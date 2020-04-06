As vice president of sales for the Americas, Will Denman oversees NI’s sales, engineering support, and channel partners across North, Central, and South America. He’s focused on helping our customers, the world's leading business and technical innovators, create a competitive advantage in their markets and advancing the professional development of his team.

Denman joined NI in 2002 and has helped customers surpass their business objectives in a series of sales, sales management, and technical management roles. Most recently, Denman served as the senior regional sales director for the Field Sales organization in the western United States.

Denman holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in computer science from the University of Colorado, Boulder and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Denver.