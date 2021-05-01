Measurement Studio 2019 f3 Readme

December 2019

This file contains important information about Measurement Studio, including system requirements and installation instructions.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Driver Support

New Features

Getting Started with Measurement Studio

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

Measurement Studio is an integrated suite of tools, controls, and class libraries designed to help developers create measurement and automation Windows Forms, Windows Presentation Foundation (WPF), and Web Forms applications using Microsoft .NET technologies.

Measurement Studio 2019 has the following requirements:

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.5 (minimum)

Microsoft Visual Studio 2015, Visual Studio 2017, or Visual Studio 2019 Enterprise Edition Professional Edition

1.6 GHz or faster processor

1.2 GB of free hard disk space

1 GB (32-bit) or 2 GB (64-bit) RAM

DirectX 10-capable video card

System Recommendations

In addition, Measurement Studio 2019 recommends the following:

2.6 GHz or faster processor

1.2 GB of free hard disk space

4 GB (32-bit or 64-bit) RAM

DirectX 11-capable video card

Supported Operating Systems

Measurement Studio 2019 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1 , 64-bit

, 64-bit Windows Server 2016 R2, 64-bit

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Installation Notes

The first time you open Visual Studio 2019 after installing Measurement Studio 2019, the Visual Studio Performance Manager window appears and displays the following text: "NI Measurement Studio Support for Visual Studio: The extension uses deprecated APIs and will not be compatible with a future Visual Studio update." This text appears because Visual Studio will be deprecating the technology it currently uses for extensions after Visual Studio 2019. Measurement Studio is fully compatible with Visual Studio 2019 and will be updated to continue to work with Visual Studio 2019 and future versions of Visual Studio.

If you installed the Measurement Studio 2019 Beta, uninstall all Measurement Studio 2019 Beta files before installing the released version of Measurement Studio 2019.

This version of Measurement Studio supports, and was tested with, the latest Visual Studio updates and the latest operating system updates that were available at the time this version of Measurement Studio was released. National Instruments strongly recommends using Measurement Studio with the latest Visual Studio and operating system updates.

If you want to upgrade your operating system from one major version to another, National Instruments recommends first uninstalling all National Instruments software, including application software and drivers. This is typically not necessary when installing an operating system update.

Note In 2016, Measurement Studio dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. Measurement Studio 2019 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use Measurement Studio 2019 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing Measurement Studio 2019, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code PAESupport.

NI automates Measurement Studio installation using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, Measurement Studio 2019 installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Note

Use the serial number that is included with your software to activate Measurement Studio. For more information on Measurement Studio activation, refer to National Instruments Software Activation.

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

and enter the Info Code exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue. If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

NationalInstruments.Common.dll uses a publisher policy file to redirect applications to always use the newest version of NationalInstruments.Common.dll installed on the system. National Instruments exerts extra effort to ensure that NationalInstruments.Common.dll is backward-compatible so that applications built against prior versions of Measurement Studio continue to work as expected.

uses a publisher policy file to redirect applications to always use the newest version of installed on the system. National Instruments exerts extra effort to ensure that is backward-compatible so that applications built against prior versions of Measurement Studio continue to work as expected. To enable Visual Studio 2019 support for Measurement Studio 2019, you must allow the synchronous autoload of extensions. To enable this option, open Visual Studio 2019. Select Tools»Windows and search for the Extensions options under Environments. Enable Allow synchronous autoload of extensions. For more information, refer to Synchronously Autoloaded Extensions.

To use .NET class libraries that interface to National Instruments device drivers, you must install the underlying device drivers in addition to the .NET class libraries. You can run the underlying device driver installers using the installation media included with Measurement Studio or you can download the device driver from ni.com. Refer to National Instruments .NET Driver Support for information on what drivers are supported for each version of the .NET Framework and the download location of the installer files.

Measurement Studio 2019 includes the following new features.

Visual Studio support for NI-DAQmx 19.6

Note Measurement Studio 2019 f3 contains support for Visual Studio 2019. Use NI Package Manager to ensure that you have the most recent version of Measurement Studio. You can access NI Package Manager by selecting National Instruments»NI Package Manager in the Windows Start menu.

Refer to the New Features in Measurement Studio 2019 topic in the installed Measurement Studio Help for more information on enhancements to Measurement Studio. You can access the Measurement Studio Help from within Visual Studio by selecting Measurement Studio Help from within the Measurement Studio menu.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Refer to Measurement Studio Release Information for a list of incompatibilities introduced in Measurement Studio 2019.

Refer to Measurement Studio Release Information for a for an up-to-date list of known issues in Measurement Studio 2019.

Refer to Measurement Studio Release Information for a list of bugs fixed in Measurement Studio 2019.

You can access the Measurement Studio Help from within Visual Studio by selecting Measurement Studio Help from within the Measurement Studio menu.

Select Measurement Studio Examples from within the Measurement Studio menu in Visual Studio to launch the directory containing Measurement Studio example code projects.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses a version of Microsoft .NET that is not already installed on the system, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

If you do not activate Measurement Studio during installation, you can activate after you install. To activate after you install:

Use NI License Manager; or

If you have Measurement Studio Visual Studio-integrated tools installed, open Visual Studio, and select Measurement Studio»Activate Measurement Studio.

After launching NI License Manager, you can use one of the following methods to activate Measurement Studio:

If you received a USB memory stick for your installation media, then your serial number is printed on the box you received. Use your serial number to use NI License Manager to activate Measurement Studio. You can also use your serial number to activate Measurement Studio by selecting Measurement Studio Activate Measurement Studio from within Visual Studio environment.

If you downloaded Measurement Studio, then you can sign in to your NI account and activate Measurement Studio using your NI credentials.

The first time you use a Measurement Studio licensed component, a dialog box appears to confirm your license activation.

For general license activation information, refer to ni.com/activate. Refer to ni.com/mstudio to purchase a Measurement Studio license. Contact a local National Instruments representative at ni.com/contact for more information or for questions about specific licensing needs.

Note NI LabWindows™/CVI™ is no longer included in the Measurement Studio Enterprise Edition. For more information, please contact customer service at 1-866-519-6285.

Note Activating the NI TestStand™ Debug Deployment license will activate the Measurement Studio Debug Deployment license.

Measurement Studio Editions

National Instruments offers a variety of Measurement Studio licenses, with certain licensed features available for each license type: Standard Edition, Professional Edition, and Enterprise Edition. Refer to ni.com/mstudio for more information on Measurement Studio editions, and the Licensing Measurement Studio topic in the installed NI Measurement Studio Help for more information about licensing Measurement Studio.

Tip To move to a different Measurement Studio edition, you can activate the new edition by using NI License Manager. Launch NI License Manager from the National Instruments folder in the Start menu or from NI Launcher in Windows 8.1.

Concurrent Licensing

Measurement Studio supports concurrent licensing as part of a volume license agreement. If your software is a part of a Volume License Agreement (VLA), contact your VLA administrator for installation and activation instructions.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2003–2019 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

374658D-01