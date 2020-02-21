New Features Supported on NI PXIe-54x3 Waveform Generators

The PXIe-54x3 devices is the newest line of arbitrary waveform generators from National Instruments. These devices offer -92 dB of spurious-free dynamic range and 435 fs integrated system jitter while providing precise waveform adjustment when used with a dedicated standard waveform generation engine. There are some key differences between the PXIe-54x3 devices and previous waveform generators that you should take into account when considering whether to upgrade.
For more information on features supported on NI waveform generators, please refer to the following:
A new feature of the PXIe-54x3 devices is the ability to open multiple sessions with the same device. This allows you to utilize each channel as an independent device. Due to this new approach, sessions will behave differently on PXIe-54x3 devices in the following ways:
There are some differences with timing and clocks to consider when migrating to PXIe-54x3 devices from previous arbitrary waveform generators.
|
Device
|
Sample Rate
(Digital Filter Enabled)
|
Sample Rate
(Digital Filter Disabled)
|
PXIe-5413
|
5.6 µS/s to 200 MS/s
|
3.125 MS/s to 200 MS/s*
|
PXIe-5423
|
5.6 µS/s to 200 MS/s
|
3.125 MS/s to 200 MS/s*
|
PXIe-5433
|
5.6 µS/s to 400 MS/s
|
10 S/s to 250 MS/s
*It is possible to output lower frequency signals with the PXIe-5413/5423 by increasing the number of points in the desired waveform which will help produce a smoother signal with faster slew rate.
The PXIe-54x3 devices support a maximum of 1024 steps in frequency list mode. This is significantly less than some previous arbitrary waveform generators due to limitations in the amount of on-device memory used to store frequency lists.
You can now change the digital gain on the fly on PXIe-54x3 devices. This means you can digitally scale a waveform while generating. The only exception is that you cannot change digital gain on the fly if the flatness correction property is enabled, as flatness correction requires digital correction coefficients to be pre-computed.
Script Mode is supported on the PXIe-5423 and PXIe-5433, but not the PXIe-5413. On the devices that do support script mode, break statements like if/else statements are not supported.
|
Device
|
Script Mode
|
Break Statements
|
PXIe-5413
|
No
|
No
|
PXIe-5423
|
Yes
|
No
|
PXIe-5433
|
Yes
|
No
The PXIe-54x3 devices have standardized on using rising edge triggers. Because these devices only use rising edge triggers, properties like “Active Level” and “Marker Initial State” are no longer relevant and therefore not supported on these devices. In addition, the PXIe-54x3 devices have standardized marker and event pulse width to be fixed at 200 ns.