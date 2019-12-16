Home Shop NI Linux Technology

NI offers hardware and software products for use with a variety of Linux distributions and versions. The products span both desktop and embedded use cases and address the needs of those using Linux across academia and industry.

Build Real-Time Linux Embedded Systems

NI created the NI Linux Real-Time OS, a new Linux distribution with industrial-grade, real-time capabilities. Intended for embedded systems, it offers real-time performance with the approachability and usability of a desktop OS. The NI Linux Real-Time OS is fully supported by the LabVIEW Real-Time Module.

Explore Software Options for C/C++ Embedded System Design

NI Linux Real-Time targets help you apply code from the Linux ecosystem; reuse in-house code; and develop, deploy, and debug C/C++ code using Eclipse or your IDE of choice.

Featured Content

S.E.A GmbH uses a Linux-based real-time OS to deliver a competitive condition monitoring solution to the market in a much shorter time and at a lower cost.

Airbus added intelligence to the tools and shop floor systems to help simplify the production process and improve production efficiency.

See how a CompactRIO controller and Proclucid DataFabric software built with LabVIEW allows utilities and power providers to quickly and cost-effectively deploy modular MicroGrid solutions.

NI Linux Real-Time Community

For those more familiar with Linux and looking to take advantage of the benefits of Linux alongside a LabVIEW Real-Time application, the NI Linux Real-Time Community offers practical how-to documentation and a forum for questions specifically about this OS.

