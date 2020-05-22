Home Support Documentation Compatibility

C Series Module and CompactRIO Controller Compatibility with LabVIEW NXG

Created May 22, 2020

Overview

This page documents the compatibility of C Series modules for CompactRIO Controller and LabVIEW NXG. For information about the compatibility of this hardware with LabVIEW refer to C Series Module and CompactDAQ or CompactRIO Controller Compatibility with LabVIEW.  It does not include compatibility for CompactRIO Single Board Controllers.

 

For guidance on selecting cables or accessories for C Series modules, refer to the following documents:

For a list of what minimum software and driver versions are needed for the modules listed, please refer to Software Support for CompactRIO, CompactDAQ, Single-Board RIO, R Series, FlexRIO, and EtherCAT.

CompactRIO Controller Compatibility with C Series Modules

Note: Currently, LabVIEW NXG does not support Real-Time Scan mode for CompactRIO Controllers.

Modules Controller Type
CompactRIO
Programming Mode
Module Name Description FPGA Real-Time
Analog Input Module
NI-9233 1-Channel, 24-Bit Accelerometer    
AS-i Interface Module
BW 3023 1-Channel    
CAN Interface Module
NI-9852 2-Port, Low-Speed/Fault Tolerant C Series     
NI-9853 2-Port, High-Speed    
NI-9861 1-Port, Low-Speed/Fault Tolerant  
NI-9862 1-Port, High-Speed, Flexible Data Rate, XNET  
CANopen Interface Module
NI-9881 1-Port     
Counter Input Module
NI-9361 32-Bit, 8-Channel  
Current Input Module
NI-9203 200 kS/s, ±20 mA, 8-Channel  1
NI-9208 500 S/s, ±20 mA, 16-Channel  
NI-9227 50 kS/s/ch, 5 Arms, 24-Bit, 4-Channel   
NI-9246 50 kS/s/ch, 20 Arms, 30 Apk, 24-Bit, 3-Channel  
NI-9247 50 kS/s/ch, 50 Arms, 147 Apk, 24-Bit, 3-Channel  
NI-9253 50 kS/s/ch, ±20 mA, 24-Bit, 8-Channel  
Current Output Module
NI-9265 4-Channel, 20 mA/16-Bit 1
NI-9266 8-Channel, 20mA/16-Bit 1
DeviceNet Interface Module
NI-9882 1-Port    
Digital Module
NI-9375 30 V, 32-Channel (Sinking Input, Sourcing Output), 7 µs (Input)/500 µs (Output)  
NI-9401 5 V/TTL, 8 Bidirectional Channels, 100 ns 1
NI-9402 LVTTL, 4 Bidirectional Channels, 55 ns  
NI-9403 5 V/TTL, 32 Bidirectional Channels, 7 µs  
NI-9411 ±5 V to 24 V, 6 Differential/Single-Ended Channels, 500 ns  
NI-9421 24 V, 8-Channel (Sinking Input), 100 µs  
NI-9422 24 V to 60 V, 8 Channel (Sinking/Sourcing Input), 250 µs  
NI-9423 24 V, 8 Channel (Sinking Input), 1 µs  
NI-9425 24 V, 32-Channel (Sinking Input), 7 µs  
NI-9426 24 V, 32 Channel (Sourcing Input), 7 µs  
NI-9435 ±5 VDC to ±250 VDC/10 VAC to 250 VAC, 4-Channel (Sinking/Sourcing Input), 3 ms  
NI-9436 20 VDC to 240 VDC/120 VAC to 240 VAC, 8 Channel (Sinking/Sourcing Input), 20 ms  
NI-9437 24 VDC to 250 VDC, 8-Channel (Sinking Input), 1 µs  
NI-9470 5 VDC to 30 VDC, 8-Channel (Sourcing Output), 2 kHz    
NI-9472 24 V, 8-Channel (Sourcing Output), 100 µs  
NI-9474 30 V, 8-Channel (Sourcing Output), 1 µs  
NI-9475 60 V, 8-Channel (Sourcing Output), 1 µs  
NI-9476 36 V, 32-Channel (Sourcing Output), 500 µs  
NI-9477 60 V, 32-Channel (Sinking Output), 8 µs  
NI-9478 50 V, 16-Channel (Sinking Output), 50 µs  
Digitizer Module
NI-9775 ±10 V, Up to 20 MS/s/ch, 14-Bit, 4-Channel  
EtherCAT Interface Module
cRIO ECAT S 2-Port, EtherCAT Slave    
Functional Safety Module
NI-9350 8-Channel    
NI-9351 4-Channel     
HART Interface Module
AM-9898 4-Channel, Master    
LIN Interface Module
NI-9866 1-Port   
Memory Module
NI-9802 4 GB, Storage    
Module Development Kit
NI-9951 Version 2.0, CompactRIO MDK    
Motor Drive Interface Module
NI-9512 Stepper, 1-Axis, Single Encoder    
NI-9514 Servo, 1-Axis, Single Encoder     
NI-9516 Servo, 1-Axis, Dual Encoder    
Motor Drive Module
NI-9502 Brushless Servo    
NI-9503 PWM Stepper    
NI-9505 Full H-Bridge Brushed    
Multifunction I/O Module
NI-9381 8 AI, 8 AO, 4 DIO, 0 V to 5 V    
PROFIBUS Interface Module
