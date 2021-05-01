FlexRIO™ 20.0 Readme

May 2020

This file contains important information about FlexRIO, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for FlexRIO 19.7, and known issues.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

IVI Compliance Package Functionality

New Features

Supported Hardware

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

LabVIEW NXG Support and Considerations

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

FlexRIO Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 Legal Information System Requirements Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—1 GB RAM (32-bit) or 2 GB RAM (64-bit)

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs Supported Operating Systems FlexRIO 20.0 supports the following operating systems: Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 2

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.1/7.6

CentOS 8/7.6

openSUSE Leap 15.1/15.0 1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates. 2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 and KB3125574 for more information about how to install these security updates. Note: In 2016, FlexRIO dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. FlexRIO 20.0 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use FlexRIO 20.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing FlexRIO 20.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, visit ni.com/r/OSSupport2016. Note: FlexRIO 20.0 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions. Note: Refer to FlexRIO Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note: Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

FlexRIO 20.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by FlexRIO 20.0 LabVIEW 2017 SP1, 2018, 2019, and 2020 LabVIEW Real-Time 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 LabVIEW FPGA 2017 SP1, 2018, 2019, and 2020 LabVIEW NXG 5.0 LabVIEW NXG FPGA 5.0

Note: Applications that run on an RT target require 128 MB of memory or more.

Installation Instructions

NI installs FlexRIO 20.0 using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, FlexRIO 20.0 installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Notes:

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

FlexRIO no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. FlexRIO supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:

LabVIEW and CVI IVI class driver APIs for developing IVI interchangeable applications

IVI Class Simulation drivers

IVI-COM Adapters

If you want to use the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately from ni.com/downloads.

New Features

FlexRIO 20.0 includes the following new features.

Support for LabVIEW 2020

Support for LabVIEW NXG 5.0

FlexRIO 19.7 includes the following new features.

LabVIEW 2019 support for accessing Management Interfaces on QSFP+ cables

FlexRIO 19.6 includes the following new features.

LabVIEW 2019 support for the PXIe-6593

FlexRIO 19.5 includes the following new features.

FlexRIO with Modular I/O support for LabVIEW NXG 4.0

FlexRIO with Integrated I/O support for Linux RT

Supported Hardware and Related LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG Support

The tables below list the hardware supported by FlexRIO 20.0 and specify any LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG requisites for that hardware.

FlexRIO with Integrated I/O LabVIEW Version Requisites Supported in LabVIEW NXG? FlexRIO with High Speed Serial Modules PXIe-6593 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 No FlexRIO Coprocessor Modules PXIe-7911 None No PXIe-7912 None PXIe-7915 None FlexRIO Digitizer Modules PXIe-5763 None No PXIe-5764 None No PXIe-5775 LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020 No PXIe-5774 LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020 No PCIe-5774 LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020 No PCIe-5763 LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020 No PCIe-5764 LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020 No PCIe-5775 LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020 No FlexRIO Signal Generator Modules PXIe-5745 LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020 No FlexRIO IF Transceiver Modules PXIe-5785 LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020 No PCIe-5785 LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020 No

FlexRIO with Modular I/O LabVIEW Version Requisites Supported in LabVIEW NXG? Controllers for FlexRIO NI-7931R None Yes NI-7932R None Yes NI-7935R None Yes FlexRIO FPGA Modules PXI-7951R None No PXI-7952R None No PXI-7953R None No PXI-7954R None No PXIe-7961R None No PXIe-7962R None No PXIe-7965R None No PXIe-7966R None No PXIe-7971R None Yes PXIe-7972R None Yes PXIe-7975R None Yes PXIe-7976R None Yes FlexRIO Adapter Modules NI 5731 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 No NI 5732 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 5733 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 5734 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 5741 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 No NI 5742 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 No NI 5751/5751B LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 5752/5752B LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 No NI 5753 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 No NI 5761 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 5762 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 No NI 5771 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 5772 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 5781 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 No NI 5782 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 5783 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 5791 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 5792 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 5793 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 6581/6581B LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 6583 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 6584 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 6585/6585B LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 6587 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes NI 6589 LabVIEW 2019 or 2020 Yes

You can access the FlexRIO 20.0 known issues list online at FlexRIO 20.0 Known Issues.

You can access the FlexRIO 20.0 bug fix list online at FlexRIO 20.0 Bug Fixes. This list describes a subset of issues fixed in FlexRIO 20.0. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

For detailed information about LabVIEW capabilites for FlexRIO hardware, access the FlexRIO Help from Start>>All Programs>>National Instruments>>FlexRIO Help.

In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. Use one of the following two methods to locate FlexRIO examples:

Click the Browse tab, select the Task radio button, then open Hardware Input and Output » FlexRIO .

tab, select the radio button, then open » . Click the Search tab to search all installed examples by keyword. For example, search "FlexRIO" to locate all FlexRIO examples.

Note: FlexRIO examples are classified by keyword, so you can also use the Search tab to search for a particular device or measurement function.

To access more FlexRIO examples and the join the FlexRIO community, visit ni.com/examples and search by category for "FlexRIO."

The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG 5.0 with FlexRIO 20.0.

LabVIEW NXG Operating Systems and System Requirements

Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:

System requirements—Only 64-bit (x64) processors are supported.

Operating system—Only 64-bit operating systems are supported. Refer to the Supported Operating Systems section for more information.

LabVIEW NXG Hardware Support

Refer to the Supported Hardware and Related LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG Support section to determine which FlexRIO devices LabVIEW NXG supports.

LabVIEW NXG Help

View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.

Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.

LabVIEW NXG Examples

Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

FlexRIO will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

