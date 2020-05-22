C Series Module and CompactRIO Controller Compatibility with LabVIEW NXG

This page documents the compatibility of C Series modules for CompactRIO Controller and LabVIEW NXG. For information about the compatibility of this hardware with LabVIEW refer to C Series Module and CompactDAQ or CompactRIO Controller Compatibility with LabVIEW. It does not include compatibility for CompactRIO Single Board Controllers.
For guidance on selecting cables or accessories for C Series modules, refer to the following documents:
For a list of what minimum software and driver versions are needed for the modules listed, please refer to Software Support for CompactRIO, CompactDAQ, Single-Board RIO, R Series, FlexRIO, and EtherCAT.
Note: Currently, LabVIEW NXG does not support Real-Time Scan mode for CompactRIO Controllers.
|Modules
|Controller Type
|CompactRIO
|Programming Mode
|Module Name
|Description
|FPGA
|Real-Time
|Analog Input Module
|NI-9233
|1-Channel, 24-Bit Accelerometer
|AS-i Interface Module
|BW 3023
|1-Channel
|CAN Interface Module
|NI-9852
|2-Port, Low-Speed/Fault Tolerant C Series
|NI-9853
|2-Port, High-Speed
|NI-9861
|1-Port, Low-Speed/Fault Tolerant
|✔
|NI-9862
|1-Port, High-Speed, Flexible Data Rate, XNET
|✔
|CANopen Interface Module
|NI-9881
|1-Port
|Counter Input Module
|NI-9361
|32-Bit, 8-Channel
|✔
|Current Input Module
|NI-9203
|200 kS/s, ±20 mA, 8-Channel
|✔1
|✔
|NI-9208
|500 S/s, ±20 mA, 16-Channel
|✔
|NI-9227
|50 kS/s/ch, 5 Arms, 24-Bit, 4-Channel
|✔
|NI-9246
|50 kS/s/ch, 20 Arms, 30 Apk, 24-Bit, 3-Channel
|✔
|NI-9247
|50 kS/s/ch, 50 Arms, 147 Apk, 24-Bit, 3-Channel
|✔
|NI-9253
|50 kS/s/ch, ±20 mA, 24-Bit, 8-Channel
|✔
|Current Output Module
|NI-9265
|4-Channel, 20 mA/16-Bit
|✔1
|✔
|NI-9266
|8-Channel, 20mA/16-Bit
|✔1
|✔
|DeviceNet Interface Module
|NI-9882
|1-Port
|Digital Module
|NI-9375
|30 V, 32-Channel (Sinking Input, Sourcing Output), 7 µs (Input)/500 µs (Output)
|✔
|NI-9401
|5 V/TTL, 8 Bidirectional Channels, 100 ns
|✔1
|✔
|NI-9402
|LVTTL, 4 Bidirectional Channels, 55 ns
|✔
|NI-9403
|5 V/TTL, 32 Bidirectional Channels, 7 µs
|✔
|NI-9411
|±5 V to 24 V, 6 Differential/Single-Ended Channels, 500 ns
|✔
|NI-9421
|24 V, 8-Channel (Sinking Input), 100 µs
|✔
|NI-9422
|24 V to 60 V, 8 Channel (Sinking/Sourcing Input), 250 µs
|✔
|NI-9423
|24 V, 8 Channel (Sinking Input), 1 µs
|✔
|NI-9425
|24 V, 32-Channel (Sinking Input), 7 µs
|✔
|NI-9426
|24 V, 32 Channel (Sourcing Input), 7 µs
|✔
|NI-9435
|±5 VDC to ±250 VDC/10 VAC to 250 VAC, 4-Channel (Sinking/Sourcing Input), 3 ms
|✔
|NI-9436
|20 VDC to 240 VDC/120 VAC to 240 VAC, 8 Channel (Sinking/Sourcing Input), 20 ms
|✔
|NI-9437
|24 VDC to 250 VDC, 8-Channel (Sinking Input), 1 µs
|✔
|NI-9470
|5 VDC to 30 VDC, 8-Channel (Sourcing Output), 2 kHz
|NI-9472
|24 V, 8-Channel (Sourcing Output), 100 µs
|✔
|NI-9474
|30 V, 8-Channel (Sourcing Output), 1 µs
|✔
|NI-9475
|60 V, 8-Channel (Sourcing Output), 1 µs
|✔
|NI-9476
|36 V, 32-Channel (Sourcing Output), 500 µs
|✔
|NI-9477
|60 V, 32-Channel (Sinking Output), 8 µs
|✔
|NI-9478
|50 V, 16-Channel (Sinking Output), 50 µs
|✔
|Digitizer Module
|NI-9775
|±10 V, Up to 20 MS/s/ch, 14-Bit, 4-Channel
|✔
|EtherCAT Interface Module
|cRIO ECAT S
|2-Port, EtherCAT Slave
|Functional Safety Module
|NI-9350
|8-Channel
|NI-9351
|4-Channel
|HART Interface Module
|AM-9898
|4-Channel, Master
|LIN Interface Module
|NI-9866
|1-Port
|✔
|Memory Module
|NI-9802
|4 GB, Storage
|Module Development Kit
|NI-9951
|Version 2.0, CompactRIO MDK
|Motor Drive Interface Module
|NI-9512
|Stepper, 1-Axis, Single Encoder
|NI-9514
|Servo, 1-Axis, Single Encoder
|NI-9516
|Servo, 1-Axis, Dual Encoder
|Motor Drive Module
|NI-9502
|Brushless Servo
|NI-9503
|PWM Stepper
|NI-9505
|Full H-Bridge Brushed
|Multifunction I/O Module
|NI-9381
|8 AI, 8 AO, 4 DIO, 0 V to 5 V
|PROFIBUS Interface Module
|cRIO-PB-MS
|1-Port, Master/Slave
|cRIO-PB-S
|1-Port, Slave
