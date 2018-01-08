Multiplexer Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

Overview

Use this guide to match your NI Multiplexer (or mux) models PXI or PXI Express (PXIe) device with a compatible cable and accessory to meet the needs of your application, whether you are creating a new configuration, replacing or expanding your current configuration, or verifying that existing parts can be used in a different configuration.

PXI Multiplexer (or mux) Switch Modules use a variety of relay types, including electromechanical armature relays (EMRs), reed relays, field-effect transistor (FET) relays, and solid-state relays, each with their own benefits.

Note: This page does not include RF Multiplexer Switches. To find compatibility information for NI RF Multiplexer Switches see the RF Switch Module Compatibility Guide.

This page is part of the NI Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility Guide.

Table of Contents

  1. How to Use this Guide
  2. Device List
  3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables
  4. Known Limitations and Additional Information
  5. Glossary of Terms Used
  6. Ordering Information
  7. Additional Resources

1. How to Use this Guide

It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:

  1. Find your module or device in the Device List.
  2. Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device.
  3. Check the Known Limitations and Additional Information List for any known limitations you may encounter.
  4. Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.

 

2. Device List

Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.

Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.

 

Group 1: 250x, 253x, 257x and 258x Multiplexer (or mux) Device And Modules

Identify your Matrix device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type Notes
PXI-2501 SCSI 68-pin Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
PXI-2503 SCSI 68-pin Refer to the Known Limitation and Additional Information List
PXI-2530B1 LFH 160-pin  
PXI-2575 LFH 200-pin  
PXI-2576 LFH 160-pin  
PXI-2584 Combicon  
PXI-2585 GMCT20  
PXIe-2575 LFH 200-pin  


Group 2: 252x Multiplexer (or mux) Device And Modules

Identify your Matrix device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table.
Model Connector Type Notes
PXI-2524 DIN 160-pin  
PXI-2525 DIN 160-pin  
PXI-2526 DIN 160-pin  
PXI-2527 HDI 100-pin  



3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below. After you have identified the cable and accessory options for your device from this section, move to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Note: Most devices either require a Front Mounted Terminal Block or a Cable and Remote Terminal Block combination. Some select devices can require all three accessories, devices that require all three accessories can be found in the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

 

Group 1: 250x, 253x, 257x and 258x  Multiplexer (or mux) Devices And Modules

 

Use this table to identify compatible 250x, 253x, 257x and 258x Multiplexer cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal Block
 Custom
Connectivity
2501, 2503     6x1
  12x1
  24x1
  48x1		 TB-2605 SH68-68-S TBX-68
TBX-68S		 N/A
2530B1   16x1
  32x1
  64x1
128x1		 TB-2630B LFH160 to 50-Pin D-Sub (2530B) TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
2575   95x1
  98x1
196x1		 N/A LFH200 to 4x50-pin D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
LFH200 to Bare Wire N/A
2576     4x1
    8x1
  16x1
  32x1
  64x1		 TB-2676 LFH160 to 50-Pin D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
2584     6x1
  12x1		 N/A N/A N/A Connector and Backshell for NI PXI-258x
2585   10x1 N/A GMCT20 to GMCT20
GMCT20 to Bare Wire		 N/A N/A


1 Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530.

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

 

Group 2: 252x Multiplexer (or mux) Device And Modules

Use this table to identify compatible 252x Multiplexer cables and accessories.
Module or
Device		 Topology Front Mounted Terminal
Block		 Cable Remote Terminal
Block		 Custom
Connectivity
2524     8x1
  16x1
  32x1
  64x1
128x1		 N/A 160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire		 N/A
2525     4x1
    8x1
  16x1
  32x1
  64x1		 N/A 160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire		 N/A
2526   79x1
158x1		 N/A 160-Pin DIN to 4 D-Sub
 TBX-50
TBX-50B		 N/A
160-Pin DIN to 160-Pin DIN
160-Pin Din to Bare Wire		 N/A
2527   16x1
  32x1
  64x1		 TB-2627 N/A N/A N/A

 

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

 

4. Known Limitations and Additional Information

This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI Multiplexer (or mux) Switches device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.


Review this table to identify potential limitations and known issues with your device or module.
Model or Accessory Note
2501, 2503. 2530B
  • While the PXI-2501, PXI-2503 and PXI-2530B modules are commonly categorized as multiplexers, they can be configured as both multiplexers and matrices. The Multiplexer compatibility can be found above and the Matrix compatibility can be found on the Matrix Compatibility Guide.




5. Glossary of Terms Used

  • DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) Connector-  Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections.
  • D-Sub (SUB) - Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin  Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
  • Front Mounted Terminal Block- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.
  • LFH- Industry standard Low-Force Helix connector that is used on160-pin and 200-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.
  • Remote Terminal Block- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.
  • SCSI 0.050 D-Type -  Industry standard SCSI connector standard featuring 0.050 pin spacing that is used in 68-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.

 


6. Ordering Information

When purchasing a NI Multiplexer (or mux) Switch device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.

You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.


7. Additional Resources

 

 

