NI Circuit Design Suite 14.1 Readme for Windows

February 2017

This file contains important last-minute information about Circuit Design Suite 14.1 for Windows, including installation and compatibility issues.

Refer to Getting Started with NI Circuit Design Suite for useful information about getting started with Circuit Design Suite. You can access this PDF from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Circuit Design Suite 14.1 Documentation»Getting Started.

You can also access this from the Multisim or Ultiboard Help menu.

Supported Platforms

Installing Circuit Design Suite 14.1

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

New Components

Legal Information

To run Circuit Design Suite 14.1, your operating system (OS) must be one of:

Windows 10, 8.1 or 7 SP1.

Windows Server 2012 R2.

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1.

Your system must also meet or exceed the following:

Pentium 4M (or equivalent) or later (32-bit).

Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later (64-bit).

1 GB of memory.

2 GB of free hard disk space.

1024 x 768 screen resolution.

To develop custom LabVIEW-based instruments for use in Multisim, LabVIEW 2015 or 2016 is required.

Note

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Installing Multiple Versions

Circuit Design Suite 14.1 installs side-by-side with Circuit Design Suite 13.x and prior.

Archiving Circuit Design Suite databases

National Instruments recommends that you regularly back up the files created within the Multisim and Ultiboard components of NI Circuit Design Suite. Additionally, you should back up internal files that store user-created data, such as databases. For more information about which files to backup and where to find them, refer to the Help.

Uninstalling

Uninstalling Circuit Design Suite will not remove user data. For more information about the locations of user database and configuration files, refer to the Archiving Data Help topic.

National Instruments posts information about critical updates and security notifications on ni.com . Visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code updates to access this information.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during an automatic installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI application software products.

Using NI Launcher

NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile on the Start screen. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.

Pinning Frequently Used Applications

For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:

Current Application Icon Location Pin to Action Windows 8.1 Desktop Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to Taskbar Windows 8.1 Desktop Start screen Right-click application and select Pin to Start Windows 8.1 Start screen Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen

Finding All Programs

If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files by right-clicking anywhere on the Start screen and selecting All apps. A list of all installed software and related files appears, in alphabetical order by creator or type.

For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

LabVIEW

LabVIEW functionality (LabVIEW instruments and grapher interpolation) will not work if the installation path uses characters that are not native to the "Language for non-Unicode programs" setting, available by selecting Start»Control Panel»Regional and Language Options and selecting the Advanced tab. In the Vista OS, use the "Current language for non-Unicode programs:" setting in the Administrative tab. LabVIEW functionality works for Unicode characters that are native to this setting.

Circuit Design Suite

Multisim and Ultiboard leak GDI resource handles when used over extended periods of time, eventually leading to unpredictable user interface behavior and crashes. This is an issue with MFC applications running on Windows XP SP2 and Windows Server 2003. For more information and workarounds, refer to KB 4JREGSXL:Multisim or Ultiboard Leaking GDI Resource Handles.

Multisim Help and Ultiboard Help display in very small windows on high resolution monitors (e.g., 3200 x 1800). To enlarge the windows, click in a help topic, hold down Ctrl and spin the mouse wheel. For notebook computers with precision touchpads, hold down Ctrl and use pinch-in and pinch-out gestures to zoom to the desired level.

The following is a subset of the issues fixed since the last release of Circuit Design Suite.

Multisim ( 15 ) Bug ID Description 601548 MultiSim throws Internal Simulation Error with Word generator and Logic Analyzer. 615490 When using Worst Case Scenario analysis, the values change when they shouldn't for different runs of the analysis. 588152 Breadboard view causes Multisim to crash for QuizShow sample file in Student tier. 615085 Worst case does not always use the right component values when pressing the play button. 581111 Greek lettering used about pins of Symbols for Induction Machine Wound Extended and Induction Machine Squirrel Cage Extended, do not correspond well with the Pin Names applied. 572487 DIVIDER symbol should use autocolor. 572481 ABM Sources should have useful model name. 572485 Improve symbol pin label positions for the VOLTAGE_GAIN_BLOCK. 586695 Importing code model DLLs does not work. 363322 Power Sources failing ERC checks in a expected configuration. 539505 OECL font-style and font-size not working. 562105 Component 74HC85XX_6V produce netlist errors when try to run a simulation. 520560 Spice warnings do not appear in Multisim spreadsheet view. 610772 Multisim 14.0 not assigning net names. 615490 When using Worst Case Scenario analysis, the values change when they shouldn't for different runs of the analysis. Ultiboard ( 4 ) Bug ID Description 568090 No polarity marker in certain electrolytic capacitors footprints in Ultiboard. 569718 Fanout does not work on parts that use THT pins in addition to SMT pads. 587824 Pins are not recognized when forward annotated to Ultiboard 14.0. 614189 Vias in attached file are incorrectly connected to power planes when exported to Gerber.

Refer to the Database section of the Multisim 14.1 Features and Improvements topic of Multisim Help for a list of new components.

Copyright

© 2006-2017 National Instruments Corporation. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

