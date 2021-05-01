NI-Sync 19.5 Readme

September 2019

This file includes important information about NI-Sync, including supported operating systems, a partial list of bugs fixed for NI-Sync 19.5, and known issues.

If you plan to use LabVIEW NXG, refer to LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations.

Overview

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Supported Hardware

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI-Sync Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

NI-Sync provides support for customers using NI timing and synchronization hardware modules.

Supported Operating Systems

NI-Sync 19.5 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1, 4, 5 (x64)

(x64) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 2, 4, 5 (x64)

(x64) NI Real-Time VxWorks

NI Real-Time Phar Lap ETS

Linux Real-Time (RT)3, 6, 7

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

3 Certain features are unavailable on Linux RT targets. Refer to NI-Sync Limitations on Linux Desktop and NI Linux Real-Time for more information about target support and functionality.

4 System Configuration does not support non-R2 versions of Windows Server.

5 Support for Windows Server 2008 R2 and Windows Server 2012 R2 requires disabling Internet Explorer Enhanced Security Configuration (IE ESC). To learn how this affects your use of Windows Server 2008 R2 and Windows Server 2012 R2 and what actions you must take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code MAXSupportIEESC

6 IEEE 1588-2008 protocol instances on ARM-based targets running NI Linux Real-Time are configured to be "slave only" by default. For more information about this issue, visit ni.com/info and enter the InfoCode ARMTargetSlaveOnly.

7 Monitoring and configuring of time-based synchronization on embedded Phar Lap and VxWorks targets is not supported in the NI-Sync API. Use the NI-TimeSync property node installed with NI-Sync for time-based synchronization on these targets.

Note In 2016, NI-Sync dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI-Sync 19.5 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-Sync 19.5 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-Sync 19.5, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

Note Refer to NI-Sync Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Application Software Support

NI-Sync supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-Sync LabVIEW 2016 SP1, 2017 SP1, 2018, 2019 LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 LabWindows/CVI 2013 SP2, 2015, 2017 LabVIEW NXG 4.0

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Supported Hardware

NI-Sync 19.5 supports the following devices:

Signal-Based Modules

PXI-6651

PXI-6652

PXI-6653

PXIe-6672

PXIe-6674

PXIe-6674T

Time-Based Modules

PCI-1588

PXI-6682

PXI-6682H

PXI-6683

PXI-6683H

Controller Support for Time-Based Synchronization

The following embedded controller types support time-based synchronization with NI-Sync 19.5:

PXI(e) 1

CompactRIO

CompactDAQ

Industrial Controller (IC)

Compact Vision Systems

1 Time-based synchronization is fully supported on Phar Lap PXIe(e) controllers. Time-based synchronization is supported on NI Linux Real-Time PXIe controllers only if the system includes a PXI-6683 Series timing and synchronization module.

IRIG-B Synchronization Support for PXI-6683(H) on Linux RT

NI-Sync 19.5 now supports synchronization with the IRIG-B timing protocol when using a PXI-6683(H) module with Linux RT.

NI-TimeSync Integration with NI-Sync

In 2019, National Instruments no longer provides NI-TimeSync as a standalone download. Features previously provided by NI-TimeSync, including time references for synchronization, are now included in NI-Sync 19.5. Refer to the NI-Sync documentation for information on specific protocols and features.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. For a list of known issues with NI-Sync 19.5, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code nisyncknownissues.

For a complete list of bug fixes in NI-Sync, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NISyncFixList. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

Refer to the NI-Sync Help, accessible from Help»LabVIEW Help..., for information about using NI-Sync with LabVIEW.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for NI-Sync are located in the \examples\instr

iSync directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

For signal-based examples that use clocks and triggers directly, open the NI Example Finder and navigate to Hardware Input and Output»Timing and Synchronization»Signal-Based .

. For time-based examples that use time references such as IEEE 1588-2008 or GPS as a basis for synchronization, open the NI Example Finder and navigate to Hardware Input and Output»Timing and Synchronization»Time-Based.

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG with NI-Sync 19.5.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported.

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.

Automating the Installation of NI Products

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Note MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.x. You can launch MAX either from the Apps view or from within NI Launcher.

NI-Sync will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

Copyright

©2003-2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Helpܐatents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375085N-01