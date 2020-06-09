NI-XNET 20.0 Bug Fixes

962213

Firmware Timeout in Frame Input Single-point When Receiving Frame with Payload Length Different From Database When using a PXI(e)-851x device in a CAN FD Frame Input Single-point session, if a frame is received with a payload length that is different from what is designated in the database (i.e., database says 12 byte payload, but the frame is sent with only 8 bytes), the firmware hangs. Any attempt to use the device results in error 0xBFF630BA. The NI-XNET driver timed out during low-level communication with the device. Workaround: To recover the device, restart the PXI(e) chassis. Non-PXI devices are not affected. Frame Input Queued and Frame Input Stream sessions also are not affected.