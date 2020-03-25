The Volume License Program (VLP) maximizes your investment as your company expands its use of NI software. Designed for small groups, sites, or organizations that hold multiple licenses, VLP helps you manage and optimize the use of your software.
Reduce your costs, ease your management, and increase your use of software when you enroll in VLP. Renewal is easier because all your licenses expire at the same time. You can also have concurrent licenses for simultaneous usage.
License administrators can use the NI Volume License Manager (VLM) tool to report, analyze, and optimize software usage within your company. You can easily track and reassign unused licenses, for example, to prevent loss as employee roles change.
VLP members receive all SSP entitlements and additional benefits to increase success. To access your benefits, send us your VLM log file.