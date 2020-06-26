FlexLogger 2020 R3 Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of FlexLogger 2020 R2 and FlexLogger 2020 R3, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of FlexLogger 2020 R3.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|1035075
|
Decimal Value Can Cause Errors in Plugins on Systems with Certain Regional and Language Settings
On systems with regional/language settings that use "," as the decimal, entering values with "," for plugin channels with result in an error.
Workaround:
Use a language/regional setting that uses "." as the decimal.
|
Reported Version:
FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2 | FlexLogger 2020 R2
Resolved Version:
FlexLogger 2020 R3
Added:
N/A
|1043153
|
Scan for TEDS on unconnected channel can pull stale TEDS data from NI MAX
Scan for TEDS on unconnected channels can reference stale TEDS data from NI MAX.
Workaround:
Remove TEDS info from NI MAX. Then, re-scan in FlexLogger.
|
Reported Version:
FlexLogger 2020 R2
Resolved Version:
FlexLogger 2020 R3
Added:
N/A
|1065421
|
Disabled Plugin Channel Can Lead to Misorder of Channels
Disabling plugin channels can lead to plugin channels being out of order. Logging and calculated channels could refer to the incorrect channels.
Workaround:
Avoid disabling plugin channels before starting a test.
|
Reported Version:
FlexLogger Plugin Development Kit 1.2 | FlexLogger 2020 R2
Resolved Version:
FlexLogger 2020 R3
Added:
N/A
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
