NI System Configuration 18.5 Readme for Windows

December 2018

This file contains important information about NI System Configuration 18.5, including installation instructions, known issues, and a partial list of bugs fixed.

Overview

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Legal Information

System Configuration 18.5 includes the following products:

NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX) 18.5 is a configuration utility that provides access to your NI devices.

NI I/O Trace 18.1. is an application that monitors, records, and displays NI API calls made by applications.

NI Device Monitor 17.0 is a utility for launching applications when a system detects an NI device.

System Configuration 18.5 contains an API that can be used to programmatically control various NI devices in a system. Refer to the Application Software Support section of this document for more information on the API.

System Configuration 18.5 and components support the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (x86, x64)

/7 SP1 (x86, x64) Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 (x64) 1,3

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (x64) 2,3

NI Real-Time VxWorks

NI Real-Time Phar Lap ETS

NI Linux® Real-Time

Note In 2016 System Configuration dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. System Configuration 18.5 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use System Configuration 18.5 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing System Configuration 18.5, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

3Support for Windows Server 2012 R2 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 requires disabling Internet Explorer Enhanced Security Configuration (IE ESC). Visit the NI website to learn how this affects your use of Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 and what actions you must take.

System Configuration 18.5 supports the following application software versions, including service packs. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by System Configuration LabVIEW 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012 and later

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

System Configuration 18.5 supports the following Microsoft Visual Studio versions and associated programming languages.

Programming Language Visual Studio Versions Support by System Configuration Location of Visual Studio Examples on Windows 10/8.1/7 SP1 .NET Framework 4.0 Languages

(Visual C#) 2010 C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\MStudioVS2010\DotNET\Examples .NET Framework 4.5 Languages

(Visual C#) 2012 C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\MStudioVS2012\DotNET\Examples

To install System Configuration and included components, run setup.exe on your Windows host machine. To install onto a Real-Time OS, use the LabVIEW Real-Time Software Wizard in Measurement & Automation Explorer from your local system. Visit ni.com/support for the latest version of System Configuration.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI website for an up-to-date list of known issues in System Configuration and Measurement & Automation Explorer.

Visit the NI website to access a list of the issues fixed for System Configuration and Measurement & Automation Explorer online. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of System Configuration and Measurement & Automation Explorer. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Copyright

© 2010–2018 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374982J-01