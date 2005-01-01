PXI-5690 17.0 Readme

May 2017

Thank you for using NI RF signal conditioning devices hardware and PXI-5690 software. This file contains important information about PXI-5690 and is organized into the following sections:

PXI-5690 17.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2017 (32- and 64-bit)

PXI-5690 16.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit)

PXI-5690 15.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2015 (32- and 64-bit)

PXI-5690 14.5 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2014 (32- and 64-bit), LabVIEW 2013 (32- and 64-bit), LabVIEW 2012 (32- and 64-bit), and LabVIEW 2011 (32- and 64-bit)

64-bit user mode

The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.

PXI-5690 preamplifier

PXI-5691 amplifier

PXI-5695 attenuator

Note MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Signal Conditioning Devices Help.

PXI-5690 17.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.1. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note PXI-5690 14.5 and later does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

Note In 2016, the PXI-5690 dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The PXI-5690 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use the PXI-5690 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing the PXI-5690, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Supported Real-Time Operating Environments

PXI-5690 17.0 supports the following real-time operating environments:

Minimum System Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

A PXI chassis with at least one empty slot

1.5 GB of free hard drive space

Note You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW, NI LabWindows/CVI or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing PXI-5690. To add support for ADEs installed after installing PXI-5690, modify your PXI-5690 installation or launch the PXI-5690 installer again.

NI LabVIEW 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017

LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014 SP1, 2015 SP1, 2016, or 2017

LabWindows/CVI 2010 or later

LabWindows/CVI Real-Time Module 2010 or later

Any C compiler capable of calling a 32-bit or 64-bit DLL

Installed Software

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments

<IVIROOTDIR32> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ (64-bit) Program Files (x86)\IVI Foundation\IVI\

<IVIROOTDIR64> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (64-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIROOTDIR64> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (64-bit) Program Files\IVI Foundation\IVI\ Note $(IVIROOTDIR64) is configured as an environment variable on the target system.

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location PXI-5690 <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

i5690 PXI-5690 Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR32> \Drivers

i5690

i5690.fp PXI-5690 Header files <IVIROOTDIR32> \Include PXI-5690 Import Library files (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib PXI-5690 Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Lib_x64 PXI-5690 DLL (32-bit) <IVIROOTDIR32> \Bin

Additional File Locations for 64-bit Operating Systems

Item Installed Location PXI-5690 Function Panel <IVIROOTDIR64> \Drivers

i5690

i5690.fp PXI-5690 Header files <IVIROOTDIR64> \Include PXI-5690 Import Library files (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Lib_x64 PXI-5690 DLL (64-bit) <IVIROOTDIR64> \Bin

Documentation for RF signal conditioning devices and the PXI-5690 driver is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»PXI-5690»Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI RF Signal Conditioning Devices Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for the PXI-5690 driver and RF signal conditioning products. The help is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to RF hardware fundamentals

Hardware device information

A complete reference for all PXI-5690 programming functions and VIs Getting Started Guide for your device Printed and PDF Contains software and hardware installation, MAX configuration, signal connection, and troubleshooting information for your device. Specifications for your device PDF Lists technical specifications for your device. PXI-5690 Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Note To view PDFs, you need to have Adobe Acrobat Reader installed. You can install the viewer from www.adobe.com/reader.

PXI–5690 palette VIs are available from the Functions»Measurement I/O»PXI–5690 palette.

PXI–5690 functions are available in LabWindows/CVI from the Instrument menu. To load the PXI–5690 function panel (.fp), select Instrument»Load, and navigate to IVI\Drivers

i5690

i5690.fp.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

PXI-5690 versions are now aligned with the versions of major NI application software products. This alignment gives you information about the year the driver was released and the most recent software version the driver was designed to work with. Driver versions now start with a two-digit year indicator: <ProductName><Year-BasedVersion>. For example, PXI-5690 15.0 is the version released with LabVIEW 2015. The last version released under the old numbering scheme is PXI-5690 1.1. The first version released under the new numbering scheme is PXI-5690 14.5.

As part of the PXI-5690 17.0 installation, the following software is installed. To completely remove the PXI-5690 17.0 installation from your system, you must also remove all of the following packages:

PXI-5690 Runtime 17.0

NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) 17.0

NI-DAQmx 17.0

NI-DAQmx MAX Configuration Support 17.0

NI-VISA Runtime 17.0

NI I/O Trace 17.0

Caution Several of the software packages listed above are shared with other NI software packages. If you attempt to remove a piece of software that something else is dependent on, a message launches to warn you about the software dependencies. You can choose to either uninstall all of the software or to leave the shared software installed. If you choose to uninstall the shared software, some of your other NI software may no longer function correctly.

Note Do not attempt to uninstall by manually deleting files.

PXI-5690 17.0 no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. PXI-5690 17.0 supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:

LabVIEW and SVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangable applications.

IVI Class Simulation Drivers.

IVI-COM Adapters.

If you want to the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately, either from ni.com/downloads or from the NI Device Drivers 2017 DVD.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

