Archived: LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013, 2013 SP1, and 2013 SP2 Known Issues

This document contains the LabWindows/CVI 2013, LabWindows/CVI 2013 SP1, and LabWindows/CVI 2013 SP2 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of LabWindows/CVI 2013.

The Known Issues for toolkits and modules can be found in the LabWindows/CVI Modules and Toolkits Known Issues document.

The Known Issues Document is divided into two separate tables appearing in two separate documents. The known issues in this document are organized by the category of issue, and sorted by the date the issue was added to the document.

The following items are known issues in LabWindows/CVI 2013, 2013 SP1, and 2013 SP2 sorted by Category.

.NET and ActiveX
44669
4HK7LF7K

Return		 The WordRpt_SetHeader function might not always work as expected.
Embedding pictures in a header does not work.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 11/22/2010
284293

Return		 Using a WebBrowser ActiveX control from a thread created in a LabWindows/CVI thread pool leaks memory.
Threads from a LabWindows/CVI thread pool, run using CmtScheduleThreadPoolFunction, will leak memory if they host a panel that displays a WebBrowser ActiveX control.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/08/2011
348295

Return		 A panel containing an ActiveX control disappears when the mouse hovers over the control if the titlebar is not visible.

Workaround: If the control has a windowless mode, use the windowless mode.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
444201

Return		 The ActiveX GetActiveWindowName function does not work for the Variables and Call Stack, Watch, and Debug Output windows.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
445172

Return		 The ActiveX function ExitCVI does not always close the LabWindows/CVI process, even if it returns successfully.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
148778

Return		 The ActiveX Controller Wizard does not support LONGLONG and ULONGLONG data types.

Workaround: Add the methods containing int64 parameters manually to the generated files.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
363992

Return		 The first letter of exported functions in type libraries has inconsistent case behavior.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 7.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
426545

Return		 Creating an ActiveX Controller for a large type library, such as the Microsoft HTML Object Library, results in the message Maximum number of function tree nodes exceeded.
LabWindows/CVI is unresponsive while the ActiveX Controller Wizard generates the code, and the message appears after some time.

Workaround: Two ways to reduce the number of function panels:
  •  
  • In the ActiveX Controller Advanced Options dialog box you can deselect objects that you will not use.
  •  
  • On the Configure panel you can select Compatibility Options and change the Property Access Functions option to either Per Object or Per Server to significantly reduce the number of function panels used. Selecting either of these options might make it more difficult to access properties but all objects are still available.
  •  


Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
Analysis
306163

Return		 The PeakDetector function does not recognize peaks of a sine wave when the sampling rate is very high.
If the peak is relatively flat because of the high number of points acquired at the high sampling rate, the PeakDetector function may not find the peaks.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/27/2011
440964

Return		 SingleToneInfo does not return a reasonable result when frequency is set to 0.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
Compiler
237998

Return		 Cannot link some uuid.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 11/22/2010
291945

Return		 Compiling a very large array in debug mode can be very slow.
For instance, compilation of the following code in debug mode would be very slow:



char *bigarray[30][25][1000][100];

int main (int argc, char *argv[]) { return 0; }



Workaround: Change the Debugging level option (Options»Build Options) to No run-time checking.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/02/2011
335405

Return		 Cannot link some odbccp32.lib symbols in a 32-bit program.
The issue exists with the odbccp32.lib that is included in the Windows 7 SDK.

Workaround: Use odbccp32.lib from the Windows Vista SDK instead.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/17/2012
445317

Return		 MIDL errors occur when trying to compile a DLL with a type library.
If your DLL exports functions that have structure parameters that contain typedef members, LabWindows/CVI will not generate correct ODL code for those members during compilation.

Workaround: Complete the following steps to add custom data types and resolve this error:
  •  
  • Open the exported function panel in edit mode.
  •  
  • Select Options»Data Types.
  •  
  • Add data types used in the structure to the Type field and select Add.
    Note: Ensure custom data types are defined above their parent structure data type in the Edit Data Type List window. This ordering is important for generation of the ODL file compiled by MIDL.
  •  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 03/28/2014
457821

Return		 Including datasize.h and windows.h causes a typedef redefinition with different types error for the INT8 type definition.

Workaround: Modify datasize.h by commenting out the following line:



typedef char INT8;, which is line 104 by default.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/28/2014
405918

Return		 The build does not use unsaved header file changes when source files #include anything other than the base header file name (e.g., absolute path or relative path).

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
412591

Return		 Building a project that has a long file path causes LabWindows/CVI to crash.
Previous versions of LabWindows/CVI display a Filename is too long message instead of crashing.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
417898

Return		 A build warning appears when using K&R-style function definitions.
The following warning appears in the Build Output window even if the Warning level is set to None, and it cannot be disabled:


warning: promoted type 'int' of K&R function parameter is not compatible with the parameter type 'short' declared in a previous prototype.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
422103

Return		 Some large source files take much longer to compile in LabWindows/CVI 2013.
The following is true of the new LabWindows/CVI 2013 compiler:
  •  
  • Single-file compilation is slower in 2013, regardless of what comprises the code.
  •  
  • Multi-file compilation is faster in 2013 because of concurrent compiles. Whether this completely makes up for the slower single-file compilation time or not depends on the number of files, size of the files, and so on.
  •  
  • The 2013 linker is faster. This, together with the second bullet, will generally make builds faster in 2013.
  •  
  • The build time of an Edit-Build-Debug cycle is also faster in 2013, but only marginally so, because the first and third bullets are applicable and mutually cancelling. The second bullet is not applicable in most cases.
  •  
  • Compiling a PCH file is much faster in 2013. This only impacts the very first build of a project, the first build following a clean, or a rebuild.
  •  


Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
424254

Return		 Calling the assert macro generates a warning that code will never be executed when the LabWindows/CVI compiler can determine the outcome of the expression.
If the compiler can determine a condition will always have the same outcome, it will return this warning.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
428268

Return		 Name clashes with SDK structure types cause the MIDL compiler to fail when generating type libraries.
For example, if the project uses the Microsoft SDK structure type, Rect, the compile fails with the following error:

.\typelib.odl(11) : error MIDL2003 : redefinition : tagRect.

Workaround: Use your own type definition in the code and function panel.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
430146

Return		 Changing a project with signing enabled to a static library target type causes build errors.
If an executable or dynamic link library project that is configured with signing information (Build»Target Settings»Signing Info»Sign application) is turned into a static library project, building results in signing errors:

Build Status (User Interface Application.prj - Debug)
Signing errors
An error occurred in the code signing library.
Error: Could not sign the file. You may not have permission to sign the file with the selected certificate, the file is write-protected, or an unknown error occurred.
Build failed.

Workaround:
  1.  
  2. Change the project Target Type to Executable or Dynamic Link Library, and disable signing.
  3.  
  4. Change the project Target Type back to Static Library.
  5.  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
430785

Return		 Compiling causes an error: definition of the macro '_TARGET_FILE_VERSION_' conflicts with the definition used to build the precompiled header message.
This error can occur when using the auto-increment version feature in projects that include precompiled headers. A similar error occurs for _TARGET_PRODUCT_VERSION_.

Workaround: Do a rebuild instead of a build, after modifying a file that does not trigger the compilation of the precompiled header.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
439723

Return		 Building the LabWindows/CVI NI-FGEN example, FrequencySweep5454.prj from the command line fails.
The command line build fails with the following error:


Unable to open file "c:\...\Shared\CVI\toolslib\custctrl\niModInstCustCtrl.fp" (File not found).

Workaround: Save the project file once in the development environment to fix the paths. Subsequent command line compiles work without error.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
443363

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI compiler crashes when compiling certain applications that use the OpenMP Library if compiling in a 64-bit configuration.
If you create a program that uses the OpenMP Library to parallelize a for loop, and the for loop index variable and condition expression's right-hand-side variable are of incompatible size (e.g., int and long long), the LabWindows/CVI compiler crashes when building for a 64-bit configuration.

Note: The OpenMP Library does not allow unsigned loop index variables.

Workaround: Typecast the right hand side of the loop condition to the same type as the loop index variable.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
448962

Return		 When a project contains a header file that shares its name with an SDK header, LabWindows/CVI uses the SDK header.

