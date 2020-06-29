Vision Development Module 2020 Bug Fixes

Overview

The following items are notable issues fixed between the release of Vision Development Module 2019 SP1 and Vision Development Module 2020, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of Vision Development Module 2020.

198020

Using an undefined image constant as an input causes a LabVIEW DAbort crash

LabVIEW crashes with DAbort 0xF50EFD7B in MemoryManager.cpp when using an image constant with an undefined name in Vision Development Module VIs.

Vision Development Module 2016

Vision Development Module 2020

Jun 26, 2020
894846

IMAQ Match Pattern crashes when using Low Discrepancy algorithm in LabVIEW 64-bit.

IMAQ Match Pattern 4 may crash when specifying the Low Discrepancy search algorithm and running in LabVIEW 64-bit.

Vision Development Module 2016 | Vision Development Module 2017 SP1 | Vision Development Module 2018 SP1 | Vision Development Module 2019 SP1

Vision Development Module 2020

Jun 26, 2020
198100

IMAQ Fit Contour B-Spline crashes on a specific image with more than 62 control points

IMAQ Fit contour B-Spline crashes when used with a specific image, more than 62 control points and Degree = 2.

Vision Development Module 2017

Vision Development Module 2020

Jun 26, 2020
198275

IMAQ Get LCD ROI crashes LabVIEW when using a large region of interest.

Vision Development Module 2017

Vision Development Module 2020

Jun 26, 2020
227218

Fix to IMAQ ImageToEDVR 1D in version 17.5 is causing backward compatibility issues

In Vision Development Module 17.5, we fixed a bug in IMAQ ImageToEDVR
vi.lib\vision\EDVR.llb.

Vision Development Module 2017 SP1

Vision Development Module 2020

Jun 26, 2020
198102

LabVIEW 2018 64-bit crashes while changing the ROI color of an image display control.

When you try to change the ROI color of an image display by right-clicking the control, LabVIEW 2018 64-bit crashes.

Vision Development Module 2018 SP1

Vision Development Module 2020

Jun 26, 2020
207934

LabVIEW NXG crashes when using empty image references.

Vision Development Module 2019

Vision Development Module 2020

Jun 26, 2020
532659

IMAQ Read Barcode 2 might take a long time to execute

Read Barcode 2 might take a long time to execute on some specific images.

Vision Development Module 2019

Vision Development Module 2020

Jun 26, 2020
936874

IMAQ ROIToMask2 crashes when using a Polygon ROI with very large coordinates.

IMAQ ROIToMask2 might crash when using a Polygon ROI with very large coordinates.

Vision Development Module 2019

Vision Development Module 2020

Jun 26, 2020
937203

IMAQ Read Barcode 2 returns Error -1074396154

Read Barcode 2 returns occasionally:
"Error -1074396154 occurred at IMAQ ReadBarcode.  Possible reason(s): The image is not large enough for the operation."

Vision Development Module 2019 SP1

Vision Development Module 2020

Jun 26, 2020

Additional Patch Information

Installing some patches may require certain additional steps or considerations. Please refer to the following table for more information about patches for this release.

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).