LabVIEW 2019 Digital Filter Design Toolkit Readme

March 2019

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW 2019 Digital Filter Design Toolkit, including system requirements, installation instructions, and known issues.

The Digital Filter Design Toolkit includes the Digital Filter Design VIs and the Adaptive Filters VIs to provide a collection of digital filter design tools, including adaptive filter design tools, to supplement the LabVIEW Full Development System. The Digital Filter Design Toolkit helps you design digital filters and filter banks without requiring you to have advanced knowledge of digital signal processing or digital filtering techniques. With the Digital Filter Design Toolkit, you can design and analyze floating-point and fixed-point digital filters and filter banks. With the Digital Filter Design Toolkit, you also can design and analyze floating-point and fixed-point adaptive filters. You also can simulate fixed-point digital filters, including fixed-point adaptive filters.

Without prior knowledge about programming in LabVIEW, you can use the Digital Filter Design Express VIs to interact graphically with filter specifications to design appropriate digital filters and filter banks.

The Digital Filter Design VIs help you design the following filters and filter banks:

Digital finite impulse response (FIR) or infinite impulse response (IIR) filters—You can use the VIs to analyze the characteristics of the digital filter, change the implementation structure of the digital filter, and process data with the digital filter. In addition to the floating-point support, the Digital Filter Design VIs also help you create a fixed-point digital filter model, analyze the characteristics of the fixed-point digital filter, simulate the performance of the fixed-point digital filter, and generate fixed-point C code, integer LabVIEW code, or (32-bit only) LabVIEW field-programmable gate array (FPGA) code for NI FPGA targets.

LabVIEW field-programmable gate array (FPGA) code for NI FPGA targets. Floating-point multirate digital filters—You can use the VIs to design a floating-point single-stage or multistage multirate filter, analyze the characteristics of the floating-point multirate filter, and process data with the floating-point multirate filter. In addition to the floating-point filter design, the Digital Filter Design VIs also help you create a fixed-point multirate filter, analyze the characteristics of the fixed-point multirate filter, simulate the behavior of the fixed-point multirate filter, and (32-bit only) generate LabVIEW FPGA code from the fixed-point multirate filter for FPGA targets.

generate LabVIEW FPGA code from the fixed-point multirate filter for FPGA targets. Filter banks—You can use the VIs to design a 2-band quadrature mirror filter (QMF) or M-band cosine-modulated filter bank, analyze the characteristics of a filter bank, decompose or reconstruct signals with filter banks, retrieve filter bank parameters, and create a filter bank from a prototype filter.

The Adaptive Filters VIs help you design a floating-point and fixed-point adaptive filter for different applications and with different adaptive filter algorithms. You can use the Adaptive Filters VIs to create an adaptive filter with the following adaptive algorithms:

Least mean squares (LMS) and the variants, such as normalized LMS, leaky LMS, normalized leaky LMS, sign LMS, and fast block LMS

Filtered-x LMS and normalized filtered-x LMS

Recursive least squares (RLS) and QR decomposition-based RLS (QR-RLS)

You can apply the adaptive filter that you create to applications like adaptive noise cancellation, adaptive echo cancellation, and system identification. (32-bit only) You also can create and implement a fixed-point adaptive filter on FPGA targets.

In addition to the graphical tools for digital filter design, the toolkit also provides Digital Filter Design MathScript Module functions that LabVIEW MathScript supports. These functions enable you to design filters in a text-based environment. You must install the LabVIEW MathScript Module to use the Digital Filter Design MathScript Module functions.

In addition to the system requirements for the LabVIEW Development System, the Digital Filter Design Toolkit has the following requirements:

LabVIEW 2019 Full or Professional Development System

At least 200 MB of disk space

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2019.

Note (32-bit only) If you want to use the Digital Filter Design Toolkit to generate LabVIEW FPGA code for a fixed-point digital filter, you must install the LabVIEW FPGA Module and NI-RIO software on the host computer. Ensure that you install the FPGA Module and NI-RIO software before you install the Digital Filter Design Toolkit. If you already installed the Digital Filter Design Toolkit, uninstall the Digital Filter Design Toolkit before installing the FPGA Module and NI-RIO software.

The Digital Filter Design Toolkit supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (version 1809)/8.1 Update 1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note

In 2016 the Digital Filter Design Toolkit dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. The LabVIEW 2019 Digital Filter Design Toolkit will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use the LabVIEW 2019 Digital Filter Design Toolkit to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing the LabVIEW 2019 Digital Filter Design Toolkit, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

and enter the Info Code PAESupport. Refer to LabVIEW Digital Filter Design Toolkit Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

The Digital Filter Design Toolkit (64-bit) provides access to more memory than the Digital Filter Design Toolkit (32-bit) can provide. The Digital Filter Design Toolkit (64-bit) does not support features and example VIs that require the Real-Time Module or the FPGA Module.

NI automates software installation using NI Package Manager. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

You can also install the Digital Filter Design Toolkit by using the LabVIEW 2019 Platform media. To request additional LabVIEW Platform media, refer to the NI website.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code lv2019toolkitski for an up-to-date list of known issues in the LabVIEW 2019 Digital Filter Design Toolkit.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible from Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about the Digital Filter Design Toolkit.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. Navigate to the Toolkits and Modules»Digital Filter Design folder and the Toolkits and Modules»Adaptive Filters folder to access the examples. You also can find the examples for the Digital Filter Design Toolkit in the labview\examples\Digital Filter Design directory and the labview\examples\Adaptive Filters directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

The Digital Filter Design Toolkit will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

