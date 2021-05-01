FlexRIO™ 20.1 Readme

July 2020
This file contains important information about FlexRIO, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for FlexRIO 20.1, and known issues.
FlexRIO Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 FlexRIO 20.1 supports the following operating systems: 1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates. 2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 and KB3125574 for more information about how to install these security updates. Note: In 2016, FlexRIO dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. FlexRIO 20.1 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use FlexRIO 20.1 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing FlexRIO 20.1, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, visit ni.com/r/OSSupport2016. Note: FlexRIO 20.1 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.
System Requirements
Supported Operating Systems
Note: Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport.
NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.
FlexRIO 20.1 supports the following application software versions, including service packs.
|Application Software
|Versions Supported by FlexRIO 20.1
|LabVIEW
|2017 SP1, 2018, 2019, and 2020
|LabVIEW Real-Time
|2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020
|LabVIEW FPGA
|2017 SP1, 2018, 2019, and 2020
|LabVIEW NXG
|5.0
|LabVIEW NXG FPGA
|5.0
Note: Applications that run on an RT target require 128 MB of memory or more.
Notes:
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
FlexRIO no longer installs IVI Compliance Package. FlexRIO supports IVI configuration and runtime, but no longer supports the following features:
If you want to use the above features, you must install IVI Compliance Package separately from ni.com/downloads.
FlexRIO 20.1 includes the following new features.
FlexRIO 20.0 includes the following new features.
FlexRIO 19.7 includes the following new features.
FlexRIO 19.6 includes the following new features.
FlexRIO 19.5 includes the following new features.
The tables below list the hardware supported by FlexRIO 20.1 and specify any LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG requisites for that hardware.
|FlexRIO with Integrated I/O
|LabVIEW Version Requisites
|Supported in LabVIEW NXG?
|FlexRIO with High Speed Serial Modules
|PXIe-6594
|LabVIEW 2020
|No
|PXIe-6593
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|No
|FlexRIO Coprocessor Modules
|PXIe-7911
|None
|No
|PXIe-7912
|None
|PXIe-7915
|None
|FlexRIO Digitizer Modules
|PXIe-5763
|None
|No
|PXIe-5764
|None
|No
|PXIe-5775
|LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020
|No
|PXIe-5774
|LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020
|No
|PCIe-5774
|LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020
|No
|PCIe-5763
|LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020
|No
|PCIe-5764
|LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020
|No
|PCIe-5775
|LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020
|No
|FlexRIO Signal Generator Modules
|PXIe-5745
|LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020
|No
|FlexRIO IF Transceiver Modules
|PXIe-5785
|LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020
|No
|PCIe-5785
|LabVIEW 2018, 2019, or 2020
|No
|FlexRIO with Modular I/O
|LabVIEW Version Requisites
|Supported in LabVIEW NXG?
|Controllers for FlexRIO
|NI-7931R
|None
|Yes
|NI-7932R
|None
|Yes
|NI-7935R
|None
|Yes
|FlexRIO FPGA Modules
|PXI-7951R
|None
|No
|PXI-7952R
|None
|No
|PXI-7953R
|None
|No
|PXI-7954R
|None
|No
|PXIe-7961R
|None
|No
|PXIe-7962R
|None
|No
|PXIe-7965R
|None
|No
|PXIe-7966R
|None
|No
|PXIe-7971R
|None
|Yes
|PXIe-7972R
|None
|Yes
|PXIe-7975R
|None
|Yes
|PXIe-7976R
|None
|Yes
|FlexRIO Adapter Modules
|NI 5731
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|No
|NI 5732
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 5733
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 5734
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 5741
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|No
|NI 5742
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|No
|NI 5751/5751B
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 5752/5752B
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|No
|NI 5753
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|No
|NI 5761
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 5762
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|No
|NI 5771
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 5772
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 5781
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|No
|NI 5782
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 5783
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 5791
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 5792
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 5793
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 6581/6581B
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 6583
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 6584
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 6585/6585B
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 6587
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
|NI 6589
|LabVIEW 2019 or 2020
|Yes
You can access the FlexRIO 20.1 known issues list online at FlexRIO 20.1 Known Issues.
You can access the FlexRIO 20.1 bug fix list online at FlexRIO 20.1 Bug Fixes. This list describes a subset of issues fixed in FlexRIO 20.1. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
For detailed information about LabVIEW capabilites for FlexRIO hardware, access the FlexRIO Help from Start>>All Programs>>National Instruments>>FlexRIO Help.
In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples to launch the NI Example Finder. Use one of the following two methods to locate FlexRIO examples:
Note: FlexRIO examples are classified by keyword, so you can also use the Search tab to search for a particular device or measurement function.
To access more FlexRIO examples and the join the FlexRIO community, visit ni.com/examples and search by category for "FlexRIO."
The following sections detail considerations for using LabVIEW NXG 5.0 with FlexRIO 20.1.
Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:
Refer to the Supported Hardware and Related LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG Support section to determine which FlexRIO devices LabVIEW NXG supports.
View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.
Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.
Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.
Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
FlexRIO will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.
