Build Real-Time Linux Embedded Systems

NI Linux Technology
NI offers hardware and software products for use with a variety of Linux distributions and versions. The products span both desktop and embedded use cases and address the needs of those using Linux across academia and industry.
NI created the NI Linux Real-Time OS, a new Linux distribution with industrial-grade, real-time capabilities. Intended for embedded systems, it offers real-time performance with the approachability and usability of a desktop OS. The NI Linux Real-Time OS is fully supported by the LabVIEW Real-Time Module.
NI Linux Real-Time targets help you apply code from the Linux ecosystem; reuse in-house code; and develop, deploy, and debug C/C++ code using Eclipse or your IDE of choice.
S.E.A GmbH uses a Linux-based real-time OS to deliver a competitive condition monitoring solution to the market in a much shorter time and at a lower cost.
Airbus added intelligence to the tools and shop floor systems to help simplify the production process and improve production efficiency.
See how a CompactRIO controller and Proclucid DataFabric software built with LabVIEW allows utilities and power providers to quickly and cost-effectively deploy modular MicroGrid solutions.
For those more familiar with Linux and looking to take advantage of the benefits of Linux alongside a LabVIEW Real-Time application, the NI Linux Real-Time Community offers practical how-to documentation and a forum for questions specifically about this OS.