Workaround:
  •  
  • Rename the header file to something other than the SDK header file name.
  •  
  • Move the header file to the same directory as the source file that includes it.
  •  
  • Use relative or full paths instead of the file base name in the include directive.
  •  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
446782

Return		 The compiler uses an Interface to Win32 API header file instead of the project header file having the same name if the source file is located in a project subfolder.

Workaround:
  •  
  • Rename header file differently than the corresponding Interface to Win32 API header file.
  •  
  • Move the header file to the same directory as the source file that #includes it.
  •  
  • Use relative or full paths instead of the file base name in the include directive.
  •  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
450292

Return		 The compiler crashes when using #pragma pack (push,8) with run-time checking enabled.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013 Patch 1    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
455276

Return		 The compiler crashes when building a source file in debug configuration if run-time checking is enabled.
This issue is caused by padding bytes added by the compiler that are used to align struct fields.

Workaround: Add #pragma pack(1) before structure declarations to change the default alignment to one byte.

Note: When using this workaround, be careful when calling other libraries or the Windows Interface to Win32 API because the size and layout of your structure may now be different from what the libraries or Windows Interface to Win32 API expect. If you cannot change the default alignment to one byte, another workaround is to disable run-time checking.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
460861

Return		 The preprocessor does not concatenate macro arguments with prepended .s. LabWindows/CVI displays the message 10, 5 error: pasting formed 'argument.', an invalid preprocessing token.
The following is an example that might cause this error:

#define my_macro(a,b) a##b

struct

{

int two;

} one;



int main (int argc, char *argv[])

{

my_macro(one, .two) = 10; /*parameter ".two" has a prepended '.'*/

return 0;

}

Workaround: Change the macro to include the ., as shown in the following example:

#define my_macro(a,b) a.b

and call it as shown:

my_macro(one, two)

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
463695

Return		 Structures that contain bit fields have different sizes in LabWindows/CVI 2012 and 2013 when using non-default packing alignment.

Workaround: Use default packing alignment.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
465931

Return		 Using the conditional ternary operator with #define macros that have equivalent float values in a 32-bit debug configuration causes incorrect logic evaluation.
For example:

#define FVAL1 10000.

#define FVAL2 10000.



int main ( int argc, char *argv[] )

{

  int condition = 0;

  float fval = 1.;



  fval = condition ? FVAL1 : FVAL2; //This fails to assign 10000 to fval.

  //fval = FVAL2; //This succeeds.



  printf ( "Float value = %f - %s\n", fval, fval == FVAL2 ? "OK" : "Wrong");

  return 0;

}

Workaround:
  •  
  • Use if / else conditional statements.
  •  
  • Avoid using macros as statements of the operator.
  •  
  • Change the assigned variable to a double.
  •  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
466280

Return		 If LabWindows/CVI does not have an activated license, running compile.exe fails silently without reporting a licensing error.
However, sending the command echo %errorlevel% returns -1, indicating there was an error.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
467835

Return		 Generating HTML help from source causes an A custom control callback raised an exception message to be displayed.
This error can be caused by code such as the following:

static int function(double (*COV)[4]) { return 0; }

Workaround:
  •  
  • Define your function parameter exclusively using a pointer.
  •  
  • Use typedef to separate the type declaration of the array from the pointer:

    typedef double tArray[4];

    static int function(tArray* COV) { return 0; }
  •  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
469839

Return		 A fatal general protection fault occurs when returning from functions defined using K&R style that use the stdcall calling convention.
The general protection fault occurs only when the function definition and declaration are in the same file.

Workaround:
  •  
  • Change the default calling convention in the Build Options dialog box to __cdecl instead of __stdcall.
  •  
  • Do not use K&R style function definitions. K&R style is obsolete in C99.
  •  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
471115

Return		 Declaring many uninitialized variables on separate lines within a switch statement causes compiler to crash.

Workaround:
  •  
  • Make variable declarations before the switch statement.
  •  
  • Define variables on a single line.
  •  


Reported Version: 2013 SP1    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
471567

Return		 Generating HTML help from source with array pointer type parameters results in an 'unknown' type generated in the help.
The following function declaration causes this type of error:

static int func(double (*dataArray)[4]);

Workaround:
  •  
  • Define your parameter using exclusively a pointer.
  •  
  • Use a type definition to separate the type declaration of the array from the pointer as follows:

    typedef double tArray[4];

    static int func(tArray* dataArray);
  •  


Reported Version: 2013 SP2    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
473148

Return		 If the source project for a function panel (FP) is the active project, and you try to batch build a project that uses that FP, the build fails with undefined symbol errors.

Workaround:
  •  
  • Include the FP LIB file in the project.
  •  
  • Include the FP in the project that throws the error.
  •  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
Debugging
210086

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI environment may hang while debugging with the Variables or Watch windows open.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
358560

Return		 Function name is not reported in Break On Library Errors message.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 7.1    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 07/22/2012
335983

Return		 Tooltip for symbol values during debugging may appear on top of the editor's scrollbar.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/24/2012
346034

Return		 #define macros cannot be monitored in the Watch window.
If you define a watch expression for a macro, the Watch window will show ERROR: Unknown identifier and type at run time.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
370682

Return		 When the cvidebug.exe process dies or is intentionally stopped, LabWindows/CVI cannot debug again until it has been restarted.
Each time you debug you receive a dialog box stating An unspecified error has occurred, probably due to corrupted data.

Workaround: Restart LabWindows/CVI.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
409933

Return		 Removing a breakpoint while debugging that LabWindows/CVI moved automatically results in a nonremoveable breakpoint icon.

Workaround: Do not set breakpoints on empty or excluded lines of code. Alternately, close the source file and reopen it to clear the breakpoint icon.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
416181

Return		 The Call Stack pane of the Resource Tracking window displays <unknown file> if resource allocation is the first call after a #line directive.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
423474

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI compiler does not allow breakpoints on lines with empty statements.

Workaround: Set a breakpoint on a line containing a delay instead of an empty statement.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
423739

Return		 The DefineThreadSafeVar macro produces a warning indicating it will never be executed.

Workaround: This is an incorrect warning that can be ignored.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
428977

Return		 The View Variable Value menu item does not work for a variable imported from a DLL and used in a specific project.

Workaround: Use the Variables and Call Stack window, the Watch Window, or the variable data tooltip to view the variable value.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
430277

Return		 Double-clicking an error message in the Build Output window pertaining to a currently open file containing an excluded line of code opens a copy of the file in a new tab.

Workaround: Notice the second header file LabWindows/CVI opens is actually in the UnsavedChanges file, and fix the error in the real file.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
430712

Return		 warning: second parameter of 'va_start' not last named argument appears when Warning level is set to None.
The following code snippet reproduces this warning when Options»Build Options»Warning level is set to None:

#include <stdarg.h>



void foo(int x, int y, ...)

{

va_list p_arg;

va_start(p_arg, x);

}

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
430723

Return		 Two attributes in the CNSGetEndpointAttribute function panel display their data type as double instead of unsigned long long.
The attributes Total Number of Read Items and Total Number of Written Items have data types of unsigned long long in the .sub file, but LabWindows/CVI displays them as double.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
431112

Return		 Opening the Graphical Array View from the context menu causes LabWindows/CVI to hang.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
431125

Return		 Changing the Specific Type of Elements on an expanded array in the Variables and Call Stack or Watch window multiple consecutive times causes an Index is passed out of range message to appear.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
431260

Return		 Second-level include files will not find unsaved include files that are located in the parent directory.

Workaround: Save the unsaved include files.

Reported Version: 2013 Patch 1    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
433158

Return		 LabWindows/CVI stops tracking resources after user code raises an exception.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
438870

Return		 Using the debugger to change the value of one variable in an anonymous nested structure changes it for all the variables in the structure with that name.

Workaround: Name the nested structures.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
438896

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not display a warning message when both a main and a WinMain entry point are defined in a source file.
When main and WinMain are both defined in a source file, only the WinMain entry point will execute at run time. LabWindows/CVI does not warn that main may not execute.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
441173

Return		 A The index passed is out of range message is displayed when pressing the right arrow key in the Array Display window.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
441181

Return		 Using certain Interface to Win32 API functions causes incorrect referenced before being initialized run-time errors.
If a variable is initialized by an Interface to Win32 API function, it is incorrectly reported at run-time as being referenced before being initialized.

Workaround: Call SetBreakOnProtectionErrors(0); before the function call that generates the false positive uninitialized Non-Fatal Run-Time Error and then SetBreakOnProtectionErrors(1); directly after the function.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
442184

Return		 Interface to Win32 API functions cannot be run in the Interactive Execution window.
Linker errors occur when Interface to Win32 API functions are used.

Workaround: Complete the following steps to work around this issue:
  1.  
  2. Create an empty function panel with the same name as the Windows SDK library that you want to use.
  3.  
  4. Save the function panel next to the Windows SDK .lib or copy the Windows SDK .lib next to the function panel.
  5.  
  6. Load the function panel or reattach the program file (Instrument»Edit»Reattach Program).
  7.  
  8. Verify that step 4 succeeded: Instrument»Edit»Show Info.
  9.  
  10. Enable Options»Environment»Include loaded instrument drivers in Interactive window.
  11.  
  12. Run your code snippet.
  13.  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
443088

Return		 The Interactive Execution window does not check for illegal values before running a function panel.
Providing illegal values while running a function panel results in run-time errors that cause the function panel to suspend.

Workaround:
  •  
  • Close, reopen, and run the function panel.
  •  
  • Terminate the execution from the Run menu, or press <Ctrl-F12>.
  •  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
443818

Return		 Selecting Break On Change on a multidimensional array causes the debugger to crash.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
443821

Return		 When running code in the Interactive Execution window and Break On Change is selected for a watch expression defined for an array element, the value of the watch expression changing causes an error.
The error message is displayed as follows:


Unable to open file "*Interactive Execution*"

(Badly formed pathname)

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
443822

Return		 Changing the format of an array element after the Interactive Execution window has executed results in an error message.
The error message returned is ERROR: Value not available.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
444015

Return		 Selecting Simulate RT Shutting Down does not continue the execution of a real-time application after the application execution is suspended while debugging.

Workaround: After selecting Simulate RT Shutting Down and noting that execution does not resume, select Run»Continue to resume execution manually.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
444145

Return		 When a 1 element array (e.g., double array[1];) is displayed in the Graphical Array View, checking Interleaved Arrays displays the message, A custom control callback raised an exception.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
444273

Return		 Closing the console window of a suspended user application and subsequently running a function panel in the context of the suspended application causes the debugger to crash.

Workaround: Do not close the printf console window while execution is suspended.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
444861

Return		 In the Variables and Call Stack window, changing the Specific Type of Elements of a double array to Date Time (UI Library) causes the debugger to crash.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
446959

Return		 GetCVIState and GetCVIStateEx return 2 (suspended) for both the project and the Interactive Execution window, after running the Interactive Execution window while the project is suspended.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013 SP1    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
449628

Return		 A breakpoint, removed during debugging, continues to break execution in a DLL project.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
456208

Return		 The Source Code Browser window displays the same reference to a macro multiple times.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
460794

Return		 The Available Types dialog box in the Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not display the full list of types.
The list contains only types that are referenced in the application.

Workaround: If the type you want is not in the list, you can create a Watch Expression that casts the value to the type you want. For example, if you want to interpret variable foo as an unsigned char, and unsigned char is not in the list, you can create a Watch Expression for (unsigned char)foo.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
460799

Return		 The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows display the type incorrectly after using the Interpret As option multiple times.
If you interpret an int as a char and then interpret it as an unsigned int, the window will show the type as unsigned int (char (int)). The window should show the type as unsigned int (int).

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
461278

Return		 Using a char array within a structure as the source_s parameter in the Fmt function causes a non-fatal run-time error.
The error message is as follows:


Attempt to read beyond end of string.

Workaround: Copy the character array from the structure into a dummy variable before passing it to the Fmt function.

Reported Version: 2013 Patch 1    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
461757

Return		 The Break On Change state of a watch expression is lost when stopping and restarting execution or unloading and reloading a workspace.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
464146

Return		 Setting a breakpoint from Breakpoints dialog box on an invalid line while debugging an application causes uncommitted changes in the dialog box to irreversibly take effect.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
464507

Return		 Running the Interactive Execution window a second time after finishing a run of the interactive statements with the Finish Function option causes the Interactive Execution window to crash.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
464904

Return		 The Watch and Variables and Call Stack windows do not mark the item for a pointer to a variable as red if the variable value changes.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
463914

Return		 Contents of a float array display incorrectly in the Array Display window if the data slice begins at a value other than 0.
When using the Array Display window to view a float array during debugging, changing the data slice to begin at a value other than 0 causes incorrect values to display for all array elements.

Workaround: Configure the data slice to begin at the index 0. This change causes the values of the float array to display correctly.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/15/2014
409552

Return		 After modifying a dynamically allocated string in the Array Display or the Variables and Call Stack or Watch windows, the Variables and Call Stack window does not show the string as modified.

Workaround: Use static arrays.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
430376

Return		 The Variables and Call Stack, Watch, and Array Display windows do not show the contents of char arrays with more than 252 unprintable characters.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
434406

Return		 LabWindows/CVI no longer displays a warning while debugging a real-time application if threads are still running on the target when RTmain exits.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
437356

Return		 Stepping over a function call located at the last line in the enclosing lexical scope causes a Step Into instead of a Step Over.

Workaround: Make sure the last statement is not on the same line as the closing curly brace.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
438839

Return		 LabWindows/CVI displays incorrect or no values for CmtThreadLockHandle and CmtTSQHandle variables when the variables are declared as int.

Workaround: Declare the variables as either CmtThreadLockHandle or CmtTSQHandle instead of int.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
439440

Return		 Include directives in C-style comments are not excluded in the Interactive Execution window.

Workaround:
  •  
  • Exclude or delete the comments.
  •  
  • Replace C-style comments with C++-style comments.
  •  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
439991

Return		 Calling CDotNetGetErrorDescription with Break on>>First Chance Exceptions enabled causes a non-fatal run-time error: The program has caused a first chance "Unknown" fault.

Workaround: It is safe to ignore this exception. Disable Break on>>First Chance Exceptions if you do not want these errors to appear.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
443138

Return		 The Interactive Execution window does not allow immediate termination when execution is suspended due to a break on change on variable value.

Workaround: Step Over to the next step point or Continue to the next breakpoint.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
445580

Return		 Adding a Break On Change watch expression when debugging causes a low priority thread to run even when a higher priority thread should be using all of the CPU resources.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
447051

Return		 If the LabWindows/CVI debugger crashes (cvidebug.exe), all of the entries from the Watch window are cleared. Once you begin a new debugging session, the entries are restored to the Watch window.
This scenario may cause LabWindows/CVI to become unstable.

Workaround: Restart LabWindows/CVI.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
457386

Return		 Including windows.h in the Interactive Execution window causes errors if WIN32_LEAN_AND_MEAN is not defined in the Build Options dialog box.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013 SP1    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
460394

Return		 The Resource Tracking window shows freed resources as allocated if resource tracking is disabled after allocation.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
463635

Return		 Opening the Graphical Array View for large, dynamically allocated arrays from the Array Display window causes an Index passed is out of range error.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
464277

Return		 Pressing the stop button in a fatal run-time error dialog box received while running a function panel (FP) causes unexpected behavior when running code in the Interactive Execution window.

Workaround: Clear any declarations in the Interactive Execution window, re-declare the FP variables, and run the FP again with valid values.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
464308

Return		 After hitting a Break On Change event in the Interactive Execution window inside a lexical block of code, stepping to the end of the program causes a badly formed pathname error to be displayed.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
464389

Return		 The debugger cannot subsequently step into static library functions defined in separate source files if the function addresses were obtained by successive calls to GetExternalModuleAddr.
If you reference functions defined in separate source files in a static library using LoadExternalModule and GetExternalModuleAddr and try to step into the functions, you can only step into the source file associated with the first function for which GetExternalModuleAddr returned an address. When trying to step into source files belonging to functions whose addresses were returned after the first, the step-into action does not open the source for the function but instead steps in-place several times until the function has returned.

