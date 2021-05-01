NI-SWITCH 20.0 Readme

This file contains important information about NI-SWITCH, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed, and known issues.

If you plan to use LabVIEW NXG, refer to LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

IVI Compliance Package Functionality

New Features

Supported Hardware

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI-SWITCH Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

NI-SWITCH is an NI instrument driver that you can use to control and configure NI switches. NI-SWITCH is an interchangeable virtual instrument (IVI)–compliant instrument driver, and it features a set of operations and properties that exercise the functionality of the switch module and includes an interactive soft front panel and examples.

NI-SWITCH 20.0 has the following requirements:

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for your version of LabVIEW.

NI-SWITCH 20.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 and KB3125574 for more information about how to install these security updates.

Note NI-SWITCH 17.0 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

Note In 2016 NI dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-SWITCH 20.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-SWITCH 20.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-SWITCH 20.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport.

NI-SWITCH 20.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-SWITCH LabVIEW 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 LabVIEW NXG 5.0 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 and later LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module 2013 and later

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the NI-SWITCH .NET Class Library, the .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The NI-SWITCH .NET Class Library can be used with the Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET programming languages in any Visual Studio version that can target the .NET Framework 4.0 or the .NET Framework 4.5.

To use the .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to National Instruments .NET Driver Support.

NI installs NI-SWITCH 20.0 using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI-SWITCH 20.0 installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

NI-SWITCH no longer installs IVI Compliance Package (ICP). NI-SWITCH supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

If you want to use the above features, you must install ICP separately. ICP is included in the Software Platform Bundle Media. A stand-alone web distribution is available from ni.com/downloads

NI-SWITCH 20.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2020 and LabVIEW NXG 5.0.

The following list details the hardware models supported in NI-SWITCH 20.0.

Matrix Module for SwitchBlock

SWB-2810

SWB-2811

SWB-2812

SWB-2813

SWB-2814

SWB-2815

SWB-2816

SWB-2817

SWB-2833

SWB-2834

SWB-2865A

PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock

PXI-2800

PXI Matrix Switch Module

PXI/PXIe-2529

PXI-2530

PXI-2530B

PXI/PXIe-2531

PXI/PXIe-2532

PXI/PXIe-2532B

PXI-2533

PXI-2534

PXI-2535

PXI-2536

PXIe-2737

PXIe-2738

PXIe-2739

PXI Multiplexer Switch Modules

PXI-2501

PXI-2503

PXIe-2524

PXIe-2525

PXIe-2526

PXI/PXIe-2527

PXI/PXIe-2575

PXI-2576

PXI-2584

PXI-2585

PXIe-2746

PXIe-2747

PXIe-2748

PXI Programmable Resistor Module

PXI-2720

PXI-2722

PXIe-2725

PXIe-2727

PXI Relay Driver Module

PXI-2567

PXI Relay Module

PXI-2520

PXI-2521

PXI-2522

PXI-2523

PXI-2564

PXI-2565

PXI-2566

PXI-2568

PXI/PXIe-2569

PXI-2570

PXI-2571

PXI-2586

PXI RF Matrix Switch Module

PXI/PXIe-2540

PXI/PXIe-2541

PXI RF Multiplexer Switch Module

PXI/PXIe-2543

PXI/PXIe-2544

PXI-2545

PXI-2546

PXI-2547

PXI-2554

PXI-2555

PXI-2556

PXI-2557

PXI-2590

PXI-2591

PXI/PXIe-2593

PXI-2594

PXI-2595

PXI-2596

PXI-2597

PXI-2796

PXI-2797

PXI RF Relay Module

PXI/PXIe-2542

PXI-2548

PXI-2549

PXI-2558

PXI-2559

PXI-2599

PXI-2799

PXI Signal Insertion Switch Module

PXI-2510

PXI/PXIe-2512

PXI/PXIe-2514

PXI/PXIe-2515

PXI Transfer Switch Modules

PXI-2598

PXI-2798

PXIe-2790

NI-SWITCH 19.1 drops support for SCXI Switch Modules.

You can access the NI-SWITCH 20.0 known issues list online at ni.com/r/niswitch200knownissues.

You can access the NI-SWITCH 20.0 bug fix list online at ni.com/r/niswitch200bugfixes. This list describes a subset of issues fixed in NI-SWITCH. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

Refer to the NI Switches Help, accessible from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-SWITCH»NI-SWITCH Documentation, for information about NI-SWITCH.

You can access all the installed NI-SWITCH examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-SWITCH»NI-SWITCH Examples.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for NI-SWITCH are located in the LabVIEW XXXX\examples\instr

iSwitch directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

The NI Example Finder offers two ways to access all installed LabVIEW example VIs and their descriptions:

Click the Browse tab to locate examples by task at Hardware Input and Ouput»Modular Instruments»NI-SWITCH or by directory structure at instr»niSwitch .

tab to locate examples by task at or by directory structure at . Click the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword. For example, search for "SWITCH" to locate all NI-SWITCH examples.

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG 5.0 with NI-SWITCH 20.0.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support

The following list details the hardware models supported in NI-SWITCH 20.0 for LabVIEW NXG 5.0.

Matrix Module for SwitchBlock

SWB-2810

SWB-2811

SWB-2812

SWB-2813

SWB-2814

SWB-2815

SWB-2816

SWB-2817

SWB-2833

SWB-2834

SWB-2865A

PXI Carrier Module for SwitchBlock

PXI-2800

PXI Matrix Switch Module

PXI/PXIe-2529

PXI-2530

PXI-2530B

PXI/PXIe-2531

PXI/PXIe-2532

PXI/PXIe-2532B

PXI-2533

PXI-2534

PXI-2535

PXI-2536

PXIe-2737

PXIe-2738

PXIe-2739

PXI Multiplexer Switch Module

PXI-2501

PXI-2503

PXIe-2524

PXIe-2525

PXIe-2526

PXI/PXIe-2527

PXI/PXIe-2575

PXI-2576

PXI-2584

PXI-2585

PXIe-2746

PXIe-2747

PXIe-2748

PXI Programmable Resistor Module

PXI-2720

PXI-2722

PXIe-2725

PXIe-2727

PXI Relay Driver Module

PXI-2567

PXI Relay Module

PXI-2520

PXI-2521

PXI-2522

PXI-2523

PXI-2564

PXI-2565

PXI-2566

PXI-2568

PXI/PXIe-2569

PXI-2570

PXI-2571

PXI-2586

PXI RF Matrix Switch Module

PXI/PXIe-2540

PXI/PXIe-2541

PXI RF Multiplexer Switch Module

PXI/PXIe-2543

PXI/PXIe-2544

PXI-2545

PXI-2546

PXI-2547

PXI-2554

PXI-2555

PXI-2556

PXI-2557

PXI-2590

PXI-2591

PXI/PXIe-2593

PXI-2594

PXI-2595

PXI-2596

PXI-2597

PXI-2796

PXI-2797

PXI RF Relay Module

PXI/PXIe-2542

PXI-2548

PXI-2549

PXI-2558

PXI-2559

PXI-2599

PXI-2799

PXI Signal Insertion Switch Module

PXI-2510

PXI/PXIe-2512

PXI/PXIe-2514

PXI/PXIe-2515

PXI Transfer Switch Modules

PXI-2598

PXI-2798

PXIe-2790

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-SWITCH will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 1998–2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Members of the NI Alliance Partner Program are business entities independent from NI and have no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with NI.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375366M-01