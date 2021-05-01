LabVIEW 2019 VI Analyzer Toolkit Readme

March 2019

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW 2019 VI Analyzer Toolkit, including system requirements, installation instructions, new features, and known issues.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Known Issues

Using the VI Analyzer Toolkit

Using Spell Check Word List

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

VI Analyzer Enthusiasts Community Group

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

VI Analyzer Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

In addition to the system requirements for the LabVIEW Development System, the VI Analyzer Toolkit has the following requirements:

LabVIEW 2019 Base, Full, or Professional Development System

At least 50 MB of disk space

Note The LabVIEW 2019 Professional Development System license activates the LabVIEW 2019 VI Analyzer Toolkit.

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2019.

The VI Analyzer Toolkit supports the following operating systems:

Windows Windows 10 (version 1809)/8.1 Update 11/7 SP12

Windows Server 2012 R2 Update1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates. 2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update. Note Refer to VI Analyzer Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support. Note In 2016 the LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The LabVIEW 2019 VI Analyzer Toolkit will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use the LabVIEW 2019 VI Analyzer Toolkit to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing the LabVIEW 2019 VI Analyzer Toolkit, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?. Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport. macOS macOS 10.13 or 10.14 Linux openSUSE LEAP 42.3

openSUSE LEAP 15.0

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 7

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop + Workstation 8

CentOS 7

CentOS 8 Note The LabVIEW 2019 VI Analyzer Toolkit for Linux requires a 64-bit distribution and does not support 32-bit applications.

(Windows)

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

You can also install LabVIEW and the VI Analyzer Toolkit using the LabVIEW 2019 Platform media.

To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the NI website.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

(macOS, Linux)

The VI Analyzer Toolkit installs with the LabVIEW Professional Development System. Refer to the LabVIEW Media Readme for macOS/Linux for instructions on how to install the LabVIEW Professional Development System.

If you use the LabVIEW Full Development System, complete the following steps to install the VI Analyzer Toolkit.

(macOS)

Insert the LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit media for macOS/Linux and open NI LabVIEW 2019 VI Analyzer Toolkit 64-bit.pkg located under the macOS subdirectory. Select Continue to run a program to determine if the VI Analyzer Toolkit can be installed on your system. Follow the instructions that appear on the screen and continue to the Installation Type screen. In the Installation Type screen, select Change Install Location to select the location where a compatible version of LabVIEW is installed. Otherwise, the installation will not complete. After you select the installation location, continue to follow the instructions that appear on the screen.

(Linux)

Log into the system as root . Insert the LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit media for macOS/Linux and mount the installation media. On some systems, the media mounts automatically. On the mounted media, find the VI Analyzer Toolkit installer in the Linux directory. To run the installation script, enter the following command:



sh ./INSTALL



To uninstall the VI Analyzer Toolkit on Linux, enter the following command:



sh ./UNINSTALL

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The LabVIEW 2019 VI Analyzer Toolkit introduces the following new tests:

Parallel For Loop Debugging —Detects the use of parallel For Loops with debugging enabled, which forces sequential iteration execution. Debugging is not recommended in production code where parallel execution is required.

—Detects the use of parallel For Loops with debugging enabled, which forces sequential iteration execution. Debugging is not recommended in production code where parallel execution is required. Array Constant Style —Checks that array constants indicate the size of the array or have a scrollbar that indicates elements are not all visible.

—Checks that array constants indicate the size of the array or have a scrollbar that indicates elements are not all visible. Case Structure Default Frame —Detects uses of the default case wired to enums for Case structures or uses of the default case that are unnecessary and decrease readability of the code.

—Detects uses of the default case wired to enums for Case structures or uses of the default case that are unnecessary and decrease readability of the code. Diagram Disable Structures —Flags Diagram Disable structures. Although Diagram Disable structures may be useful for development and debugging, these structures are not recommended in production code.

—Flags Diagram Disable structures. Although Diagram Disable structures may be useful for development and debugging, these structures are not recommended in production code. Poor Names of Enum Items —Returns failures for item names in an enumeration list that include whitespace characters. A single space character between words is allowed. This test only analyzes Control VIs that contain a single enum on the front panel.

—Returns failures for item names in an enumeration list that include whitespace characters. A single space character between words is allowed. This test only analyzes Control VIs that contain a single enum on the front panel. Case Structure with String Range —Detects Case structures with strings wired to the case selector with one or more ranges in selector labels. Use of ranges is not recommended with Case structures based on strings.

—Detects Case structures with strings wired to the case selector with one or more ranges in selector labels. Use of ranges is not recommended with Case structures based on strings. Unwired I32 Error —Detects subVI calls that have unwired error outputs, where the error terminal is an I32 instead of an error cluster. To implement effective error handling, wire the error output to a VI, such as the Error Cluster From Error Code VI, and handle the resulting error cluster.

—Detects subVI calls that have unwired error outputs, where the error terminal is an I32 instead of an error cluster. To implement effective error handling, wire the error output to a VI, such as the Error Cluster From Error Code VI, and handle the resulting error cluster. Approved Bookmark Tags—Verifies that the bookmarks used in the code are from the approved list specified in the configuration for this test.

The LabVIEW 2019 VI Analyzer Toolkit includes the following enhancements to existing tests:

Enhancements to Ignoring Test Failures —LabVIEW can automatically create a bookmark that contains the test name to ignore. In the VI Analyzer Results Window , double-click the occurrence to open the VI where a test failed. In the VI, right-click on the object that failed and select Create»#via_ignore Bookmark .

—LabVIEW can automatically create a bookmark that contains the test name to ignore. In the , double-click the occurrence to open the VI where a test failed. In the VI, right-click on the object that failed and select . Enhancements to the Spell Check Test —In addition to specifying a custom dictionary for all VI Analyzer tasks, you can also specify a list of acceptable words to use only for the current project to analyze.

—In addition to specifying a custom dictionary for all VI Analyzer tasks, you can also specify a list of acceptable words to use only for the current project to analyze. Enhancements to the Custom VI Analyzer Test Template—When you design a custom VI analyzer test, the main test VI includes the VIAnUtil Build Result Cluster VI to help you build the test result cluster.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code lv2019toolkitski for an up-to-date list of known issues in the LabVIEW 2019 VI Analyzer Toolkit.

After you install the VI Analyzer Toolkit, select Tools»VI Analyzer»Analyze VIs in LabVIEW to run the VI Analyzer. You also can use the VI Analyzer VIs, located on the Functions palette. Refer to the LabVIEW Help and the LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit User Guide for more information about using the VI Analyzer Toolkit.

For a list of the copyrights, conditions, and disclaimers regarding the word list used in the automatically generated inflection database, refer to the AGID_4.0_notice.pdf and AGID_4.0_license.pdf files in the Licenses directory on the VI Analyzer Toolkit installation media.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about the VI Analyzer Toolkit.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for the VI Analyzer Toolkit are located in the labview\examples\VI Analyzer Toolkit directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code ex8j59 to discuss the VI Analyzer Toolkit with other users.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

The VI Analyzer Toolkit will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2003–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375339F-01