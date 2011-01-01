NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 Readme

January 2019

This file contains important information about the NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

Finding Examples

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Product Security and Critical Updates

Product Version Naming Changes

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2018 (32-bit and 64-bit)

NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 17.0 includes the following new features:

Support for Bluetooth LE Standard v5.0

Support for LabVIEW 2017 (32-bit and 64-bit)

NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 16.0 includes the following new features:

Support for Bluetooth LE Standard v5.0 (draft version)

Support for LE enhanced direct test Mode commands

Support for de-whitening in LE

Support for preamble-based burst synchronization for LE

Support for whole packet frequency deviation trace as part of carrier frequency offset measurement

Support for whole packet bit trace for LE as part of PER

Support for LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit and 64-bit)

NI PXIe-5663E

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-5668R

NI PXIe-5840

NI PXIe-5820

Note Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI Digital Waveform Generator/Analyzer Help.

Supported Operating Systems

NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

(32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

NI-RFSA 2.9.1 or later

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.3.4 or later

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW or NI LabWindows™/CVI™, before installing NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0, modify your NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 installation or launch the NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2013 SP1 f6 patch, 2014 SP1 f5 (32-bit) patch, 2014 SP1 f6 (64-bit) patch, 2015 SP1 f5 patch, 2016, 2017, or 2018

LabWindows/CVI 8.5.1 or later

Installed Software

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit OS) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments for 32-bit programs and Program Files\National Instruments for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location Analysis Interactive Example <NIDIR> \Bluetooth Toolkit

iBTA_Interactive_example.exe DLL (32-bit OS/64-bit OS , 64-bit support) <windows> \system32\ DLL (64-bit OS , 32-bit support) <windows> \systemWOW64\ LabVIEW VIs <LabVIEW> \vi.lib\RF Toolkits\BT Examples <LabVIEW> \examples\RF Toolkits\BT LabWindows/CVI Header Files <NIDIR> \Shared\CVI\Include Static Libraries <NIDIR> \Shared\CVI\bin\msvc .lfp/.sub Files <NIDIR> \Shared\CVI\bin Examples <NIDocDir> \CVI\samples\Bluetooth C Header Files <NIDIR> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library <NIDIR> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc Examples <NIDocDir> \Bluetooth Toolkit\examples\C\Analysis

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit»Bluetooth Analysis Interactive Example to launch the Analysis Interactive Example.

Documentation for NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit»Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit Help HTML/Windows Help Contains information about NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit products. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit

A complete reference for all NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit programming functions NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

NI Bluetooth Analysis palette VIs are available from the Functions»RF Communications»Bluetooth»Analysis palette.



NI Bluetooth Analysis functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Library menu.

You can access all the installed NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit»Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit Examples.

Examples also are available online that demonstrate integrating NI RF signal generators with NI RF signal analyzers and NI toolkit software including the Modulation Toolkit. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the toolkit was released and the most recent software version the toolkit was designed to work with. Toolkit versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 18.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2018. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 1.2. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI Bluetooth Analysis Toolkit 14.0.

The following item is a behavior change in Bluetooth Toolkit 17.0 from Bluetooth Toolkit 16.0.

The computations of DF1 and CFO results for LE-LR-125k packets are modified as per the final test specification.

No known issues.

The following items are changes in Bluetooth Toolkit 18.0 from Bluetooth Toolkit 17.0.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 688934 Fixed an issue where the estimated I and Q DC Offset results under the DEVM measurement were incorrect. 651369 Fixed an issue where an error was reported due to the runtime dependency on niScope_64.dll. 693593 Fixed an issue where de-whitening for Long Range packets was not as per the Bluetooth standard.

The following items are changes in Bluetooth Toolkit 17.0 from Bluetooth Toolkit 16.0.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 641142 Fixed an issue where the results of Maximum Carrier Drift (Hz) properties of CFO and DF2 measurements had a wrong sign.

The following items are changes in Bluetooth Toolkit 16.0 from Bluetooth Toolkit 15.0.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 558416 Fixed an issue where the behavior of burst synchronization type Preamble was similar to None for LE. 584720 Fixed an issue where the CFO calculation in the LE-Enhanced packets did not match the Bluetooth LE 2 Mbps Test Cases (draft version).

The following items are changes in Bluetooth Toolkit 15.0 from Bluetooth Toolkit 14.5.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 542999 Fixed an issue where the average DF2avg and max/min DF2max computation did not match the Bluetooth Radio Frequency TSS and TP Specification 1.2/2.0/2.0 + EDR/2.1/2.1+EDR/4.0 standards.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2011–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375225E-01