MATLAB®, Simulink®, and LabVIEW FPGA: Importing HDL Coder™ Exports into LabVIEW FPGA Designs

Before beginning the integration of a design, you need to make several choices on how to integrate the function in LabVIEW FPGA. NI recommends performing research on these options using the available documentation to best make an educated decision. This section summarizes some of these options as a starting point.

Interface Types



The LabVIEW FPGA Module supports several interface types. While these may not be required depending on the requirements of a specific design, they make the integration of external functions into LabVIEW FPGA more robust and portable. The following are a subset of possible options:

Valid In and Valid Out signals

AXI Protocol to LabVIEW FPGA



For the tutorials in this series, the Valid In and Valid Out option will be used. This option is the simplest to implement as it requires minimal design changes to existing functions and minimal additional signals. However, this option also assumes nothing stalls the execution of the design. Specifically:

The integrated function does not need to wait on downstream functions to be ready before outputting data. The integrated function is always ready to accept input data.



When integrating functions or working with a design that does not meet these requirements, NI recommends using the handshaking interface. For more information on other integration options, refer to the following resources:

Integration Methods



The LabVIEW FPGA Module provides two main methods to integrate external IP: Component-Level Intellectual Property (CLIP) and the Intellectual Property Integration (IP Integration) Node, each of which has different use cases, advantages, and disadvantages. Refer to the following guidelines for information about choosing between the two methods:



Use the IP Integration Node to integrate IP that is more functional and algorithmic in nature or works as a processing function where some input is provided, and the IP generates some output on every call.

to integrate IP that is more functional and algorithmic in nature or works as a processing function where some input is provided, and the IP generates some output on every call. Use the CLIP to integrate IP that acts as an independent, asynchronous component, such as IP that interacts with multiple parts of your application or an interface to some external digital component such as memory, SPI, or I2C.



The above is simply a high-level overview. More comparisons and best practices can be found in The NI LabVIEW High-Performance FPGA Developer's Guide and the LabVIEW FPGA Module Help. NI recommends referring to Integrating Third-Party IP (FPGA Module) for a complete comparison between the options and a list of supported file types.

In this tutorial series, the simple FIR Filters will be used to demonstrate the process. This type of design aligns more closely with the functional or algorithmic nature of the IP Integration Node and will follow that workflow. In fact, most HDL Coder exports fit this functional paradigm and should be imported using the IP Integration Node.