Workaround: Place all functions you want to debug in the same source file before creating your static library.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
464563

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not allow you to attach to a 64-bit process running on a remote system.
When you attempt to attach to a 64-bit process running remotely, you receive an error stating The current project configuration is not compatible with the debugger.... The Build»Configuration menu selection also becomes out of sync with the configuration displayed in the status bar at the bottom of the editor.

Workaround: You can set the executable and command line correctly for the remote target system using Run»Specify Executable and Command Line and then you can select Run»Debug MyApplication.exe to launch the 64-bit process on the remote machine and debug it.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
466209

Return		 The DebugPrintf function truncates large strings when printing to the Debug Output window.

Workaround: Split long strings into multiple print statements.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
466763

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not show enough digits of precision in tooltips or the Variables and Call Stack window.
The display has a 15-digit limit.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
466921

Return		 Running a function using its function panel results in an Interactive Execution Unresolved symbol error even if the Include loaded instrument drivers in Interactive window Environment dialog box option is enabled.

Workaround: Save your project after loading the instrument driver.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
467779

Return		 The Interactive Execution window runs slowly when executing code that uses symbols from libraries containing a large number of symbols.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
469910

Return		 LabWindows/CVI hangs when stepping through code for a console application and choosing Set Next Statement on the previous line after closing the console window while suspended.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
470486

Return		 The Interactive Execution window incorrectly excludes the line and offsets the execution highlighting when adding a variable declaration on an instruction line.

Workaround: Do not declare variables on instruction lines in the Interactive Execution window.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
470948

Return		 The Interactive Execution window does not allow stepping into the main function of a project.

Workaround: The Interactive Execution window allows stepping into the main function when execution is suspended in the project during a debugging session.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
472298

Return		 If code in the Interactive Execution window contains a declaration without a terminating semicolon, executing the code does not work, and no error is displayed. After correcting the code and running again, the initial error is displayed in the Build Output window.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
472987

Return		 The Parameter type incompatible with format specifier non-fatal run-time error does not display source location when 64-bit variables are used in code that causes the run-time error in the Debug64 configuration.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
474669

Return		 Using a struct containing an array in which all elements are initialized causes an incorrect unintialized variable non-fatal run-time error.
nbsp;

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
479126

Return		 LabWindows/CVI enters a bad state if you execute function panels while suspended on a breakpoint while debugging.
Erroneous There are no items in the list control messages display when you resume execution.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
479129

Return		 Toolbar debug buttons are dimmed, after running function panels while suspended at a breakpoint in RunUserInterface.

Workaround: Use submenus of the Run menu or the shortcut keys.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
Development Environment
189843

Return		 The Perforce 2009.1 client may cause LabWindows/CVI 2009 to crash.
LabWindows/CVI may crash when the Perforce SCC DLL is unloaded.

Workaround: Upgrade to the Perforce 2009.2 client.

Reported Version: 8.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
193733

Return		 Launching the DataSocket Binding dialog box may cause LabWindows/CVI to hang on Windows 7.

Workaround: Switch away from LabWindows/CVI to another application, and then switch back to LabWindows/CVI.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
216549

Return		 LabWindows/CVI installs KeyHelp.ocx, which contains a security vulnerability.
For more information, refer to this link.

Workaround: This component is used for help tooltips in the LabWindows/CVI User Interface Editor. It can be safely prevented from being used in IE by using the Microsoft kill bit mechanism. The CLSID for this control is {16DDBCA2-9F0B-4927-9315-62D8893FC7E8}.

Reported Version: 2009 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 09/17/2010
227324

Return		 LabWindows/CVI cannot copy files to the VXIPnP directories on Windows Vista and later.
These directories are locked by default, which is not the correct behavior.

Workaround: Install VISA, which will unlock these directories.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/10/2011
289314

Return		 User-defined types always receive an asterisk when used as output types in function panels.
For instance, if you define a custom type as

typedef char[256] String255;

you would not want it to have an asterisk appended to it when used as an output type.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/24/2011
308191

Return		 A multi-project workspace with projects targeting both 32-bit and 64-bit can incorrectly display import libraries.
For example, consider the case where you have a workspace with two projects. If both projects have import libraries associated with them, and one project is 32-bit and one project is 64-bit, the bitness marking of the import libraries may be confusing. If the 64-bit project is the active project, the import libraries of the 32-bit project will show as dimmed and 64-bit. Then, if you make the 32-bit project the active project, the bitness of its import libraries will show correctly, but the import libraries of the 64-bit project will now display as 32-bit and dimmed.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/27/2011
329035

Return		 LabWindows/CVI Conversion Wizard does not transfer 'Compile with precompiled include file' setting to 'Precompiled Headers' setting in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/09/2012
332047

Return		 LabWindows/CVI stops responding while searching for an inaccessible network location.
When LabWindows/CVI is searching for a file at a network location that is not available, the environment stops responding.

Workaround: The search times out after about 2 minutes and the environment will resume. Avoid attempts to access network locations that may not be available.

Reported Version: 8.5.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/10/2012
322905

Return		 Files in a project may not display source control icons when a LabWindows/CVI project is associated with the Perforce client.
If the Perforce Workspace root path has different casing than the actual path, then the icons do not display.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/15/2012
333837

Return		 LabWindows/CVI projects are not handled properly when adding them from new workspaces in instances of LabWindows/CVI created from just-in-time debugging.
Adding or removing a project from the Project Tree in an instance of LabWindows/CVI created by the just-in-time debugger can cause unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Do not add projects to the Project from instances of LabWindows/CVI created by the just-in-time debugger.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/15/2012
334920

Return		 Corners of Source Editor windows are painted black in non-tabbed Workspace when opened.
When opening a workspace that has the Show Tabbed Workspace option disabled and at least one source code window open, the top corners of the Source Editor windows are painted black.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/15/2012
357212

Return		 The save icon does not dim after saving a file.
After a file is saved, the save icon is not dimmed. Once you click anywhere in the LabWindows/CVI editor after saving, the icon will then dim.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/17/2012
361958

Return		 The Project Tree does not auto-hide when a UIR file is opened.
Other file types do auto-hide the Project Tree. This behavior occurs only if you enable the Auto hide Project Tree and Library Tree option in the Environment dialog box.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/18/2012
363196

Return		 Attribute passed is not valid error when declaring a variable in a function panel.
The error is incorrectly displayed and can be ignored.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/18/2012
347511

Return		 Microsoft Visual Studio does not rebuild a LabWindows/CVI project if a UIR file changes but its header file does not.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
347986

Return		 The Load UI resource file dialog box in the User Interface Localizer utility unloads the currently loaded localization.
If changes have been made in the loaded file, a dialog box prompts you to save.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
356708

Return		 The Source window cursor can persist after selecting text and editing a variable tooltip.
This behavior can cause two cursors to exist at the same time.

Workaround: Scroll the Source Editor window up/down to make the old cursor go away.N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
337770

Return		 Setting LabWindows/CVI to "Run as administrator" will open a new instance of LabWindows/CVI each time you open a file associated with LabWindows/CVI.

Workaround: If you want to use LabWindows/CVI as administrator you can check the "Run as administrator" option from the Advanced button of the Shortcut tab instead of the Compatibility tab. You can access these options by right-clicking the LabWindows/CVI icon on your desktop and selecting Properties.

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/24/2012
333302

Return		 Auto Backup will provide an error if the file is marked as read-only.
This behavior is common if the file is stored in source control. Auto Backup may also take effect even if the file was not modified.

Workaround: Disable Auto Backup in Environment Options.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/25/2012
335488

Return		 Excluded import libraries that represent both 32-bit and 64-bit .lib files are no longer dimmed after switching configurations.
The .lib file is excluded but is not dimmed.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/25/2012
366229

Return		 The CVIXMLGetNumChildElements function does not count child elements included in an XML entity.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 7.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/13/2012
440070

Return		 The Find Next feature of the Find dialog box does not move to new results on subsequent uses.
If you do not move the text caret from the first result you find and subsequently click Find Next from the Find dialog, you stay at the same result.

Workaround:
  •  
  • Navigate search results using the Find Results pane.
  •  
  • Press <F3> to navigate the results.
  •  


Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 12/06/2013
390670

Return		 When you add a line continuation character \ to the end of a comment line initiated by the \\ symbol, the syntax highlighting feature does not continue to the next line, indicating the next line continues the comment.
This behavior can be demonstrated with the following code snippet:


\\This is a comment. \

This is also a comment.

