support roadmap for Phar Lap and its replacement, NI Linux Real-Time, please visit ni.com/r/xf35k1. To find out what hardware is supported on PXI controllers running NI Linux Real-Time, please visit ni.com/r/b7g5wi.

