DAQmx for Desktop Linux Tools

Description:

nidaqmxconfig is a tool designed to handle many of the configuration and utility tools that worked within the NI MAX application.

Install Instructions:

Automatically installed as part of the ni-daqmx rpm.

How to use:

Running the tool the first time as nidaqmxconfig provides the help information for the tool as well as the DAQmx version this tool is currently being called from. The following options are provided when calling help: