NI CompactRIO 19.6 and Drivers Bug Fixes

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of NI CompactRIO 19.5 and Drivers and NI CompactRIO 19.6 and Drivers, including additional patches and service packs. If you have a issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of NI CompactRIO 19.6 and Drivers.
Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.
These patches currently do not have any special instructions.
Firmware Update when Bitfile Downloaded to Memory Can Cause Unrecoverable Error or Failed Software Installation
An unrecoverable error due to Safe Mode corruption can occur when updating firmware on certain RIO targets if a large bitfile is currently in flash memory. In some cases, the firmware update is successful and there is no unrecoverable error, but software installation on the target will fail. This issue only occurs in RIO targets with a Xilinx Zynq FPGA chip that have a large bitfile downloaded to flash memory.
Note: This is not the only cause of an unrecoverable error on RIO targets with Xilinx Zynq FPGA chips.
If the firmware update is successful but the RIO is unable to install software, recover in one of the following ways:
To prevent this issue in the future:
NI 9202 FPGA IO Nodes Acquiring Faster Than Maximum Data Rate
Adding an NI 9202 to a CompactRIO project without configuring the module properties or programmatically setting the data rate will cause the NI 9202 FPGA I/O Nodes to acquire data at a rate faster than the maximum data rate. This can lead to invalid data or the error 65539, but it is not the only cause of error 65539.
Workaround: For more information on the below workarounds, see the Additional Information section in KnowledgeBase article "Error 65539 Using FPGA I/O Nodes with NI 9202."
Export to CSV in the LabVIEW CLIP Generator Ignores sbRIO Bank Voltages
Using the Export to CSV option in the LabVIEW CLIP Generator exports the CLIP parameters for I/O pin bank voltages incorrectly. This results in an incorrect CSV file and only the default pin configuration being set when using the file for import.
Workaround:
