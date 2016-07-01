NI Circuit Design Suite 14.0.1 Readme for Windows

February 2016

This file contains important last-minute information about Circuit Design Suite 14.0.1 for Windows, including installation and compatibility issues.

Refer to Getting Started with NI Circuit Design Suite for information about getting started with Circuit Design Suite. You can access this PDF from Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Circuit Design Suite 14.0»Documentation»Circuit Design Suite 14.0 Getting Started.

You can also access this from the Multisim or Ultiboard Help menu.

Supported Platforms

Installing Circuit Design Suite 14.0.1

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

New Components

Legal Information

To run Circuit Design Suite 14.0.1, your operating system (OS) must be one of:

Windows 10/8.1/8/7/Vista (32-bit and 64-bit).

Windows XP SP3 (32-bit).

Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit).

Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit).

Circuit Design Suite 14.0.1 does not support Windows NT/Me/98/95/2000, Windows XP x64, or the Windows Server non-R2 editions.

Your system must also meet or exceed the following:

Pentium 4/M class microprocessor or equivalent.

512 MB of memory (256 MB minimum).

2 GB of free hard disk space.

1024 x 768 screen resolution.

To develop custom LabVIEW-based instruments for use in Multisim, LabVIEW 2014 or 2015 is required.

NI Circuit Design Suite Drops Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 in 2016

National Instruments Circuit Design Suite will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of Circuit Design Suite that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about Circuit Design Suite's product life cycle, visit NI Multisim OS Support and System Requirements. The information on this page applies to Multisim and Ultiboard.

Installing Multiple Versions

Circuit Design Suite 14.0.1 updates Circuit Design Suite 14.0 side-by-side with Circuit Design Suite 13.x and prior.

Archiving Circuit Design Suite databases

National Instruments recommends that you regularly back up the files created within the Multisim and Ultiboard components of NI Circuit Design Suite. Additionally, you should back up internal files that store user-created data, such as databases. For more information about which files to backup and where to find them, refer to the Help.

Uninstalling

Uninstalling Circuit Design Suite will not remove user data. For more information about the locations of user database and configuration files, refer to the Archiving Data Help topic.

National Instruments posts information about critical updates and security notifications on ni.com . Visit ni.com/info and enter Info Code updates to access this information.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during an automatic installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles on the Start screen, including shortcuts to NI application software products.

Using NI Launcher

NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile on the Start screen. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.

Pinning Frequently Used Applications

For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:

Current Application Icon Location Pin to Action Windows 8.1 Desktop Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to Taskbar Windows 8.1 Desktop Start screen Right-click application and select Pin to Start Windows 8.1 Start screen Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen

Finding All Programs

If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files by right-clicking anywhere on the Start screen and selecting All apps. A list of all installed software and related files appears, in alphabetical order by creator or type.

For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

LabVIEW

LabVIEW functionality (LabVIEW instruments and grapher interpolation) will not work if the installation path uses characters that are not native to the "Language for non-Unicode programs" setting, available by selecting Start»Control Panel»Regional and Language Options and selecting the Advanced tab. In the Vista OS, use the "Current language for non-Unicode programs:" setting in the Administrative tab. LabVIEW functionality works for Unicode characters that are native to this setting.

Windows Vista

You cannot install Circuit Design Suite 14.0.1 on Windows Vista Starter edition.

Circuit Design Suite

Multisim and Ultiboard leak GDI resource handles when used over extended periods of time, eventually leading to unpredictable user interface behavior and crashes. This is an issue with MFC applications running on Windows XP SP2 and Windows Server 2003. For more information and workarounds, refer to KB 4JREGSXL:Multisim or Ultiboard Leaking GDI Resource Handles.

Multisim Help and Ultiboard Help display in very small windows on high resolution monitors (e.g., 3200 x 1800). To enlarge the windows, click in a help topic, hold down the Ctrl key and spin the mouse wheel. For notebook computers with precision touchpads, hold down the Ctrl key and use pinch-in and pinch-out gestures to zoom to the desired level.

The following is a subset of the issues fixed since the last release of Circuit Design Suite.

