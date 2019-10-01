LabVIEW 2019 Service Pack 1 Readme for Windows

September 2019

This file contains important information about LabVIEW 2019 Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Windows, including system requirements, installation instructions, known issues, and a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW 2019 SP1.

Refer to the NI website for the latest information about LabVIEW.

Refer to the labview\readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.

LabVIEW 2019 SP1 has the following requirements:

Windows Run-Time Engine Development Environment Processor1 Pentium 4M/Celeron 866 MHz (or equivalent) or later (32-bit)

Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later (64-bit) Pentium 4M (or equivalent) or later (32-bit)

Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later (64-bit) RAM 256 MB 1 GB Screen Resolution 1024 x 768 pixels 1024 x 768 pixels Operating System Windows 10 (version 1903)/8.1 Update 12/7 SP13

Windows Server 2012 R22

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP13 Windows 10 (version 1903)/8.1 Update 12/7 SP13

Windows Server 2012 R22

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP13 Disk Space 620 MB 5 GB (includes default drivers) Color Palette N/A LabVIEW and the LabVIEW Help contain 16-bit color graphics. LabVIEW requires a minimum color palette setting of 16-bit color. Temporary Files Directory N/A LabVIEW uses a directory for storing temporary files. NI recommends that you have several megabytes of disk space available for this temporary directory. Adobe Reader N/A You must have Adobe Reader 7.0 or later installed to search PDF versions of all LabVIEW manuals. 1 LabVIEW and LabVIEW Run-Time Engine require processors of the Pentium 4M/G1 generation or later, which are capable of executing SSE2 instructions.



2 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.



3 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.



Note You cannot access LabVIEW using a Guest account on Windows.

In 2016 LabVIEW dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. LabVIEW 2019 SP1 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use LabVIEW 2019 SP1 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing LabVIEW 2019 SP1, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio™ on an unsupported OS. For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

and enter the Info Code PAESupport. Refer to LabVIEW Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

NI installs software using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, LabVIEW installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Notes

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

When prompted, enter the serial number to activate LabVIEW. Your serial number can be found at ni.com/myproducts. If you are managing your license with a volume license server, you should receive your volume license file by email.

If you install software using the LabVIEW Platform media, insert the LabVIEW Platform media and follow the onscreen instructions to install LabVIEW, modules, toolkits, and drivers. When prompted, log in to your NI User Account to activate your NI products. If you are managing your license with a volume license server, you should receive your volume license file by email.

Are you upgrading from a previous version of LabVIEW?

Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for information about protecting existing VIs and projects before installing a new version of LabVIEW, as well as upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2019.

You can access a list of issues fixed for LabVIEW 2019 SP1 on the LabVIEW 2019 SP1 Patch Details page.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Use the LabVIEW Platform media to install modules and toolkits supported by LabVIEW 2019 SP1 (32-bit) and LabVIEW 2019 SP1 (64-bit). When run on Windows (64-bit), LabVIEW (64-bit) provides access to more memory than a 32-bit operating system or a 32-bit application can provide. LabVIEW (64-bit) is available in English only.

Supported Hardware

Refer to the NI website for information about drivers compatible with LabVIEW 2019 SP1 (64-bit). For GPIB devices, you must use at least NI-488.2 2.6 for Windows. Refer to the specific hardware documentation for more information about compatibility with LabVIEW (64-bit).

Supported Modules and Toolkits

LabVIEW 2019 SP1 (64-bit) supports a limited number of modules and toolkits. The following table compares the modules and toolkits supported by LabVIEW (32-bit) and LabVIEW (64-bit).

Product LabVIEW 2019 SP1 (32-bit) LabVIEW 2019 SP1 (64-bit) Advanced Signal Processing Toolkit ✓ ✓ Control Design and Simulation Module ✓ ✓1 Database Connectivity Toolkit ✓ ✓ Datalogging and Supervisory Control Module ✓ — Desktop Execution Trace Toolkit for Windows ✓ ✓ Digital Filter Design Toolkit ✓ ✓ FPGA Module ✓ ✓ MathScript Module ✓ ✓2 Real-Time Module ✓ — Report Generation Toolkit for Microsoft Office ✓ ✓ Robotics Module ✓ — Sound and Vibration Toolkit ✓ ✓ Unit Test Framework Toolkit ✓ ✓ VI Analyzer Toolkit ✓ ✓ Vision Development Module ✓ ✓ 1 The Control Design and Simulation Module (64-bit) does not support the System Identification Assistant, Control Design Assistant, and real-time targets.



2 The MathScript Module (64-bit) does not support the libraries class of MathScript Module functions.

Refer to the readme of each product for more information about 32-bit and 64-bit support, system requirements, installation instructions, and activation. For information about products not listed in the previous table, refer to the user documentation of those products.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code lv2019ki for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2019 and LabVIEW 2019 SP1.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2019 SP1. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 742093 Maps containing classes cause LabVIEW to crash while probing. 741834 The Compare VI Hierarchies will delete folder named C:\\temp when saving a Microsoft Word report. 741225 LabVIEW crashes when trying to autoindex a Map. 740616 LabVIEW hangs when double-clicking a recursive dynamic dispatch VI in the Choose Implementation diagram preview. 739464 Prompt User for Input Express VI only shows the message to display option. 739174 Error Case structures only designed to handle Error 1 incorrectly handle all errors in error case. 738672 Change To Array and Change To Scalar do not work for elements inside a set or map constant. 738587 Source distribution that would previously fail because of missing commented-out dependencies will now succeed with warnings. 736445 The select function always gives outputs false if nothing is in a While Loop. 735521 Implicit Value (Signaling) Property node does not change type definitions correctly. 733737 CPU Load raises 20% when a front panel with custom style element is shown. 727397 Replacing nodes with Malleable VIs connects wires to unused terminals. 726223 Build Errors when building Malleable VIs into an EXE. 723686 Disabled structures within VIMs are not included in PPL builds, as expected, but the files within these structures are referenced in debugging mode. 686080 Replacing ActorFramework.lvlib with a packed project library causes LabVIEW crash. 678300 Shared/preallocated subVI clones can become locked when called from another VI at the same time. 603576 Channels carrying typedefs/classes create crosslinks when users duplicate projects. 245148 Class Properties dialog sometimes throws timeout error 123 when opening and must be restarted.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about LabVIEW 2019 SP1.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

LabVIEW will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2004–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374715M-01