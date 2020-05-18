LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module Bug Fixes

Created May 18, 2020

The following items are notable issues fixed in LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module, including additional patches and service packs. If you have an issue ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module.

Bug Number

Legacy ID

Description

Details

SaltStack Critical Vulnerabilities CVE-2020-11651, CVE-2020-11652

The LabVIEW NXG 5.0 Real-Time Module is affected by SaltStack security vulnerabilities CVE-2020-11651 and CVE-2020-11652.

Workaround:

Update to LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0.1.

Reported Version:

LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module 5.0

Resolved Version:

LabVIEW NXG Real-Time Module: 5.0.1

Added:

May 18, 2020

Additional Patch Information

These patches currently do not have any special instructions.

Glossary of Terms

 

  • Bug ID - When an issue is reported to NI, you may be given this ID or find it on ni.com.  You may also find IDs posted by NI on the discussion forums or in KnowledgeBase articles.
  • Legacy ID – An older issue ID that refers to the same issue.  You may instead find this issue ID in older known issues documents.
  • Description - A few sentences which describe the problem. The brief description given does not necessarily describe the problem in full detail.
  • Workaround - Possible ways to work around the problem.
  • Reported Version - The earliest version in which the issue was reported.
  • Resolved Version - Version in which the issue was resolved or was no longer applicable. "N/A" indicates that the issue has not been resolved.
  • Date Added - The date the issue was added to the document (not the reported date).