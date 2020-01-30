Steven Lusk

As vice president of global supply chain, Steve Lusk leads the team at NI responsible for the overall supply chain strategy and plays a pivotal in the execution of manufacturing key objectives. The team is functionally accountable for material savings, delivery performance, supply chain execution, and inventory goals.

Additionally, Lusk and his team oversee the expansion of production planning and forecasting capabilities across all production sites as well as program management, solution design, and the implementation of new capabilities within global manufacturing.

In his 19 years at NI, Lusk has held leadership roles in Global Manufacturing Hardware Services, Planning, Manufacturing Business Solutions, IT, and the Systems Evolution program. Before beginning his career at NI, he was a business systems consultant at Deloitte & Touche.

Lusk earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce with a major in management information systems and a minor in finance from the University of Alberta.