NI LabVIEW 2019 Remote Development Target Support Readme

March 2019

This file contains important information about NI LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support, including installation instructions, configuration instructions, troubleshooting, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

NI Write Filter Manager

Product Security and Critical Updates

Remote Development Requirements

Enabling LabVIEW Remote Development

Troubleshooting Guide

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Legal Information

NI LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support enables you to develop, run, debug, and deploy LabVIEW VIs on NI hardware running the Windows Embedded Standard operating system. You develop, run, and debug the VIs on the Windows Embedded Standard target from a host computer with the LabVIEW Development System. You can deploy VIs with a built installer from the host computer to the Windows Embedded Standard target. The following NI hardware is supported:

CompactRIO devices: cRIO-9081/9082

Touch Panel devices: TPC-2230

LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support has system requirements for the host computer and target.

Host Computer Target The host computer must meet the following system requirements:



LabVIEW Professional Development System (32-bit)

Additional drivers required for your application.



Note The version of drivers you install on the host computer and target must match.



Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for the LabVIEW Development System. The target must meet the following system requirements:



Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 1 operating system

operating system LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support, which installs the LabVIEW Runtime. The version of the LabVIEW Runtime matches the version of LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support.

Additional drivers required for your application.



1 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update. Note The version and bitness of the LabVIEW Development System on the host computer must match the version and bitness of the LabVIEW Runtime on the target.

The version of drivers you install on the host computer and target must match.

Use the following table to determine whether the hardware device you use requires you to manually install LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support.

Purchase Date LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support Prior to August 2014 Download the installer and additional software from the NI website. On or after August 2014 Pre-installed with the hardware device.

The LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support installer includes an option to install the NI Write Filter Manager. The Write Filter Manager enables you to interactively configure the enhanced write filter (EWF) and file-based write filter (FBWF) settings on a computer running the Windows Embedded Standard operating system. You can use the Write Filter Manager to protect a volume and to configure write filter settings on that volume.

To install the Write Filter Manager, run the LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support installer and select NI Write Filter Manager on the installation screen.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

After installing LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support on the target, the target must meet the following requirements before you can develop applications remotely from a host computer:

A user with administrator privileges is logged into the target.

LabVIEW Remote Development is enabled on the target.

(Touch Panel devices) A device type is selected on the target.

Complete the following steps to enable LabVIEW Remote Development on the target. You must restart and log into the target for changes to take effect.



Note By default, LabVIEW Remote Development is enabled if you manually install LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support. If the target comes pre-installed with LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support, you must complete the following steps.

Right-click the NI MAX icon on the desktop and select Run as administrator. Select My System in the configuration tree if it is not selected. On the Settings page, ensure that LabVIEW Project Access in the Startup Settings section contains a checkmark. Note Ensure that the Run-Time Engine Version matches the version and bitness of the LabVIEW Development System on the host computer. (CompactRIO devices) Ensure the Startup Type in the RIO Service Settings section specifies Automatic to use FPGA on the target remotely. Click Save and restart the target. You must log into the target for changes to take effect.

The target is now enabled for remote development. Refer to the Fundamentals»Working with Projects and Targets»Concepts»Working with Windows Embedded Standard Targets topic on the Contents tab of the LabVIEW Help for more information about developing applications on Windows Embedded Standard targets.

Target Security

NI recommends that you disable LabVIEW Remote Development after deploying applications to targets that are not used for development. To disable LabVIEW Remote Development, complete the following steps.

In the Remote Development Settings section of the System Configuration page, remove the checkmark from LabVIEW Remote Development. In the RIO Service Settings section, specify Manual or Disabled for the Startup Type. Restart the target for changes to take effect.

For more information about security when developing and deploying applications to a target remotely, refer to the NI website.

Use the following table to find solutions when using LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support and developing applications on a Windows Embedded Standard target.

Issue Solution (Touch Panel and CompactRIO devices only) I cannot discover my target in Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) on the host computer. On the host computer, MAX does not support discovering Windows Embedded Standard targets. (Touch Panel devices) How do I select a device type on the target? If your target is a touch panel computer, you must specify the device type in the Select device type dialog box. On the target, launch this dialog box by navigating to Start»All Programs»National Instruments»LabVIEW Remote Development»NI Device Type Configuration. Select the device type and restart the target for changes to take effect. I cannot discover the target in the LabVIEW Development System using the Add Targets and Devices dialog box. Ensure that the target meets the requirements necessary to discover a device for remote development: A user with administrator privileges is logged into the target.

LabVIEW Remote Development is enabled on the target.

(Touch Panel devices) A device type is selected on the target. I cannot connect to the target in a LabVIEW project, although I can discover the target using the Add Targets and Devices dialog box. Ensure that the version and bitness of the LabVIEW Runtime on the target match the version and bitness of the LabVIEW Development System on the host computer. How do I verify that LabVIEW Remote Development is enabled on my target? Launch MAX and select My System in the configuration tree. In the Remote Development Settings section of the System Configuration page, ensure that LabVIEW Remote Development contains a checkmark. How do I determine the version of the LabVIEW Runtime enabled for remote development on the target? Launch MAX and select My System in the configuration tree. In the Remote Development Settings section of the System Configuration page, refer to the Run-Time Engine Version. Ensure that the version and bitness match the version and bitness of the LabVIEW Development System on the host computer. How do I verify that the LabVIEW Remote Development application is running on the target? Launch the Windows Task Manager. In the Processes page, verify that the list of processes contains niLVRemoteDev.exe. If the list does not contain niLVRemoteDev.exe, you must restart the LabVIEW Remote Development application. How do I restart the LabVIEW Remote Development application? Restart the target or select Start»All Programs»Startup»NI LabVIEW Remote Development. Windows Firewall blocked the LabVIEW Remote Development application. What should I do? You must authorize the LabVIEW Remote Development application to allow access through the Windows Firewall. Can I automatically log into the target? You can configure automatic logon to the target. Can I configure remote development settings for my target from the host computer? From the host computer, you can configure remote development settings by completing the following steps: On the host computer, open a Web browser and enter the following URL to access the NI Web-Based Monitoring & Configuration page: http://localhost:3582 . Click Network Browser on the left and double-click the row that contains your target. The NI Web-Based Monitoring & Configuration page for your target opens in a Web browser. Click Login in the top-right corner of the page. Enter Admin in the User name field. Leave the Password field blank. The default password is blank. Set the password to establish security. Click OK. On the System Configuration page, configure the remote development settings for your target. Click Save to save changes. Click Restart in the top-right corner of the page to restart the target. You must log into the target for changes to take effect.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code lv2019ki for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW Remote Development Target Support.

Refer to the Fundamentals»Working with Projects and Targets»Concepts»Working with Windows Embedded Standard Targets topic on the Contents tab of the LabVIEW Help for more information about developing applications on Windows Embedded Standard targets. The LabVIEW Help is accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from the LabVIEW Development System on the host computer.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Copyright

© 2013–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375323F-01