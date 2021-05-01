LabVIEW 2020 VI Analyzer Toolkit Readme

March 2020

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit, including system requirements, installation instructions, new features, and known issues.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Using the VI Analyzer Toolkit

Using Spell Check Word List

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

VI Analyzer Enthusiasts Community Group

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

VI Analyzer Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

In addition to the system requirements for the LabVIEW Development System, the VI Analyzer Toolkit has the following requirements:

LabVIEW 2020 Base, Full, or Professional Development System

At least 50 MB of disk space

Note The LabVIEW 2020 Professional Development System license activates the LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit.

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW.

The VI Analyzer Toolkit supports the following operating systems:

Windows Windows 10 (version 1909)/8.1 Update 11/7 SP12

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2 Update1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates. 2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update. Note Refer to VI Analyzer Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support. Note In 2016 the LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The LabVIEW 2020 VI Analyzer Toolkit will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use the LabVIEW 2020 VI Analyzer Toolkit to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing the LabVIEW 2020 VI Analyzer Toolkit, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, visit ni.com/r/OSSupport2016. Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport. macOS macOS 10.14 or 10.15 Linux openSUSE LEAP 15.0

openSUSE LEAP 15.1

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 7

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 8

CentOS 7

CentOS 8 Note The LabVIEW 2020 VI Analyzer Toolkit for Linux requires a 64-bit distribution and does not support 32-bit applications.

(Windows)

NI installs the VI Analyzer Toolkit using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, the VI Analyzer Toolkit installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

You can also install LabVIEW and the VI Analyzer Toolkit using the LabVIEW Platform media. To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the NI website.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

(macOS, Linux)

The VI Analyzer Toolkit installs with the LabVIEW Professional Development System. Refer to the LabVIEW Media Readme for macOS/Linux for instructions on how to install the LabVIEW Professional Development System.

If you use the LabVIEW Full Development System, complete the following steps to install the VI Analyzer Toolkit.

(macOS)

Insert the LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit media for macOS/Linux and open NI LabVIEW 2020 VI Analyzer Toolkit 64-bit.pkg located under the macOS subdirectory. Select Continue to run a program to determine if the VI Analyzer Toolkit can be installed on your system. Follow the instructions that appear on the screen and continue to the Installation Type screen. In the Installation Type screen, select Change Install Location to select the location where a compatible version of LabVIEW is installed. Otherwise, the installation will not complete. After you select the installation location, continue to follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

(Linux)

Log into the system as root . Insert the LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit media for macOS/Linux and mount the installation media. On some systems, the media mounts automatically. On the mounted media, find the VI Analyzer Toolkit installer in the Linux directory. To run the installation script, enter the following command:



sh ./INSTALL



To uninstall the VI Analyzer Toolkit on Linux, enter the following command:



sh ./UNINSTALL

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The LabVIEW 2020 VI Analyzer Toolkit introduces the following new tests:

Find Deprecated Items —Detects deprecated functions, VIs, properties, and methods. Although deprecated items usually continue to function normally, they may not be present in future LabVIEW versions.

—Detects deprecated functions, VIs, properties, and methods. Although deprecated items usually continue to function normally, they may not be present in future LabVIEW versions. For Loop Reference Handling —Returns a failure for a For Loop that does not implement proper reference handling to account for zero iterations. The test also has the option to return a failure if you use shift registers to pass a reference through a For Loop.

—Returns a failure for a For Loop that does not implement proper reference handling to account for zero iterations. The test also has the option to return a failure if you use shift registers to pass a reference through a For Loop. Alignment Grid Setting —Checks whether the size of the alignment grid squares on the front panel of the VI matches the value specified in the test configuration. The test optionally checks whether the size of the alignment grid squares on the block diagram of the VI matches the value specified in the test configuration.

—Checks whether the size of the alignment grid squares on the front panel of the VI matches the value specified in the test configuration. The test optionally checks whether the size of the alignment grid squares on the block diagram of the VI matches the value specified in the test configuration. Separate Compiled Code Setting—Checks if the Separate compiled code from source file setting of a VI matches the test configuration. The test returns a failure if the VI setting matches the test configuration.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit LabVIEW 2020 VI Analyzer Toolkit Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in the LabVIEW 2020 VI Analyzer Toolkit Module. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of VI Analyzer Toolkit. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 972885 The Hidden Objects in Structures Test does not account for the frame selector in a Case structure. 985359 VI Analyzer shows a Style failure when using two fixed-point Add functions together. 985370 VI Analyzer reports a testing error in the Parallelizable Loops test if a password-protected VI is in a parallel For Loop. 985426 VI Analyzer returns stale analysis results.

After you install the VI Analyzer Toolkit, select Tools»VI Analyzer»Analyze VIs in LabVIEW to run the VI Analyzer. You also can use the VI Analyzer VIs, located on the Functions palette. Refer to the LabVIEW Help and the LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit User Guide for more information about using the VI Analyzer Toolkit.

For a list of the copyrights, conditions, and disclaimers regarding the word list used in the automatically generated inflection database, refer to the AGID_4.0_notice.pdf and AGID_4.0_license.pdf files in the Licenses directory on the VI Analyzer Toolkit installation media.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about the VI Analyzer Toolkit.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for the VI Analyzer Toolkit are located in the labview\examples\VI Analyzer Toolkit directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

Visit ni.com/r/ex8j59 to discuss the VI Analyzer Toolkit with other users.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

The VI Analyzer Toolkit will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

Copyright

© 2003–2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375339G-01