Workaround: Do not use a line continuation \ to break a comment between lines.

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/28/2014
439323

Return		 LabWindows/CVI ignores changes made in the Environment Color Preferences dialog box in one of three panels in the Variables and Call Stack window

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/28/2014
443791

Return		 LabWindows/CVI is not visible when terminating a debugging session if Hide windows when application is running is enabled after starting to debug the application
If Hide windows when application is running is enabled (Options»Environment) during a debug session, LabWindows/CVI will incorrectly minimize upon termination of the debug session.

Workaround: To make LabWindows/CVI reappear, <Shift>-right-click the LabWindows/CVI taskbar icon and select Show windows.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/28/2014
451038

Return		 Converting previous distributions using Build»Distributions»Manage Distributions causes an unrecoverable internal error.
Converting distributions created in previous versions of LabWindows/CVI causes an unrecoverable internal error.

Workaround: Create a new distribution with an updated version of LabWindows/CVI.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 03/28/2014
451665

Return		 The UI to Code Converter generates code containing an undefined function, InsertCtrlInCtrlArray.
InsertCtrlInCtrlArray was renamed to InsertCtrlArrayItem in LabWindows/CVI 2010.

Workaround: Replace all occurrences of InsertCtrlInCtrlArray with InsertCtrlArrayItem.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/28/2014
369029

Return		 The compile process does not wait for user response about missing include statements for header files.
In versions of LabWindows/CVI previous to 2013, compiling a project with missing header files caused a dialog box to appear, prompting you to include the missing headers. The compile process did not continue until the dialog box was dismissed. Now, the compile continues despite the dialog box, and the project has to be rebuilt after adding the missing headers.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
370761

Return		 A remote target is incorrectly selected when switching the Run-time support setting between Real-time only and Full run-time engine.
If you have configured a remote execution target for a project configured for real-time only run-time support, the Run»Select Execution Target for Debugging option will still show your real-time target.

Workaround: Reconfigure your execution target.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
375449

Return		 Upgrading LabWindows/CVI breaks paths to Clang in .ecc configuration files.

Workaround: Edit the .ecc file to point to the version of LabWindows/CVI you are trying to use.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
375463

Return		 File icons may obscure full pathnames in the Project Tree.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
382844

Return		 Customizing the Library Tree using the context menu options causes a The index passed is out of range error if a loaded instrument is empty.

Workaround: Add functions to the empty instrument.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
383011

Return		 Unable to close the Open GL plot Properties dialog box after right-clicking the Open GL plot twice while the dialog box is open.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
389942

Return		 Show Prototype does not always correctly display parameters declared as arrays, arrays of pointers, or arrays of function pointers.
For example, void func(int **x[10][10]) might display as void func(x) or void func(int ** *x[10]), depending on the version of LabWindows/CVI.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
391648

Return		 Show Completions (<Ctrl-Space>) does not list members in anonymous structures or unions.

Workaround: Do not use anonymous, nested structs. Declare nested components using named fields.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
392899

Return		 Editing a selected execution target will change the selection to the local desktop computer.
If you have a remote target selected and you edit its IP address or port, it will lose its selection and the local desktop will be selected instead. Changing the order of the execution targets will not change the selection.

Workaround: Re-select the execution target on which you would like to run your application.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
403299

Return		 The Functions in File ring is not wide enough to display some function names.

Workaround: Open the drop-down view to see the function names in full length.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
409807

Return		 Show Completions does not show defines inside preprocessor statements.
An example of this is as follows:



#define myDef 1

#ifdef my //Use Show Completions here. myDef will not be in the list


Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
411386

Return		 The function panel size changes how function calls are inserted into code.
For example, if the function panel is not maximized, the function call is added over multiple lines. However, if you maximize the function panel, the function call is inserted on one line.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
412464

Return		 Opening, editing, and saving a source file with a very long file path causes LabWindows/CVI to crash.
Previous versions of LabWindows/CVI display a Badly formed pathname message instead of crashing.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
415644

Return		 The label of multiple tree items in the User Interface Editor cannot be edited simultaneously.

Workaround: Edit items one by one or set their values programmatically.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
420200

Return		 Local function variables are not displayed in the Show Completions results when completing parameters for a macro call inside a function.
#define macro1(a, b) ((a)+(b))



void main(void) {

int n1, n2;

macro1(n //Use Show Completions here. n1, n2 are not displayed in the Show Completions list.

Workaround: Manually type the parameters.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
422708

Return		 The debugging buttons are dimmed while debugging a function panel for DLL projects.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
424509

Return		 The Select Variable and Expression dialog box does not provide correct support for array variables.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
424760

Return		 A save prompt appears when putting the User Interface Editor in operate mode for UIR files containing custom Toolslib controls.
This issue occurs even when you have set Options»Environment»Save changes before compiling to Never.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
426950

Return		 An excluded LIB file is undimmed if the build configuration is changed.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
429854

Return		 The Find in Files feature fails when searching all files (*.*) in a directory containing .svn-base files.

Workaround: Explicitly choose file types to search rather than using *.* in the File types field.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
429953

Return		 No source code browsing information is available after changing the value of a compiler define in a project that uses precompiled headers.

Workaround: Rebuild or clean the project and trigger source code browse info regeneration by reloading the project or changing the configuration.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
437791

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not handle edge-specific maximization when restoring from a minimized state.
Windows 7 introduced the ability to maximize only in one directiononly vertically or only horizontally. When you close the development environment with the Workspace window in an edge-specific, maximized state, it loses the original size of the window.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
438055

Return		 The text style of multiple user interface elements cannot be modified simultaneously.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
438547

Return		 The Functions in File dialog box immediately starts scrolling up when opened.
When a ring control contains items that can no longer be displayed on the screen, LabWindows/CVI opens a modal dialog box containing a list box with all the items in the ring.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
438594

Return		 The toolbox.fp function, UILEventString, is missing many events.
The following events are missing:

EVENT_BEGIN_EDIT_TREE_CELL

EVENT_TREE_CELL_COMMIT

EVENT_TREE_CELL_BEGIN_MENU

EVENT_TREE_CELL_ACTIVE_ITEM_CHANGE

EVENT_TREE_CELL_VAL_CHANGED

EVENT_CTRL_MENU

EVENT_DROP_COPY

EVENT_VAL_COERCED

EVENT_PANEL_MINIMIZE

EVENT_PANEL_MAXIMIZE

EVENT_PANEL_RESTORE

EVENT_RING_BEGIN_MENU

Workaround: Add the missing events to the toolbox.c source file.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
438733

Return		 If Hide windows when application is running is enabled, and a run-time crash occurs in the Interactive Execution window, the development environment becomes hidden and cannot be restored.

Workaround: Select Show windows from the context menu of the task bar.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
446284

Return		 Adding a new custom control to a UIR file and then pressing the Operate Tool twice causes the development environment to crash.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
456105

Return		 The Source Code Browser tab order is not preserved on subsequent workspace loads.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
384832

Return		 Adding a file that is under source code control (SCC) using the Edit Project dialog box does not mark the file as being under SCC in the Project Tree.

Workaround: Add files using Edit»Add Files to Project.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
391403

Return		 Autoscale is a valid option for the y-axis of a strip chart, but the option is missing from the Attribute Browser.

Workaround: Edit the option in the Edit Strip Chart dialog box.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
402786

Return		 Show Completions <Ctrl-Space> does not work if a multi-line string starts with special char like {, }, ;, or #.
You cannot perform Show Completions on foob in the following snippet, unless the { is removed from the beginning of the string.

int foobar;

printf("\

{sdf = %d", foob

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
405919

Return		 The order of include precedence is undetermined if you have multiple header files with the same base name loaded in LabWindows/CVI with unsaved changes.
Suppose you have <folder1>\foo.h and <folder2>\foo.h both loaded in LabWindows/CVI with unsaved changes. LabWindows/CVI adds only one foo.h temp file to the unsaved temp changes directory and depending upon the include order, source files might use the wrong header file. This issue can also be triggered by excluding lines.

Workaround: Save unsaved files and un-exclude any excluded lines.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
408099

Return		 Pressing <Ctrl-Tab> to switch between tabs causes a Panel, menu bar, or control array handle is invalid message to display if confined function panel windows are open.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 7.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
409526

Return		 Macros defined in precompiled headers are not included in browse information.

