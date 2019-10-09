Meet Evolving Test Needs

What is Vehicle Radar Test System (VRTS)?
The Vehicle Radar Test System (VRTS) provides automated radar measurement and obstacle simulation capabilities for 76 GHz to 81 GHz automotive radar systems. Engineers can use VRTS to confidently develop validation and production test that’s repeatable and reliable.
The VRTS helps you to test advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) by simulating objects in a repeatable and accurate way. It provides the performance to meet the increasingly complex validation test needs of automotive radar and flexibility to optimize and meet the needs of production with reliable results.
NI Alliance Partners for VRTS configure highly customized software applications and radar environmental chambers to suit the goals and requirements of the specific test application.
Learn how to develop a hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) system that can truly validate the individual components and sensor fusions aspect of an ADAS system that includes both cameras and radar.
VRTS can generate complex scenarios to emulate real-world driving conditions in the lab and validate driver safety software with hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) testing.
Every VRTS purchase includes the following services:
NI offers additional hardware services as part of expanded service programs that can improve uptime NI offers additional hardware services as part of its expanded service programs, which can help improve uptime and lower maintenance costs.
1You can continue to receive technical support for your software by purchasing a Standard Service Program.