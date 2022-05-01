NI-XNET 20.0 Readme

April 2020
This file contains important information about NI-XNET, including installation instructions and known issues.
NI-XNET is an NI instrument driver that features a common set of easy-to-use functions for reading and writing Automotive Ethernet, CAN, LIN, and FlexRay data on many different platforms including USB, PXI, PCI, NI CompactDAQ, and NI CompactRIO.
NI-XNET supports the following operating systems:
Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAEsupport.
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
The NI-XNET installer does not support Windows Server 2003/NT/Vista/XP/Me/2000/98/95 or the Windows Server non-R2 editions.
NI-XNET does not support guest accounts on Windows 7. You must log into an administrative or user account to use NI-XNET on these operating systems.
PXI Automotive Ethernet Interface Modules (PXIe-8521, PXIe-8522, and PXIe-8523) do not support the Phar Lap ETS real-time operating system that installs with the LabVIEW Real-Time Module.
NI Software will drop support for Phar Lap ETS Real-Time Operating System starting in 2022. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2022, may not install or execute correctly on this operating system. For high-level information on the support roadmap for Phar Lap and its replacement, NI Linux Real-Time, please visit ni.com/r/xf35k1. To find out what hardware is supported on PXI controllers running NI Linux Real-Time, please visit ni.com/r/b7g5wi.
The following table lists the application software versions supported by NI-XNET.
|Application Software3
|Versions Supported by NI-XNET 20.0
|LabVIEW
|2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020
|LabVIEW Real-Time (RT)
|2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020
|LabVIEW NXG
|5.0
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2015 and later
|3 Application software support for LabVIEW NXG is not included with NI-XNET and must be downloaded separately via NI Package Manager. Refer to Installing NI-XNET for LabVIEW NXG for instructions.
NI-XNET supports the following Microsoft Visual Studio versions and associated programming languages.
|Programming Languages
|Versions Supported by NI-XNET 20.0
|Microsoft Visual C/C++
|6.0 and later
Refer to the following instructions to install NI-XNET from a DVD. To install NI-XNET for LabVIEW NXG, refer to Installing NI-XNET for LabVIEW NXG.
Before installing the NI-XNET software, log on as Administrator or as a user with Administrator privileges. The NI-XNET software setup program must have Administrator privileges because the program modifies the configuration registry of your system. Complete the following steps to install the NI-XNET software.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.
The NI-XNET 20.0 release adds the following features:
The NI-XNET 20.0 release changes the following:
The NI-XNET 19.6 release adds the following features:
The NI-XNET 19.5 release adds the following features:
The NI-XNET 19.1 release adds the following features:
4C Series devices are supported only when used in a supported CompactDAQ chassis.
The NI-XNET 19.0 release adds the following features:
Note The PXIe-8521 does not support LabVIEW Real-Time or LabVIEW NXG in NI-XNET 19.0.
The NI-XNET 19.0 release changes the following:
The NI-XNET 18.5 release adds the following features:
The NI-XNET 18.5 release changes the following:
The NI-XNET 18.0 release adds the following features:
The NI-XNET 18.0 release changes the following:
The NI-XNET 17.5.1 release changes the following:
The NI-XNET 17.5 release adds the following features:
Notes NI-XNET supports PDUs only if there is a 1:1 mapping between the PDU and frame layout. The import is limited to features supported by the NI-XNET driver.
The NI-XNET 17.0.1 release changes the following:
The NI-XNET 17.0 release adds the following features:
Notes NI-XNET supports PDUs only if there is a 1:1 mapping between the PDU and frame layout. The import is limited to features supported by the NI-XNET driver.
The NI-XNET 17.0 release changes the following:
C Series modules:
Supported platforms for XNET C Series modules:
Note The NI-XNET software supports only National Instruments Automotive Ethernet, CAN, FlexRay, and LIN hardware products. For information about software for CAN products from other vendors, refer to the documentation you received with those products.
|Bug ID
|Summary
|210421
|Installing a new version of NI-XNET or NI-XNET Runtime can break NI-XNET I/O control dialogs in older versions of the LabVIEW ADE and deployable applications.
|419486
|Inserting a USB-850x device can result in an unusable device with internal errors on Phar Lap. Workaround: Remove and reinsert the device or reboot the system.
|199635
|NI-XNET CAN FD sessions (non-BRS) require CAN FD Baud Rate to be set.
|201375
|NI-XNET does not import the DBC BO_TX_BU property from DBC files and prevents a TX frame from being mapped to multiple transmit ECUs.
|199608
|The J1939 address claim procedure does not detect conflicts between two ECUs running on the same XNET interface.
|199657
|XNET Read (Frame CAN) can return fewer than the requested number of J1939 frames without reporting an error as specified in the documentation.
|199702
|Frame Output Queued sessions do not retransmit cyclic J1939 frames with payloads greater than 8 bytes. These transmit one time when the session starts, and then only when new data is written to the session.
|199696
|Switching a J1939 session to a different ECU Node Name does not use the address from the new ECU, even if that ECU has already claimed an address. The node address must be set after the node name to properly configure the session.
|420680
|The NI-XNET Database Editor does not allow you to create a signal with the same name as one that was previously deleted. Avoid this issue by saving the database and re-opening it after deleting the signal.
|199741
|XNET Wait (Transmit Complete) may cause a stale FlexRay frame to retransmit if the transmit queue is already empty.
|199598
|If XNET Read (Frame Raw) times out partly through reading Ethernet frames, the subset of frames that were successfully read are discarded and are no longer available from the NI-XNET session.
|199704
|NI-XNET Signal Output Single-Point sessions always write mode 0 subframes by default, even if no mode 0 subframe is present for the multiplexer. Avoid this issue by writing initial signal values, including the multiplexer signal, prior to starting the session.
|197052
|Ethernet device PHY State and Port Mode properties are not reset to default values after NI-XNET is uninstalled and reinstalled.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in this release. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed. If you have a Bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
|Bug ID
|Summary
|962213
|Firmware timeout in Frame Input Single-point Session when receiving a frame with a payload length that differs from the frame's database definition.
|895923
|nxdbDeleteObject (when called on a cluster) and XNET Database Delete (Cluster) do not delete LIN schedules or LIN schedule entries correctly.
|941856
|LIN No Response frames are not recorded after stopping a Frame Output Session on an interface that is logging bus errors.
|897065
|Editing an Automotive Ethernet Project Session incorrectly displays a dialog related to a missing database alias.
If you intend to use the NI-CAN API with NI-XNET hardware, refer to the NI-XNET Compatibility for NI-CAN appendix in the NI-CAN Hardware and Software Manual.
When upgrading the NI-XNET software on your LabVIEW Real-Time target, you need to re-deploy your database files to that target using a host computer that runs the same version of NI-XNET as the target.
Inserting a module into or removing a module from a cRIO chassis that is actively communicating with an NI 986x module can cause application failures and possibly device damage. This does not apply to controllers which support the NI-DAQmx programming method, such as the cRIO-904x family.
Installing software to a Real-Time target using the "Other" programming environment will not run the RT Bus Monitor. To use this utility, select a "LabVIEW" or "LabVIEW NXG" programming environment.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
NI-XNET will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.
The following sections detail considerations for using NI-XNET with LabVIEW NXG.
Software support for LabVIEW NXG differs in the following ways:
LabVIEW NXG is installed using NI Package Manager. Complete the following steps to install NI-XNET for LabVIEW NXG.
View context help in LabVIEW by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object.
Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window. You can also view context help for the search results.
Additional documentation is available online at ni.com/manuals.
Launch LabVIEW and click the Learning tab.
LabVIEW lessons are located in the Lessons tab, and LabVIEW Examples are located in the Examples tab. Follow the instructions in the lessons and examples.
