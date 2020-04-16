This document lists all supported hardware for NI-Embedded CAN for RIO.
The NI-Embedded CAN for RIO software supports the following National Instruments hardware products:
NI sbRIO-9623
NI sbRIO-9626
NI sbRIO-9633
NI sbRIO-9636
NI sbRIO-9651 System on Module Development Kit
NI sbRIO-9607
NI sbRIO-9627
NI sbRIO-9637
The NI-Embedded CAN for RIO software supports a partial list of the Single-Board RIO hardware. Refer to Single-Board RIO - National Instruments for a full list of the Single-Board RIO hardware.