Workaround: Use the Find in Files feature (<Ctrl-Shift-F>) to find the macro.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
412829

Return		 LabWindows/CVI crashes when building a DLL with a type library at a long path.
The crash can also happen if opening a function panel with a long path.

Workaround: Reduce the total path length of project files.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
423818

Return		 The Show Completions feature fails to display context help for function parameters once the second parameter is highlighted if the function call immediately follows a curly brace.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
431732

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI debugger starts applications outside of the window space in Windows 8.1 if you enable Variable, Continuous Size of Snap Views in Windows and LabWindows/CVI is used in the right-half of the screen.

Workaround: Use LabWindows/CVI in the left half of the screen.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
435479

Return		 Creating a file with the New»File from Template option that has the same path and name as an existing file results in an out of memory error.

Workaround: Create a file with a different name or delete the existing file from disk before creating a file with the same path and name.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
436648

Return		 Enabling the Compile with precompiled include file option in the Build Options dialog box causes a The User Interface Manager could not be opened to be displayed.

Workaround: Save the project on disk.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
446286

Return		 If a UIR file contains a previously built custom control and one that was just added, selecting the Options»Operate Visible Panels option causes a dialog box to appear.
The dialog box displays the message A total of N object(s) in the UIR file have not been assigned constant names.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
446313

Return		 A dialog box explaining that saving UIR files will generate new versions of their include files is incorrectly displayed multiple times if there are multiple unsaved UIR files containing custom controls.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
449864

Return		 Selections made in the Formatting Options (Legacy) dialog box, accessible from the Editor Preferences dialog box, are not saved when the development environment is closed.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
463642

Return		 Watch expressions cannot be deleted by pressing <Delete>, if the Break On Change checkbox has focus.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
463873

Return		 Although Insert Mode is shown as active in the Array Display window when the window displays a data slice, the Insert Mode no longer has any effect.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
463921

Return		 A tooltip containing Invisible is incorrectly displayed in the Memory Display window after maximizing and restoring the window.

Workaround: The tooltip disappears after you confine the Memory Display window.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
466542

Return		 LabWindows/CVI hangs when generating a IVI custom class driver for an empty function panel.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
466714

Return		 In the User Interface Editor, the immediate transfer of default row / column / table data types to cells does not work for intptr_t data types when the original data type is int or int64.
The new value becomes int64 instead of intptr_t. The same applies to the unsigned versions of these data types.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
467070

Return		 The Maximum and Minimum fields in the Edit Table Cell dialog box are not wide enough to show int64 values.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
467775

Return		 Enabling LoadExternalModule on one of the default Interface to Win32 API libraries and subsequently removing the library from the project tree causes the Interface to Win32 API library to remain forcibly included.
The .prj file still contains an entry for the library under the [Modules Forced Into Executable] tag.

Workaround: Add the Interface to Win32 API library file back to the project tree, uncheck the Interface to Win32 API library in the Add Files to Executable dialog box, and then remove the library from the project.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
470361

Return		 In certain cases where source code is syntactically incorrect or does not compile, the source code browsing feature can behave incorrectly or cause LabWindows/CVI to crash.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
470691

Return		 The Build Output window highlights only error rows after double-clicking an error when building with an external compiler for release configuration.
Normally the correct column is highlighted upon double-clicking the error message.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
472582

Return		 New custom configurations do not have default target file paths.

Workaround: Close the editor and re-open the project. A default target file path will be selected.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
473109

Return		 Some data types such as _Bool and _Complex are not displayed correctly in function prototype tooltips.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
473496

Return		 Data tooltips have a character entry limit that is about 24 characters at a time.

Workaround: Close and re-open the data tooltip to enter more characters than the limit.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
475321

Return		 Variables and Call Stack window columns incorrectly display extra columns, and columns are displaced after resizing columns while scrolling.

Workaround:
  •  
  • Do not scroll the mouse wheel while resizing the column divider of the tree control in the Variables and Call Stack window.
  •  
  • To repair the Variables and Call Stack window after the bug occurs, restart LabWindows/CVI.
  •  


Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
477231

Return		 Incorrect confirmation prompts appear when exiting graph or chart dialog boxes.
These prompts can occur with the following scenarios:

  •  
  • When you edit the graph cursors, graph annotations, or strip chart traces dialog boxes, and you modify only the active item control (Number of Cursors, Current Annotation, or Number of Traces), you have not modified the state of the control. Therefore, you should not be prompted with a confirmation of changes message if you try to exit the dialog box without saving (by clicking the panel's close button). However, the prompt appears.
  •  
  • If you modify only the axis name option in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box and try to exit without saving (by clicking the panel's close button), you should be prompted to save your changes. Yet, the prompt does not appear.
  •  
  • When you edit most sub-dialog boxes of the main Edit Graph or Edit Strip Chart dialog boxes, and you make some changes in those sub-dialog boxes but then exit without saving changes (by selecting Yes in the "Are you sure you want to discard the changes" prompt), when you then exit the main dialog box without making any further changes (by clicking the main dialog's close button), you should not be prompted to save changes. However, the prompt appears.
  •  


Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
477287

Return		 The Options»Preprocess Source File feature truncates output after 1024 characters on a line.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
479047

Return		 When debugging a real-time application and execution is suspended due to a non-fatal run-time error, rebooting the target causes an unexpected There are no items in the list control message.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013 SP2    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
479052

Return		 Selecting Run»Install Program to Real-Time Execution Target for the first time can crash the development environment.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
Hardware
296666

Return		 Regenerating DAQmx example code can sometimes fail to regenerate code.
If you change acquisition mode from "Every N Samples" to "Continuous Samples", the example code may not regenerate.

Workaround: Regenerate the code from the source file instead of the header file.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/30/2011
Installer
128084

Return		 Uninstalling LabWindows/CVI from Windows Vista does not completely remove context menu file associations.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
Performance
144640

Return		 LabWindows/CVI MAX_PATHNAME_LEN is more restrictive than Windows ANSI path limitation in multibyte systems.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 7.1.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
176800

Return		 LabWindows/CVI projects converted to Microsoft Visual C++ 2005 projects fail to build because of link errors.
Link errors such as

cvisupp.lib(setprec.obj) : fatal error LNK1103: debugging information corrupt; recompile module

and

cviauto.lib(implib.obj) : fatal error LNK1103: debugging information corrupt; recompile module

are indications your projects are affected by this problem.

Workaround: Apply the VS2005 SP1 hotfix included for KB949009.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
41414
4DDCC0IO

Return		 A small memory leak exists in network variable creation.
Explicitly creating network variables results in a memory leak of approximately 50 bytes per variable that is created.

Workaround: Consider using implicitly created network variables if you are creating and deleting numerous network variables over a long period of time.

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
256901

Return		 Passing a pointer to a custom data type to a function that takes a void * will leak memory in a debug build.
LabWindows/CVI user protection leaks memory when a pointer to a user defined data type is passed to a function with a void * parameter. An example of this would be calling the function ListInsertItem and passing a pointer to a user defined data type to the PointerToItem parameter.

Workaround: Disable user protection, or build the program in a Release configuration.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 11/15/2010
281013

Return		 Calling DDC_SaveFile often while creating a TDMS file using the TDM C DLL or the DDC Library can result in errors.
Depending on when DDC_SaveFile is called, you might receive error -6218 or error -6226.

Workaround: Don't call DDC_SaveFile until all operations are complete.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/09/2011
257029

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine creates windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler.
When the LabWindows/CVI Run-Time Engine loads, it creates multiple windows in its DLL_PROCESS_ATTACH handler. This is generally discouraged practice, but has not been known to cause problems in user applications.

Workaround: Do not call the Win32 API functions LoadLibrary and FreeLibrary to load and unload a LabWindows/CVI built DLL from different threads.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/10/2011
457464

Return		 Passing a bitmap file containing negative heights to PlotBitmap or GetBitmapFromFile causes a non-fatal run-time error: Library function error (return value == -12 [0xfffffff4]). Out of memory.

Workaround: Modify the bitmap file header to have a positive height, reorder the pixels, and save the file.

