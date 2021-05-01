LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Readme

March 2019

This file contains important information about LabVIEW NXG, including system requirements and known issues.

LabVIEW NXG has the following minimum system requirements:

Pentium 4 G1 equivalent (Intel i5 equivalent or higher recommended)

64-bit version of Windows 10 (version 1809)/8.1 Update 1 1 /7 SP1 2 /Server 2012 R2 Update 1 /Server 2008 R2 SP1 2

/7 SP1 /Server 2012 R2 Update /Server 2008 R2 SP1 10 GB disk space

1 GB RAM

.NET Framework 4.6.2

1024 x 768 resolution (1366 x 768 or higher recommended)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to LabVIEW NXG 3.1 Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 (32- and 64-Bit), and All 32-Bit Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

LabVIEW NXG 3.1 adds new functionality to the previous release. Refer to LabVIEW NXG 3.1 New Features for a list of new features and changes.

You can access an up-to-date list of known issues for a particular release of LabVIEW NXG on the NI website.

You can access a list of issues fixed for a particular release of LabVIEW NXG on the NI website.

Search for items using the search bar in the upper right corner of the LabVIEW window.

View context help in LabVIEW NXG by pressing <Ctrl-H> and hovering over an object. Refer to the LabVIEW NXG Help, accessible from Help»Online Help, for more information about LabVIEW NXG.

To learn the theory behind the code, use interactive lessons in the Learning tab that contain example code within the environment.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

LabVIEW NXG will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

