Security
At National Instruments, we view the security of our products as an important part of our commitment to our customers. Use this page to stay informed and act upon security alerts and issues.
We distribute security information through our Security-Announce mailing list. You can subscribe via our communications preferences page and opt out at any time.
We may provide additional information through the NI Update Service, Security Updates page, customer-provided contact information, and the US National Vulnerability Database.
The NI Update Service is the primary mechanism for distributing security updates for installed software. Security and other critical updates are also listed and available for download on the Security Updates page.
We encourage you to report security vulnerabilities to us privately so that we can follow a coordinated disclosure process, allowing us time to thoroughly investigate security issues and publicly disclose them when appropriate.
To report security issues in our products or on ni.com, email security@ni.com with sufficient details about how to reproduce the issue. You may use the NI PGP key to encrypt any sensitive communications you send to us. When you notify us of a potential security issue, our remediation process includes acknowledging receipt and coordinating any necessary response activities with you.
For all other support issues, use one of our technical support contact methods.
