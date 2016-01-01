NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 Readme

December 2016

Thank you for using NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0. This file contains important information about the NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Accessing VIs and Functions

Finding Examples

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Product Security and Critical Updates

Product Version Naming Changes

Uninstalling/Modifying NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 includes the following new features:

Support for Bluetooth LE Standard v5.0 (draft version)

Support for disabling the LE PDU header

Support for LE enhanced direct test mode commands

Support for whitening in LE

Support for Dirty TX test with stable modulation index

Support for modulation index configuration

Support for oversampling factor configuration

Support for ramp time and settling time configuration

Support for LabVIEW 2016 (32-bit and 64-bit)

NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 15.0 includes the following new features:

Support for Bluetooth LE Standard v4.2

Support for Bluetooth LE 2 Mbps Standard (draft version)

Support for direct test mode commands for device control

Support for LabVIEW 2015 (32-bit and 64-bit)

NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 14.5 includes the following new features:

Support for custom impairment sets in Dirty Tx transmission

Support for user defined payload in LE

NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 14.0 adds support for Windows 64-bit processes.

NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 1.2 includes the following new features:

Optimization of memory

Enhancements to ramp up and ramp down of all packets, and to the guard interval of EDR packets

Changes to Continuous Carrier Mode to continue PN sequence generation in all the occupied slots in a packet

NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 1.1 includes the following new features:

Support for Bluetooth low energy

Support for specifying the number of unique packets for which the PN generator must run continuously

Enhancement in the implementation of the dirty transmitter to maintain the same impairment set for the required duration based on packet type. You cannot use the niBT Generate Data Packet with Dirty Tx Impairments.vi from NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 1.0 with NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 1.1, because the current release uses a single waveform name and does not support multiple indexed waveform names

Enhancement in the implementation of the dirty transmitter to support the number of unique packets

Support for configuring number of idle slots and generating the idle slots along with the data packet

NI PXIe-5673E

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-5840

Note Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI Digital Waveform Generator/Analyzer Help.

Supported Operating Systems

NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

(32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Hard drive space—1 GB

NI-RFSG 1.9.7 or later

NI LabVIEW Modulation Toolkit 4.3.4 or later

NI Spectral Measurements Toolkit 2.6.4 or later

Recommended System

Processor—Intel i5 or equivalent

RAM—4 GB *

Microsoft Internet Explorer 5.5 or later

A screen resolution of 1300 x 700

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Hard drive space—2 GB

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW or NI LabWindows™/CVI™, before installing NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 15.0. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0, modify your NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 installation or launch the NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2013 SP1 f6 patch, 2014 SP1 f5 (32-bit) patch, 2014 SP1 f6 (64-bit) patch, 2015 SP1 f5 patch, or 2016

LabWindows/CVI 8.5.1 or later

Installed Software

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\National Instruments (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\National Instruments for 32-bit programs and Program Files\National Instruments for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location Generation Interactive Example <NIDIR> \Bluetooth Toolkit

iBTG_Interactive_Example.exe DLL (32-bit OS/64-bit OS , 64-bit support) <windows> \system32\ DLL (64-bit OS , 32-bit support) <windows> \systemWOW64\ LabVIEW VIs <LabVIEW> \vi.lib\RF Toolkits\BT Examples <LabVIEW> \examples\RF Toolkits\BT LabWindows/CVI Header Files <NIDIR> \Shared\CVI\Include Static Libraries <NIDIR> \Shared\CVI\bin\msvc .lfp/.sub Files <NIDIR> \Shared\CVI\bin Examples <NIDocDir> \CVI\samples\Bluetooth C Header Files <NIDIR> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library <NIDIR> \Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc Examples <NIDocDir> \Bluetooth Toolkit\examples\C\Generation

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-BT Generation Toolkit»Bluetooth Generation Interactive Example to launch the Generation Interactive Example.

Documentation for NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit»Bluetooth Generation Toolkit Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit Help HTML/Windows Help Information about NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit

A complete reference for all NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit programming functions NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

NI Bluetooth Generation palette VIs are available from the Functions»RF Communications»Bluetooth»Generation palette.



NI Bluetooth Generation functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu.

You can access all the installed NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit examples for LabVIEW and LabWindows/CVI at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit»Bluetooth Generation Toolkit Examples.

Examples also are available online that demonstrate integrating NI RF signal generators with NI RF signal analyzers and NI toolkit software including the Modulation Toolkit. Refer to ni.com/examples for these examples and for more information.

NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 Drops Support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

With this release, NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit drops support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the toolkit was released and the most recent software version the toolkit was designed to work with. Toolkit versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 15.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2015. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 15.0. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 14.0.

For Windows 7, complete the following steps:

Launch the Control Panel by selecting Start»Control Panel. Double-click Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall/Change button. Select NI Bluetooth Toolkit 16.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

For Windows 10/8.1, complete the following steps:

Right-click on the Start button. Select Control Panel. Select Programs»Programs and Features. Select National Instruments Software. Click the Uninstall button. Select NI Bluetooth Toolkit 16.0 from the dialog box that appears. Click Remove to uninstall the product; click Modify to change the components that are installed.

Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI Bluetooth Generation Toolkit 16.0.

The following items are changes in Bluetooth Toolkit 16.0 from Bluetooth Toolkit 15.0.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 557693 Fixed an issue where the LE Preamble was not generated based on the LSB of LE access address. 370079 Fixed an issue where settling time and ramp time of the waveforms did not match the Bluetooth Radio Frequency TSS and TP Specification 1.2/2.0/2.0 + EDR/2.1/2.1+EDR/3.0/3.0+HS and Bluetooth Test Specification 4.0/4.2.0/4.2.2. 549638 Fixed an issue where the AWGN applied on the generated signal was wrong. 584734 Fixed an issue where the packet interval for LE-TP-EXT, LE-Enhanced packets did not match the Bluetooth Core Specification v4.0/4.2 and the Bluetooth LE 2 Mbps Standard (draft version). 601300 Fixed an issue where the seed for LE PN9 sequence was not reset between different runs. 607860 Fixed an issue where the dirty transmitter modulating signal was not synchronized with the packets.

The following items are changes in Bluetooth Toolkit 1.2 from Bluetooth Toolkit 1.1.

Bug ID Fixed Issue 436419 Fixed an issue where the settings were incorrect when the carrier mode was set to Continuous. 379019 Fixed an issue where there was no option in LabVIEW examples to send a finite number of packets from the generator.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8.1. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