cRIO-PB-MS 1-Port, Master/Slave     
cRIO-PB-S 1-Port, Slave    
PROFINET Interface Module
cRIO-PN-S 2-Port, Slave    
Relay Output Module
NI-9481 4-Channel, SPST Relay, 60 VDC(1 A)/ 250 Vrms (2 A)  
NI-9482 4-Channel, SPST Relay, 60 VDC (1 A)/250 VAC (1.5 A)   
NI-9485 8-Channel, SSR Relay, 60 VDC/30 Vrms, 750 mA   
RF Receiver Module
NI-9770 30 kHz to 100 MHz    
Serial Interface Module
NI-9870 4-Port, RS232    
NI-9871 4-Port, RS485/RS422    
Sound and Vibration Input Module
NI-9230 3-Channel, 12.8 kS/s/channel, ±30 V  
NI-9231 8-Channel, 51.2 kS/s/channel, -5 V to 5 V  
NI-9232 3-Channel, 102.4 kS/s/channel, ±30 V  
NI-9234 4-Channel, 51.2 kS/s/channel, ±5 V  
NI-9250 2-Channel, 102.4 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, ±5 V  
Strain/Bridge Input Module
NI-9235 10 kS/s/channel, 120 Ω Quarter-Bridge Strain Gage, 8-Channel   
NI-9236 10 kS/s/channel, 350 Ω Quarter-Bridge Strain Gage, 8-Channel  
NI-9237 50 kS/s/channel, Bridge Analog Input, 4-Channel  
NI-9237 (D-SUB) 50 kS/s/channel, Bridge Analog Input, 4-Channel    
Synchronization Module
NI-9467 GPS Timestamping    
NI-9469 Chassis Synchronization  
Temperature Input Module
NI-9210 4-Channel, 14 S/s Aggregate, ±80 mV  
NI-9211 4-Channel, 14 S/s Aggregate, ±80 mV  
NI-9212 8-Channel, 95 S/s/ch Simultaneous, ±78 mV  
NI-9213 16-Channel, 75 S/s Aggregate, ±78 mV  
NI-9214 16-Channel, 68 S/s Aggregate, ±78 mV, Isothermal   
NI-9216 8-Channel, 400 S/s Aggregate, 0 Ω to 400 Ω, PT100 RTD  
NI-9217 4-Channel, 400 S/s Aggregate, 0 Ω to 400 Ω, PT100 RTD  
NI-9226 8-Channel, 400 S/s Aggregate, 0 Ω to 4000 Ω, PT1000 RTD  
Universal Analog Input Module
NI-9218 51.2 kS/s/ch, 2-Channel  
NI-9219 100 S/s/channel, 4-Channel  
User Interface Module
NI-9344 4-Channel  
Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Module
NI-9860 2-Port, XNET/CAN/LIN  
Voltage and Current Input Module
NI-9207 500 S/s, 16-Channel   
Voltage Input Module
NI-9201 ±10 V, 500 kS/s, 12-Bit, 8-Channel 1
NI-9202 ±10 V, 10 kS/s, 24-Bit, 16-Channel  
NI-9205 ±10 V, 250 kS/s, 16-Bit, 32-Channel 1
NI-9206 ±10 V, 250 kS/s, 16-Bit, 32-Channel, 60 VDC Isolation 1
NI-9209 ±10 V, 500 S/s, 16-Channel  
NI-9215 ±10 V, 100 kS/s/ch, 16-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel  
NI-9220 ±10 V, 100 kS/s/ch, 16-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 16-Channel   
NI-9221 ±60 V, 800 kS/s, 12-Bit, 8-Channel  1
NI-9222 ±10 V, 500 kS/s/ch, 16-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel  
NI-9223 ±10 V, 1 MS/s, 16-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel  
NI-9224 ±10 V, 1 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 8-Channel  
NI-9225 300 Vrms, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 3-Channel  
NI-9228 ±60 V, 1 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 8-Channel  
NI-9229 ±60 V, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel  
NI-9238 ±500 mV, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel  
NI-9239 ±10 V, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel  
NI-9242 250 Vrms L-N, 400 Vrms L-L, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, 3-Channel   
NI-9244 400 Vrms L-N, 800 Vrms L-L, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, 3-Channel  
NI-9251 3 Vrms, 102.4 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, 2-Channel   
NI-9252 ±10 V, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, 8-Channel   
Voltage Output Module
NI 9269 100 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, ±10 V, Isolated, 4-Channel  1
NI-9260 51.2 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, 3 Vrms, 2-Channel   
NI-9262 1 MS/s/ch Simultaneous, ±10 V, 6-Channel     
NI-9263 100 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, ±10 V, 4-Channel  1
NI-9264 25 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, ±10 V, 16-Channel  1
Wireless Gateway Module
NI-9795 2.4 GHz Radio     

 

1 Not all FPGA properties are supported in NXG 5.0

