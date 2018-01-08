Multiplexer Switch Modules: Switches Cable and Accessory Compatibility

1. How to Use this Guide

It is important to work through this guide sequentially to identify and then pair up your device with compatible cables and accessories. To do this, complete the following steps:

Find your module or device in the Device List. Use the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables to identify your device. Check the Known Limitations and Additional Information List for any known limitations you may encounter. Note: Using the page search functionality in your browser to locate your model may speed up this process, typically CTRL+F on Windows or ⌘+F on MacOS.

2. Device List

Begin by using the following tables to locate your device or module. Once found, note your connector type, pin count, and any other notes for reference, and then move to the Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables.



Important Note: "Group" used in this context is solely to categorize devices together that use the same cables and accessories. It does not necessarily indicate similar functionality, specifications, or other commonalities between the devices.

Group 1: 250x, 253x, 257x and 258x Multiplexer (or mux) Device And Modules





Group 2: 252x Multiplexer (or mux) Device And Modules

Identify your Matrix device or module, then click to jump to the compatibility table. Model Connector Type Notes PXI-2524 DIN 160-pin PXI-2525 DIN 160-pin PXI-2526 DIN 160-pin PXI-2527 HDI 100-pin









3. Cable and Accessory Compatibility Tables

Find the compatibility table that matches the pin count and connector type of your device. If you have questions on terminology, refer to the Glossary below. After you have identified the cable and accessory options for your device from this section, move to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Note: Most devices either require a Front Mounted Terminal Block or a Cable and Remote Terminal Block combination. Some select devices can require all three accessories, devices that require all three accessories can be found in the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Group 1: 250x, 253x, 257x and 258x Multiplexer (or mux) Devices And Modules



1 Note that in software, 2530B will be identified as PXI-2530.

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

Group 2: 252x Multiplexer (or mux) Device And Modules

Click here to jump to the Known Limitations and Additional Information List.

4. Known Limitations and Additional Information

This section is important to review because not every cable and accessory combination allows access to the full functionality of your NI Multiplexer (or mux) Switches device or module. This list contains notes about known limitations when using certain combinations of Switches cables and accessories. If your device or cable is not listed in this section, there are no known exceptions for it.





Review this table to identify potential limitations and known issues with your device or module. Model or Accessory Note 2501, 2503. 2530B While the PXI-2501, PXI-2503 and PXI-2530B modules are commonly categorized as multiplexers, they can be configured as both multiplexers and matrices. The Multiplexer compatibility can be found above and the Matrix compatibility can be found on the Matrix Compatibility Guide.













5. Glossary of Terms Used

DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) Connector - Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections.

- Industry standard connector that is used on 100-pin and 160-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. D-Sub (SUB) - Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.

Industry standard D-shaped connector that is used on 8-pin, 37-pin, 62-pin, 78-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example. Front Mounted Terminal Block - An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example.

- An accessory solution that connects directly to the front of a module. These accessories can be shield or unshielded, they also can allow for the user to directly access the signal on the front of the module or may require additional cabling or accessories to access the device signals. Click here for an example. LFH - Industry standard Low-Force Helix connector that is used on160-pin and 200-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.

- Industry standard Low-Force Helix connector that is used on160-pin and 200-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example. Remote Terminal Block - An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example.

- An accessory solution that requires a cable to connect to the module. This accessory can be connected, using the cable, directly to the module, or it can be connected, using a cable, to additional accessories. Click here for an example. SCSI 0.050 D-Type - Industry standard SCSI connector standard featuring 0.050 pin spacing that is used in 68-pin Switches cable and accessory connections. Click here for an example.





6. Ordering Information

When purchasing a NI Multiplexer (or mux) Switch device or module, for ease of use, the cables and accessories are listed on the product selection page. To begin browsing NI Switches devices and modules, visit ni.com/switches.



You may also purchase your cables and accessories separately. Click here to browse cables and terminal blocks for NI Switch devices and modules.





7. Additional Resources