Multisim ( 47 ) Bug ID Description 552261 Changing Windows scale to a high value will affect Labview instrument's front panels. 558467 Netlist sometimes fails on DC OP Point when UIC is specified. 560790 Nexys2 config files do not contain clock pin information. 523358 Basys3 config file should not reference a non-existent user constraint file. 526709 Schematic designs sometimes open with oversized drawn components. 517117 Simple purely linear circuit does not converge. 553522 Poor recovery from divide by zero in expressions. 550584 The Logic Converter instrument is unable to build some circuits from expressions in Windows 10. 553490 Malconfigured pulse source causes an internal error during simulation. 435230 The Spice Parser have different behavior for a node that is located as a node and in an expression. 283552 Search for Components only searches for Component RefDes. 534878 Convergence error when building a circuit using the 555 Timer Wizard using its default values. 534639 Automatically calculating TMAX is failing for simple circuits. 542863 Current Probe variable sometimes is not showing up on Grapher. 534833 Circuit simulates even though there is no ground present in the schematic. 525445 Probes do not show up in output variable lists when they are connected to advanced level transistors. 478804 Symbol pin name "NC" does not get rename automatically when creating a multi-section part. 498811 When a net is named with the word 'open' it will not show in the analysis output tab. 533014 OECL import has incorrect fill behavior. 534762 Upon transferring to Ultiboard sometimes some net connections are not preserved. 509585 Upon using a large tdm or tdms file and selecting the Reload file option for a TDM source component, Multisim will take a long time to load the data. 518678 Upon re-sizing the edit model dialog, the model data area will overwrite the model header box. 525451 Changes to the Routing Layers in Net Properties PCB tab does not get applied. 515521 Selecting the Simplified Version option will add redundant menus in Breadboard view. 402113 Component wizard allows you to proceed with no package pins mapped. 371670 Wire routing for certain pin types behaves incorrectly. 483318 Disabled values in dynamic dialog are editable after the dialog is reopened. 535399 When running LabVIEW-Multisim co-simulation, Multisim may crash if the Multisim design file is copied to a new location and the VI is updated to reference that new location. 508357 Component Refdes can incorrectly be edited from its Value tab. 517171 When merging two single pin sources there is no conflict dialog for other existing sources on page or multi-page design. 532809 Word generator single-stepping has incorrect behavior. 518526 Nested ternary expressions are not handled well by the SPICE parser. 525293 Multisim will truncate silently a model name that is greater than 49 characters. 513013 Edit model dialog not showing instance parameters when default parameters are specified in the template. 528549 Deleting multi-pages then backward annotating from a ewnet file may lead to a crash in Multisim. 526512 Circuit Parameters data sometimes is lost when design is opened. 524758 VSWITCH device should support the hysteresis parameters. 506434 User field titles are not immediately updated in Database Manager, Components tab. 524983 Model mapping is being affected when there is NC for pin name in the model. 524605 Advanced Pin Mapping maps pins incorrectly when sorting a Multi section component pin table. 520020 Cannot Search specifically for Buses anymore. 523846 In a 32-bit OS, refreshing a PLD device status with 64-bit Xilinx tool can crash the application. 523348 Multisim runs out of memory when running ac sweep from a very small frequency, which can lead to a crash. 517340 Complete Replace Components operation on any page other than the one the selected component is on will lead to a crash. 520916 The revision field within Title Block is limited to only 3 characters. 523178 Component properties are not updated properly when hidden pins are added/renamed. 517887 Device specific parameters value does not allow to enter a decimal point. Ultiboard ( 16 ) Bug ID Description 553185 Off-centered holes on pads revert back to the center after saving. 547814 Exporting Gerber and NC Drill in imperial unit does not match the drill target and hole locations. 535013 Exporting Gerber 274X will generate file with missing D code 10. 488146 Gate Swap does not work for custom component when its footprint is on the User DB. 496161 Ultiboard reference Identifier label is set back to the default position after updating the part. 480717 Default settings for PCB copper layers are not always respected by the layers in the design toolbox. 537054 Square holes are reported as design rule violations on export but not on DRC check. 537067 Picture properties not working consistently when importing bitmaps and using keep aspect ratio. 539855 Placing images in footprint edit mode should not create true-colour images. 511935 Cannot place picture from right-click menu in net bridge edit or custom pad shape edit modes. 515037 Using the Follow-me router to complete a route may sometimes hang Ultiboard. 469108 Unable to place a SMT part under another SMT part on the opposite side due to a corrupted hidden attribute. 508292 When Custom Hole and Standard Hole shapes are selected, then opening their shared Properties can lead to a crash. 513232 When Keep-In area has the Part Height option set and placing a part from the CAD family can lead to a crash. 511757 Cannot Export design reports in HTML format type. 519656 German Ultiboard displays Drill Symbols table header text with '?' in some of the words.

Refer to the Database section of the Multisim 14.x Features and Improvements topic of Multisim Help for a list of new components.

Copyright

© 2006-2016 National Instruments Corporation. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375231B-01