NI knows every application has different requirements for support and longevity. The Product Life Cycle Services help you take advantage of the latest tools, plan for technology updates, and minimize obsolescence risk.
Under the same model repair service NI manages the availability of test capability and components, and maintains intellectual property and trained technicians to ensure the products are repaired or replaced with the same model.
A dedicated contact from NI's sales operations team can facilitate and expedite all maintenance services. This representative is committed to providing timely and accurate assistance.
NI provides comprehensive reviews on the life cycle status of products, recommended updates, and planning related to sustaining engineering.
NI has the global infrastructure and resources to help manage a tiered sparing model across installed bases. For applications that require high uptime, NI can provide an on-site spares inventory that can be accessed in minutes or expand support to include a regional inventory of spares that can be shipped the same day.
Gain access to extended availability beyond the standard product life cycle by taking advantage of the NI-managed inventory. NI stores reserved products in a dedicated inventory at a regional NI service center, ensuring they are ready to use when needed.
NI application software products follow a standard life cycle policy that defines release frequency and support duration.
NI hardware products follow a standard life cycle policy that defines purchase and service availability.