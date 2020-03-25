Volume License Start-Up Kit

The Volume License Program includes access to special software management tools and benefits. Learn how to get the most from the Volume License Program.
VLM can enhance your software asset management capabilities. See how you can use VLM to quickly assign and reassign licenses, assign users to groups, and run reports for analysis.
Whether you’re adding a new employee or redirecting a department to another project, you can make changes directly in the VLM tool. Some changes can affect your agreement, so contact us for assistance.
Join our administrator community today for help with the VLP. The Volume License Community features advanced training publications, notices of critical updates, and a forum to ask questions and get help.
The following resources can also be helpful to you as you start using your volume license.
Learn how to use FlexNet Publisher, formerly FLEXlm