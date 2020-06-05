Data Acquisition (DAQ)

NI offers multiple platforms for data acquisition, so you can tailor your system to your needs and budget. For DAQ systems that prioritize flexibility and minimal set-up time, consider plug-and-play PC-based systems, which include multifunction I/O devices and modular CompactDAQ hardware. If you need a data logger that can run remotely and reliably with the option to add control, choose CompactRIO, and if you need high channel counts and the highest performance, consider using the PXI platform.