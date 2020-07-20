Network Device Configurator Options for cRIO-9805, FieldDAQ, and TSN-enabled cDAQ Devices

NI Product R&D designed an application with additional functionality to align with network environments managed by enterprise customers. IT teams can use the application with FieldDAQ, cDAQ-9189, cDAQ-9185, and cRIO-9805 without installing the NI software suite.
FieldDAQ, cDAQ-9185, cDAQ-9189, or cRIO-9805 firmware version 20.0 or later
The software attached to this document (see Downloads below) is a program that allows you to some simple configuration on a FieldDAQ, cDAQ-9185, cDAQ-9189, or cRIO-9805 device:
This application uses MDNS to discover FieldDAQ, cDAQ-9185, cDAQ-9189, or cRIO-9805 devices on your subnet. The cDAQ, FieldDAQ, and cRIO XMC devices implement a minimal NETCONF server for advanced network configuration. The application opens a NETCONF connection that modifies the datastore on the device to add or remove RSTP capability, update administrator password, and query device information. This application is the supported solution for performing this operation, but any NETCONF client or API can alter the setting.
The Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol (RSTP), also known as 802.1Q, is a protocol that uses bridge protocol data units to detect bridge loops in a network. Because FieldDAQ, cDAQ-9189, cDAQ-9185, and cRIO-9805 devices have an integrated switch, they may use RSTP to detect redundant connections to a network. A redundant connection allows devices to manage their Ethernet traffic more efficiently. Redundant connections may appear in a ring topology or a star topology. Starting with firmware version 19.5, RSTP can be enabled or disabled on these targets using the application attached to this document.
Packets transmitted by RSTP are known as Bridge Protocol Data Units (BPDU). Some network features, such as BPDU guard, block these packets and sever the network connection to the device sending them. If a FieldDAQ, cDAQ-9189, cDAQ-9185, or cRIO-9805 device has RSTP enabled and a network does not allow BPDU packets, the device may appear to have no network connectivity despite being plugged in with a known working cable.
The Network Device Configurator is a command line utility called network_dev_config.exe. The utility has several different arguments to perform different operations on the networked devices. To use the utility:
The following are the command line argument combinations that can currently be run with your networked device:
network_dev_config.exe --help
network_dev_config.exe –discover –timeout [timeout]
network_dev_config.exe --username=[username] --password=[password] [hostname] –rstp query
For cRIO-9805, the default password is printed on a label on the device.
network_dev_config.exe --username=[username] --password=[password] [hostname] --rstp enable
For cRIO-9805, the default password is printed on a label on the device.
network_dev_config.exe --username=[username] --password=[password] [hostname] --rstp disable
For cRIO-9805, the default password is printed on a label on the device.
network_dev_config.exe --username=[username] --password=[password] [hostname] –update_password [new_password]
network_dev_config.exe --username=[username] --password=[password] [hostname] –query_device_info
For cRIO-9805, the default password is printed on a label on the device.
network_dev_config.exe --username=[username] --password=[password] [hostname] –reset
For cRIO-9805, the default password is printed on a label on the device.
If using a NETCONF client or API is desired, examples of enabling and disabling via NETCONF edit-config operations are given below:
Enable RSTP on startup:
<edit-config xmlns="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:netconf:base:1.0">
<target>
<startup/>
</target>
<config xmlns:nc="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:netconf:base:1.0">
<stp xmlns="http://openconfig.net/yang/spanning-tree"
xmlns:oc-stp-types="http://openconfig.net/yang/spanning-tree/types">
<global>
<config>
<enabled-protocol nc:operation="merge">oc-stp-types:RSTP</enabled-protocol>
</config>
</global>
</stp>
</config>
</edit-config>
Disable RSTP on startup:
<edit-config xmlns="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:netconf:base:1.0">
<target>
<startup/>
</target>
<config xmlns:nc="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:netconf:base:1.0">
<stp xmlns="http://openconfig.net/yang/spanning-tree"
xmlns:oc-stp-types="http://openconfig.net/yang/spanning-tree/types">
<global>
<config>
<enabled-protocol nc:operation="merge">oc-stp-types:RSTP</enabled-protocol>
</config>
</global>
</stp>
</config>
</edit-config>
Changing password:
<edit-config xmlns="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:netconf:base:1.0">
<target>
<running/>
</target>
<config xmlns="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:netconf:base:1.0"
xmlns:nc="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:netconf:base:1.0">
<system xmlns="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:yang:ietf-system">
<authentication>
<user>
<name>admin</name>
<password nc:operation="merge">$0$[new_password]</password>
</user>
</authentication>
</system>
</config>
Reset device:
<sys:system-restart xmlns:sys="urn:ietf:params:xml:ns:yang:ietf-system"/>