|PROFINET Interface Module
|cRIO-PN-S
|2-Port, Slave
|Relay Output Module
|NI-9481
|4-Channel, SPST Relay, 60 VDC(1 A)/ 250 Vrms (2 A)
|✔
|NI-9482
|4-Channel, SPST Relay, 60 VDC (1 A)/250 VAC (1.5 A)
|✔
|NI-9485
|8-Channel, SSR Relay, 60 VDC/30 Vrms, 750 mA
|✔
|RF Receiver Module
|NI-9770
|30 kHz to 100 MHz
|Serial Interface Module
|NI-9870
|4-Port, RS232
|NI-9871
|4-Port, RS485/RS422
|Sound and Vibration Input Module
|NI-9230
|3-Channel, 12.8 kS/s/channel, ±30 V
|✔
|NI-9231
|8-Channel, 51.2 kS/s/channel, -5 V to 5 V
|✔
|NI-9232
|3-Channel, 102.4 kS/s/channel, ±30 V
|✔
|NI-9234
|4-Channel, 51.2 kS/s/channel, ±5 V
|✔
|NI-9250
|2-Channel, 102.4 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, ±5 V
|✔
|Strain/Bridge Input Module
|NI-9235
|10 kS/s/channel, 120 Ω Quarter-Bridge Strain Gage, 8-Channel
|✔
|NI-9236
|10 kS/s/channel, 350 Ω Quarter-Bridge Strain Gage, 8-Channel
|✔
|NI-9237
|50 kS/s/channel, Bridge Analog Input, 4-Channel
|✔
|NI-9237 (D-SUB)
|50 kS/s/channel, Bridge Analog Input, 4-Channel
|Synchronization Module
|NI-9467
|GPS Timestamping
|NI-9469
|Chassis Synchronization
|✔
|Temperature Input Module
|NI-9210
|4-Channel, 14 S/s Aggregate, ±80 mV
|✔
|NI-9211
|4-Channel, 14 S/s Aggregate, ±80 mV
|✔
|NI-9212
|8-Channel, 95 S/s/ch Simultaneous, ±78 mV
|✔
|NI-9213
|16-Channel, 75 S/s Aggregate, ±78 mV
|✔
|NI-9214
|16-Channel, 68 S/s Aggregate, ±78 mV, Isothermal
|✔
|NI-9216
|8-Channel, 400 S/s Aggregate, 0 Ω to 400 Ω, PT100 RTD
|✔
|NI-9217
|4-Channel, 400 S/s Aggregate, 0 Ω to 400 Ω, PT100 RTD
|✔
|NI-9226
|8-Channel, 400 S/s Aggregate, 0 Ω to 4000 Ω, PT1000 RTD
|✔
|Universal Analog Input Module
|NI-9218
|51.2 kS/s/ch, 2-Channel
|✔
|NI-9219
|100 S/s/channel, 4-Channel
|✔
|User Interface Module
|NI-9344
|4-Channel
|✔
|Vehicle Multiprotocol Interface Module
|NI-9860
|2-Port, XNET/CAN/LIN
|✔
|Voltage and Current Input Module
|NI-9207
|500 S/s, 16-Channel
|✔
|Voltage Input Module
|NI-9201
|±10 V, 500 kS/s, 12-Bit, 8-Channel
|✔1
|✔
|NI-9202
|±10 V, 10 kS/s, 24-Bit, 16-Channel
|✔
|NI-9205
|±10 V, 250 kS/s, 16-Bit, 32-Channel
|✔1
|✔
|NI-9206
|±10 V, 250 kS/s, 16-Bit, 32-Channel, 60 VDC Isolation
|✔1
|✔
|NI-9209
|±10 V, 500 S/s, 16-Channel
|✔
|NI-9215
|±10 V, 100 kS/s/ch, 16-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel
|✔
|NI-9220
|±10 V, 100 kS/s/ch, 16-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 16-Channel
|✔
|NI-9221
|±60 V, 800 kS/s, 12-Bit, 8-Channel
|✔1
|✔
|NI-9222
|±10 V, 500 kS/s/ch, 16-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel
|✔
|NI-9223
|±10 V, 1 MS/s, 16-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel
|✔
|NI-9224
|±10 V, 1 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 8-Channel
|✔
|NI-9225
|300 Vrms, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 3-Channel
|✔
|NI-9228
|±60 V, 1 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 8-Channel
|✔
|NI-9229
|±60 V, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel
|✔
|NI-9238
|±500 mV, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel
|✔
|NI-9239
|±10 V, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, Simultaneous Input, 4-Channel
|✔
|NI-9242
|250 Vrms L-N, 400 Vrms L-L, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, 3-Channel
|✔
|NI-9244
|400 Vrms L-N, 800 Vrms L-L, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, 3-Channel
|✔
|NI-9251
|3 Vrms, 102.4 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, 2-Channel
|✔
|NI-9252
|±10 V, 50 kS/s/ch, 24-Bit, 8-Channel
|✔
|Voltage Output Module
|NI 9269
|100 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, ±10 V, Isolated, 4-Channel
|✔1
|✔
|NI-9260
|51.2 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, 3 Vrms, 2-Channel
|✔
|NI-9262
|1 MS/s/ch Simultaneous, ±10 V, 6-Channel
|NI-9263
|100 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, ±10 V, 4-Channel
|✔1
|✔
|NI-9264
|25 kS/s/ch Simultaneous, ±10 V, 16-Channel
|✔1
|✔
|Wireless Gateway Module
|NI-9795
|2.4 GHz Radio
1 Not all FPGA properties are supported in NXG 5.0