Reported Version: 7.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/28/2014
460818

Return		 SMTP servers reject email from InetSendMail because it does not send date information in the header.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 5.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/28/2014
371953

Return		 The intensity plot does not handle NaN values.

Workaround: Handle NaN values before passing the data to PlotScaledIntensity.

Reported Version: 4.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
405988

Return		 Changing the active table cell can incorrectly send the EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE event multiple times.
If, inside a callback function that handles EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE, you do something to change the focus of the panel (for example, displaying a message popup), the event is sent a second time after the callback finishes executing.

Workaround: You can use the following code to handle the second, incorrectly sent event.

void CVICALLBACK FlagClearFunc (void *callbackData)

{

*(int *)callbackData = 0;

}



int CVICALLBACK TableCB (int panel, int control, int event, void *callbackData,



int eventData1, int eventData2)

{

static int ignoreNextEvent = 0;



switch (event)

{

case EVENT_ACTIVE_CELL_CHANGE:

if (!ignoreNextEvent)

MessagePopup ( "title", "message" );

ignoreNextEvent = 1;

PostDeferredCall (FlagClearFunc, &ignoreNextEvent);

break;

}

return 0;

}

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
408097

Return		 Passing a scalar value as the mask parameter of PlotPackedDigitalLines causes a general protection fault.

Workaround: Ensure the mask value you provide has a data type that matches what you have specified for the dataType parameter.

Reported Version: 7.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
424944

Return		 Creating a .NET controller for a large assembly, such as Microsoft.mshtml, appears to cause a hang but eventually completes successfully.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
429320

Return		 InetFTPGetDirList returns 0 on certain FTP servers despite the presence of files.

Workaround: See InetFTPGetDirList Function in LabWindows/CVI Returns an Empty List for a workaround.

Reported Version: 2009 SP1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
442080

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI Network Streams Library uses a version of Boost (v1.50) with a known security vulnerability (CVE-2013-0252).

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
460289

Return		 Calling GetExternalModuleAddr twice incorrectly returns a symbol address if the corresponding module DLL is missing.
GetExternalModuleAddr should always return a NULL address if the DLL initialization failed.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
382850

Return		 The NIReport_Print function hangs on Windows 8 when you select Microsoft XPS Document Writer as the printer.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
448999

Return		 The CNSWriteMultipleData function duplicates the last element of dataArray if dataArray contains CNSData created for a struct with several fields.
For example, if you write a CNSData array of 10 elements, when you read those elements, you will be reading the last element 10 times.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
464278

Return		 Running an executable linked with a static LIB created using the Generate DLL Import Source option fails with a crash.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
468617

Return		 The ClipboardPutTableVals function fails to copy picture cells, even when the cell range consists of only a single cell of type VAL_CELL_PICTURE.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
473170

Return		 The ANSI C Library type definition jmp_buf is of incorrect size for applications built in a 64-bit configuration.
Prior to LabWindows/CVI 2013 SP2, jmp_buf was defined to be 444 bytes. Starting in 2013 SP2, jmp_buf has a correct value of 452 bytes for 64-bit applications.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
475252

Return		 calloc returns a pointer to invalid memory instead of returning null for very large memory requests.
This behavior is contrary to the calloc specification, which suggests it should return one of the following:
  •  
  • A valid pointer to a block of memory that is zero-initialized
  •  
  • A null pointer when the block of memory could not be initialized
  •  


Workaround: Allocate less memory.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
Stand-Alone Applications and Distributions
186565

Return		 LabWindows/CVI distributions cannot install fonts on Windows Vista or Windows 7.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
309112

Return		 LabWindows/CVI 8.0 distributions cannot include the ActiveX container merge module if LabWindows/CVI 2009 or later is installed on the same system.
This issue occurs because the name of the merge module changed in LabWindows/CVI 2009, and LabWindows/CVI 8.0.x attempted to find merge modules by name.

Workaround: Create a copy of C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Merge Modules\ActiveX_Container.msm and rename the copy to C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Merge Modules\ActiveX Container.msm.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/28/2011
354481

Return		 User specified icons are not displayed in Windows Explorer for larger sizes in Windows Vista/7.
In certain situations, the icon displayed may be a cached icon rather than the icon you have specified.

Workaround: Follow the instructions in Cannot Update Custom Icon of an Executable in Windows 7 or Vista to remove the cached icon.

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
440951

Return		 When building a 64-bit installer, there is no installation directory option for LabVIEW (64-bit).
When specifying Installation Files & Directories in the Edit Installer dialog box, you can choose [LabVIEW], but there is no option for [LabVIEW (64-bit)].

Workaround: When creating the installer, select [NationalInstruments] as the root for the component, and create the LabVIEW directory hierarchy underneath that directory.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 12/12/2013
445803

Return		 Autoselection does not work when including NI-HSDIO in an installer
When you create an installer, LabWindows/CVI does not automatically select NI-HSDIO even when it is part of the project output.

Workaround: Manually select NI-HSDIO if needed.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
446069

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not automatically include the Execution Profiler when Profiling is enabled in the Build Options dialog box for the project.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
446779

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not automatically select TDMS Support for projects that call TDM Streaming Library functions when you build a distribution.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
446788

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not automatically select .NET Support for projects that call .NET Library functions when you build a distribution.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
463328

Return		 LabWindows/CVI does not install the 64-bit .NET merge modules.
The merge modules cvidotnet_x64.msm and cvidotnet_gac_x64.msm should be installed to C:\Program Files (x86)\Common Files\Merge Modules.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 08/22/2014
476881

Return		 Symbols are not exported from executables built using LabWindows/CVI.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 4.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
User Interface
126708

Return		 PlotArc lacks accuracy for drawing a small angle with a large radius.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
140926

Return		 Changing the axis range on a LabWindows/CVI graph plot with few points causes skewed plot lines.
Due to rounding errors, as points move further off screen, the plot lines become less accurate.

Workaround: Provide more points for your plot, or constrain the range of the graph in question.

Reported Version: 5.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
193088

Return		 If a LabWindows/CVI popup panel is not active, subsequent popup panels may appear behind the original popup panel.
This issue only occurs on Windows 7/Vista.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
193403

Return		 The panel attribute ATTR_MOVABLE does not work with Aero enabled on Windows 7/Vista.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
194450

Return		 LabWindows/CVI windows do not support Aero Shake.
Shaking the title bar of the LabWindows/CVI environment or LabWindows/CVI panels or pressing <Windows-Home> when a LabWindows/CVI window is active does not minimize other open windows. When Aero is enabled in Windows 7, the other windows should be minimized by the Aero Shake feature.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
209745

Return		 Very large maximum stack sizes cause the "My Documents" button of LabWindows/CVI file select popup panels to fail.
After you click the My Documents button, only a white background displays. Your drives and network locations will not display.

Workaround: Reduce the maximum stack size.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/05/2010
303637

Return		 Scrolling strip charts can have inaccurate values for min and max due to rounding errors.
For example, if your strip chart displays 100 points and you plot 100 points at a time, the end values may end with a value other than 99.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/27/2011
293672

Return		 Some user interface controls do not draw Windows styles on mouse-over.
For example, the following controls and control parts should display as a highlighted blue on Windows Vista and later, but do not:
  •  
  • The inc/dec arrows for all numeric controls.
  •  
  • The square push button and the square text button.
  •  
  • The list control scroll bar arrows and thumb.
  •  


Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/01/2011
292070

Return		 Passing TRUE to the RestrictDirectory parameter of FileSelectPopup does not completely restrict the directory to the initial directory.
The user can select files from other directories by entering the path directly into the File Name control and by selecting a file from the previously selected files drop-down list.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/02/2011
37666
3TJ0IB7K

Return		 Panels displayed with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM set to VAL_MAXIMIZE will not restore after showing the desktop.
You can show the desktop by pressing <Windows Key-D> or by selecting the Show Desktop button on the task bar.

Workaround: Call SetPanelAttribute with ATTR_WINDOW_ZOOM after calling DisplayPanel.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/02/2011
314106

Return		 The x-axis of the digital graph displays improper divisions.
Large digital graphs with engineering or scientific display format set for the x-axis may display divisions and division labels that are inconsistent with other display formats.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 01/11/2012
316397

Return		 Saving a file with the FileSelectPopup function displays a "file already exists" error when another file with the same basename and no extension exists in the selected directory.
The file is saved despite the error.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 02/15/2012
329405

Return		 Numeric control radix does not resize with control text size.
N/A

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 3.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 03/23/2012
335982

Return		 MultiFileSelectPopupEx cannot select multiple files if the first file in the list does not exist and the second file does.
The selection error occurs only if the first file in the selection list does not exist and an existing file appears later in the list.

