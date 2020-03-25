NI enterprise agreements (EAs) enroll you in the Enterprise License Program that provides you with access to software, training, and technical support to increase proficiency, promote team collaboration, and shorten development time.
This 4-minute video provides a quick summary of the NI software products, online training, technical support, and training courses and certifications NI offers through the EA program.
For more details on what may be included with the EA program, this 30-minute webcast gives you a deeper overview. It includes information about NI's software products and the access you have to technical support, instructor led training, and online training.
For more specific information about how to access training for your products in the EA program, watch this 9-minute webcast to learn about offerings that accommodate your time constraints, budget, and learning preferences.
Learn how to access and use the benefits of your EA program.
Review your options to set up your license server to manage licenses covered by your EA.