Workaround: Ensure that the first file in the selection list exists.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/17/2012
351981

Return		 Dimming ActiveX control does not terminate mouse tracking.
This behavior can cause problems if you dim the ActiveX control while doing a click and drag operation on the control. In this scenario, the mouse interaction continues even after the control is dimmed.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/17/2012
337950

Return		 Graph zoom selection box leaves artifacts if a control is moved over the drawing region in between frames.
If a control is moved over the graph's drawing region while creating a zoom selection box, the control may interfere with the drawing of the selection box and leave traces of where the selection box once was.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
347056

Return		 Dragging the ring tank control value to change its fluid height at run-time may cause black lines to appear where the previous fluid height was.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
349832

Return		 The mouse wheel scrolls the wrong control while ring control menu is displayed.
This behavior occurs if the focus is still on a different control when the ring drop-down menu is opened.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.1    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
350412

Return		 In some cases, the EVENT_LOST_FOCUS and EVENT_COMMIT events are not displayed in Operate mode when changing focus away from controls.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
350752

Return		 A tree item tooltip continues to display when the cursor is over a tree item and another active window is in front of part of the tree item.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.5    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
350944

Return		 The numeric control cannot have a transparent background.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 6.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 07/22/2012
413695

Return		 Radial controls do not resize all elements proportionally.
Some controls will not scale all elements proportionally when the Scale Contents On Resize panel option is enabled and they are resized. Radial controls such as the gauge, meter, and knob must maintain a consistent aspect ratio for the radial portion of the control. However, this is not necessary for some elements of the control such as the label. These elements will not be scaled the same. This can cause elements to become misaligned or overlap.

Workaround: Use the splitter control to resize controls rather than the Scale Contents On Resize option. Refer to the docking.cws example for details on how to accomplish this with splitter controls.

Reported Version: 5.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/05/2013
441120

Return		 The LabWindows/CVI application log shows a fatal Bad image in IValidateImage error when running some UIR files migrated from previous versions of LabWindows/CVI.

Workaround: Convert your UIR file to a TUI file by using the Options»Save in Text Format and Options»Load from Text Format options of the User Interface Editor. More information on the TUI format can be found in TUI Files in LabWindows/CVI.

Reported Version: 2013    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 12/13/2013
369944

Return		 The canvas control creates some undesired artifacts when rotated or moved around.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
382278

Return		 The save button cannot be used in the Attribute Browser toolbar.

Workaround: To save changes made in the Attribute Browser, use File»Save or <Ctrl-S>.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
404129

Return		 After rotating the markers of a gauge control, the needle becomes misaligned with the center of the gauge.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
421591

Return		 Active tooltips do not update when the tooltip text changes programmatically.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
421593

Return		 Tooltips are not sized correctly when the tooltip text contains horizontal tab characters.

Workaround: Use white space characters instead of horizontal tab characters for tooltip text.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
423072

Return		 The two panel attributes, ATTR_HEIGHT and ATTR_WIDTH, cannot be sized beyond a certain value, which depends on monitor resolution.

Workaround: Use a child panel, which does not have the same height and width limitations.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
426915

Return		 Oval and arc plots appear partially transparent, depending on their fill color.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
427065

Return		 The maximum window size is limited by screen resolution.
This maximum value is imposed during the LabWindows/CVI WM_GETMINMAXINFO message handler.

Workaround: Intercept the WM_GETMINMAXINFO message and change the maximum values as demonstrated in the following code snippet:

//Custom window procedure

static LRESULT CALLBACK MsgrWndProc (HWND hwnd, UINT message, WPARAM wParam, LPARAM lParam )

{

switch(message)

{

case WM_GETMINMAXINFO:

{

if(largeSize)

{

//Modify lParam such that it uses the correct sizes

MINMAXINFO FAR *lpmmi = (MINMAXINFO FAR*)lParam;

lpmmi->ptMaxTrackSize.y = customHeight;

lpmmi->ptMaxTrackSize.x = customWidth;



largeSize = 0;



//Return 0 to swallow the event

return 0;

}

}

}



//Call the default window procedure and pass it the parameters passed to it

return CallWindowProc((WNDPROC)DefaultWndProc, hwnd, message, wParam, lParam);

}

Reported Version: 7.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
431566

Return		 In the User Interface Editor, if you rotate a text message that has the Size to text option disabled, the resulting text message is drawn incorrectly, selected incorrectly, and inoperable.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
432165

Return		 Under specific graph setting conditions, the fat line plot style renders incorrectly.
Instead of a solid line, the line appears half solid, half broken.

Workaround: Disable anti-aliasing or y-axis labels, or add a plot legend. Resizing the graph sometimes resolves the rendering issue.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
437605

Return		 Graphs containing multiple plots with different plot styles show incorrect plot styles in the graph legend.

Workaround: Obtain the plot style programmatically.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
439046

Return		 Toolbar click events do not cause numeric controls to leave edit mode.
If you are editing a control using the keyboard and subsequently click a toolbar menu item, the control does not commit the edit before the toolbar menu item click event is processed. If the control loses focus, the edit is committed.

Workaround: Commit control edits by calling SetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel (), GetActiveCtrl (GetActivePanel ())); before reading the control value.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
441033

Return		 A graph with log scale shows only two decades for a range of [1E-200, 1].
For the range of [1E-200, 1], only two divisions are created at 1E-200 and 1E-63.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: 2013 SP2    Added: 05/07/2014
460638

Return		 The picture command button can incorrectly show the resizing frame when the Size control to image Fit mode is selected.
The picture command button should not be allowed to change dimensions in this mode.

Workaround: Close and reopen the UIR file.

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 05/07/2014
391647

Return		 Changing focus from the graph control while you operate a cursor inside the control leaves the cursor at an intermediate position.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
402602

Return		 The graph control plot can change size when the graph control changes size, even when the Fixed Plot Area attribute (ATTR_FIXED_PLOT_AREA) is enabled.

Workaround: Track the plot area and restore it after a graph control resize operation causes the plot area to change.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
415654

Return		 When scrolling a tree control and the currently selected item line moves to the top or bottom of the control, it seems as though multiple items are selected.

Workaround: Change focus from the tree control. When the tree control loses focus, it redraws the item selection correctly.

Reported Version: 2010    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
424549

Return		 The default values for the ATTR_HIDE_HILITE and ATTR_HILITE_ONLY_WHEN_PANEL_ACTIVE attributes do not persist for table controls when set in the UIR file.

Workaround: Set the values programmatically using SetCtrlAttribute.

Reported Version: 2009    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
461922

Return		 Enabling Show Grid and Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis causes incorrect x-axis tick marks to appear.
Enabling these settings for the left y-axis does not result in incorrect tick marks.

Workaround: Uncheck Auto Divisions in the Edit Axis Settings dialog box for the right y-axis and change the Divisions setting to a specific number.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
470189

Return		 Resizing a knob control by operating a splitter control causes the digital display of the knob control to be positioned at the wrong coordinates.

Workaround: N/A

Reported Version: 8.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
484206

Return		 The image quality of some images loaded in a picture command button degrades after saving and loading the user interface file multiple times.
Reduction of quality is noticeable after 10 saves.

Workaround: Reload the original image from disk. You can do this programmatically by setting the ATTR_IMAGE_FILE attribute with SetCtrlAttribute.

Reported Version: 9.0    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014
485043

Return		 While DisplayPanel executes on a specific panel in the main thread, if one or multiple secondary controls perform operations on the controls from that panel (e.g., SetCtrlVal), those controls may disappear.
The controls show up on the panel after hovering the mouse over them.

Workaround: In a multithreaded application, you must use a thread synchronization mechanism to prevent secondary threads from changing the value of controls while the main thread calls DisplayPanel. One such thread synchronization mechanism is the critical section.

Reported Version: 2012    Resolved Version: N/A    Added: 08/22/2014

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).